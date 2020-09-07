Sports

FP Sports September 07, 2020 10:41:28 IST
US Open 2020: 'We must do better than that', players, fans react after Novak Djokovic's dramatic ouster

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, talks with the umpire after inadvertently hitting a line judge with a ball after hitting it in reaction to losing a point against Pablo Carreno Busta, of Spain, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in New York. Djokovic defaulted the match. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Novak Djokovic was dramatically disqualified from the US Open on Sunday after accidentally striking a female lines judge with a ball in frustration during his last-16 match, sending shock waves through the tournament.

The world number one apologised for hitting the ball in disgust after losing his serve to go 6-5 down in the first set to Spain's unseeded Pablo Carreno Busta inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Djokovic appeared to be looking the other way when he pulled the ball from his pocket and smacked it in the direction of the official, it hitting her full toss in the throat.

The official cried out and began gasping for air as she collapsed to the ground.

Djokovic rushed over to her to check if she was okay and placed his hand on her back as she struggled to breathe. After a few minutes she got up and walked off the court looking dazed.

Around ten minutes of discussions then ensued between Djokovic and the tournament referee Soeren Friemel, during which the world number one pleaded his case.

The umpire then declared that Carreno Busta had won by default. Djokovic shook hands with his opponent before leaving the court without appearing to shake the umpire's hand.

Fans, experts and former players started giving their opinion on the incident soon after it took place. Here are some of the key reactions:

Firstly, Novak apologised for his actions

What does the rulebook says?

Going by the rules, believes Stubbs

Nick being Nick, took a jibe at Novak

Default the right call, says Billie Jean King

Bopanna has a point

Novak may not like reading this bit of an old interview today

As simple as that!

Navratilova calls it a stupid act

Denis Shapovalov has his say

'Disaster of a day'

With inputs from AFP

