US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna, Denis Shapovalov enter quarterfinals in come from behind win
Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exit of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.
New York: India veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned sixth seeds Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in a hard-fought three-setter to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open men's doubles event.
The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair on Saturday overcame a set deficit to beat the German duo 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in a second round encounter that lasted one hour and 47 minutes.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on Dutch-Romanian combination of Jeal-Julien Rojer and Horia Tecau in the quarterfinals.
Bopanna is the lone surviving Indian in the tournament after the exit of Sumit Nagal and Divij Sharan.
While Sumit Nagal bowed out in the second round after losing in straight sets to World No 3 and second seed Dominic Thiem of Austria, Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic were knocked out in the opening round of the men's doubles event by eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Open 2020: I didn't play good, says grumpy top seed Karolina Pliskova after second round loss
Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at the US Open, made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to Caroline Garcia by throwing a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.
US Open 2020: Andy Murray secures win after thrilling fightback; Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem progress to second round
Andy Murray fought back from two sets down to win a five-set thriller against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, in his first singles Grand Slam match in 18 months because of injury and the coronavirus pandemic.
US Open 2020: Andy Murray crashes out after losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime; Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev advance
Sofia Kenin continued her impressive form this year with a straightforward 6-4, 6-3 victory over Canadian Leylah Fernandez to progress into the third round of US Open.