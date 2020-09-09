US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Victoria Azarenka wins first set 6-1 vs Elise Mertens; Daniil Medvedev, Serena Williams through

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!
Victoria Azarenka takes on Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open. AP
The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.
Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.
In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.
Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of Wednesday. Images: AP
Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.
The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)