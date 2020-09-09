US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Victoria Azarenka wins first set 6-1 vs Elise Mertens; Daniil Medvedev, Serena Williams through

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev.

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka.

Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens

Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five

Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all.

Serena Williams was a set and a break down before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She faces the winner of Azarenka and Mertens

All-Russian contest up next as Daniil Medvedev takes on friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev holds a 2-0 record with wins last year in Cincinnati and St Petersburg. They had also played in Budapest on a Challenger level where, too, Medvedev had come out on top.

After a well contested set, Rublev squanders a huge lead in the tiebreak to see Medvedev take the opener in just over an hour. Rublev led 5-1 before Medvedev won seven of next eight points.

Daniil Medvedev takes a two sets to love lead with an ace. The first set took over an hour and this one has taken half of it. Rublev is disintegrating right here. Looked to be a promising match and suddenly seems less so.

Just the one break point in the match and Medvedev converted it. Little opportunity otherwise for both players but it is Medvedev who is into yet another US Open semi-final.

Azarenka is serving for the set now. Mertens gets the first point, after the Belarusian shanks a return long, but makes it 15-15 after Mertens' lob clears the court. Fantastic shot from Mertens under real pressure and she's 30-15 up. Azarenka is doing so well to close down her angles though, and she makes it 30-30 after charging to the net. Elise Mertens hits another one long for her twelfth unforced error. Azarenka on set point. And she wraps it up after another unforced error from the Belgian!

Mertens goes up to 30-0 with ease, but then Azarenka gets a point after an excellent rally. Azarenka makes it 30-30. Mertens with the double fault and Azarenka has break-point now. And she breaks! She's off and running!

Mertens fights back with a powerful winner and its 15-0. She then pushes Azarenka into hitting a return long and it's 30-0. Azarenka replies well by making Mertens scamper across court after a well placed shot, which the Belgian can't get to. 30-15. But Mertens is at break point now! Doesn't faze Azarenka though, she unleashes a wonderful serve and forehand combo. Oh my word, Mertens has broken back with an imperious return which kisses the baseline before wooshing past Azarenka.

Azarenka gets advantage after Mertens misses the court with a forehand. She makes up for her miss with an excellent backhand winner though. Advantage back with Azarenka now. Oh no, it's a double fault from Mertens. Azarenka back into the lead after breaking.

The set is back on serve. Azarenka tries to put power on a forehand return, but it fails to clear the net. 15-0 to Mertens. Mertens' shot from a rally on the next point clips the net and outfoxes Azarenka. 30-0. Mertens then gives away a couple of points back-to-back and it's 30-30 now. Azarenka hits a return long and it's 40-30. Oh my, what a huge overhead winner from Azarenka. To deuce we go.

What a return to action Victoria Azarenka has had! After winning the Western & Southern Open, the Belarusian has looked in fine form at the US Open, and in this match, she looks like she just about has the edge. She holds, despite the game going to deuce.

Azarenka is playing some excellent, aggressive tennis. She wins the first point after Mertens can't reach her cross court return. She gets the second after Mertens buries a return into the nets. 30-0 up. Make that 40-0 up, because she's won another point with a forehand winner! She has three break points, can she capitalise on this? Why yes she can, with a stylish backhand winner down the line. She's up double-break now.

Mertens takes the first point of the second set, but Azarenka claims the next two. Mertens makes it 30-30 with a strong smash. And Azarenka has another break point! Double fault from Mertens and Azarenka is ahead!

Mertens disappears down the tunnel after the first set is done, and she's gone for ages. Azarenka takes the time to meditate with her legs crossed. Real zen moment.

She's doing really well with her little combinations, Mertens just cannot cope. Advantage Azarenka! She holds serve

Azarenka up a set and a break. She gives away the first point with an unforced error. Mertens takes the second with a powerful winner. Azarenka makes it 30-15. Ooh, Mertens has break point now! She's not held serve yet, but this is her second break point. Azarenka claws back a point with an ace, and then makes it deuce with a smash.

Excellent play from Azarenka, and she had advantage. She's hitting it so clean and deep, the ball is just skidding off the court. Elise Mertens is not out though, she gets it back to deuce. Advantage to Azarenka. An error from Mertens' forehand again. Mertens makes it deuce with an inch-perfect volley. How good is Azarenka! She has advantage for the third time this game. It's her fifth break point of the game and she converts it!

Mertens has really struggled with her forehand tonight. She gives away the first point with an unforced error. It's 30-0 now. Mertens is struggling, but she claws back a point with her first ace of the night. Azarenka has break point again after a gorgeous forehand winner eludes Mertens. She's cruising here. Azarenka makes a couple of unforced errors though, and we're at deuce.

It's worth remembering that Mertens has not held serve even once yet. She really needs to do something different, there's not that much time left. Azarenka gets the first point of her service game. Mertens wins the second, with an excellent winner. 15-15. Ace from Azarenka. And she's up 40-15 after Mertens terrible return sails wide. Another ace, and the Azarenka express keeps pulling away.

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.

Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.

Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)