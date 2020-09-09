US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Thiem wins first set 6-1 vs De Minaur; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

Auto refresh feeds

In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev.

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka.

Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens

Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five

Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all.

Serena Williams was a set and a break down before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She faces the winner of Azarenka and Mertens

All-Russian contest up next as Daniil Medvedev takes on friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev holds a 2-0 record with wins last year in Cincinnati and St Petersburg. They had also played in Budapest on a Challenger level where, too, Medvedev had come out on top.

After a well contested set, Rublev squanders a huge lead in the tiebreak to see Medvedev take the opener in just over an hour. Rublev led 5-1 before Medvedev won seven of next eight points.

Daniil Medvedev takes a two sets to love lead with an ace. The first set took over an hour and this one has taken half of it. Rublev is disintegrating right here. Looked to be a promising match and suddenly seems less so.

Just the one break point in the match and Medvedev converted it. Little opportunity otherwise for both players but it is Medvedev who is into yet another US Open semi-final.

Azarenka is serving for the set now. Mertens gets the first point, after the Belarusian shanks a return long, but makes it 15-15 after Mertens' lob clears the court. Fantastic shot from Mertens under real pressure and she's 30-15 up. Azarenka is doing so well to close down her angles though, and she makes it 30-30 after charging to the net. Elise Mertens hits another one long for her twelfth unforced error. Azarenka on set point. And she wraps it up after another unforced error from the Belgian!

This has been an absolute masterclass of a performance from Azarenka. From the first point of the match, she has been imperious, and Elise Mertens has just not turned up. With a commanding 6-1, 6-0 demolition job, the Belarusian is through to her eighth Grand Slam semi-final, where she will face Serena Williams!

A couple of big aces from Thiem here, as he serves to wrap up the set! He miscues a backhand, gives Alex De Minaur a point. Then he goes up to set-point after an unforced error. Blistering ace and Thiem has the first set in the bag!

Dominic Thiem gets us underway with a service game. This match should be an intriguing one, because it's a pretty well-established player coming up against an up and coming one. There's also a bit of rain right now, it's a light drizzle at the moment.

Ooof! Thiem gets the advantage after letting loose a thunderous backhand! And he breaks! Great start from the Austrian. (Sidenote, I'm definitely going to mix up Austrian and Australian at some point, aren't I?)

Thiem already looks like he's much more settled than De Minaur. He secures the first couple of points on De Minaur's serve, but the Australian does well to level it at 30-30. Thiem then gets a break point after De Minaur launches a shot into orbit. Deuce after Thiem fires a backhand long.

From the first 2 games of the match, already a few information: de Minaur is going to try to avoid enduring Thiem’s power rallies by coming to the net. Thiem will change pace and use slice BH to avoid doing too much rythme to De Minaur

De Minaur breaks back right away, despite some excellent play from Dominic Thiem. The Australian is here to play! Meanwhile, the roof is to be closed after the rain intensifies.

Alex de Minaur surrenders a point after reviewing whilst the point was being played and getting it wrong. He makes it 15-15, but then gives away another point with an unforced error. He makes it 30-30, but Thiem gets to break point with some huge Nadal-esque forehands. Deuce now, after Thiem miscues a shot.

What a massive, massive hold from Dominic Thiem! The Austrian finds himself 40-0 down, staring at three breakpoints, but he does really really well to fight back and take it to deuce. After that, it's just a matter of letting his power and natural ability do the talking.

15-15 on De Minaur's serve, and he pulls out an excellent forehand volley! 30-15. Thiem shanks a return, and it's 40-15. Can De Minaur hold for the first time? He makes an unforced error, 40-30 now. Oh lord, Thiem takes it to deuce with a gorgeous backhand winner!

A couple of big aces from Thiem here, as he serves to wrap up the set! He miscues a backhand, gives Alex De Minaur a point. Then he goes up to set-point after an unforced error. Blistering ace and Thiem has the first set in the bag!

For anyone who hasn't watched the match, Alex De Minaur isn't really playing that badly. Despite losing the first set 1-6, he's been doing pretty well. It's just that Dominic Thiem has the reading of him at the moment, and he's dealing with the Australian quite well.

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.

Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.

Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)