US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Serena Williams take 2-0 lead in third set against Tsvetana Pironkova

In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev.

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka.

Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens

Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five

Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all.

Pin point accuracy from both players. Pironkova with a forehand winner and deep backhand return and Serena with an ace. The streak ends with three missed backhands from Pironkova.

Serena with a fantastic one handed backhand serve return! Pironkova with a poor game - making three quick mistakes and she has three break points to deal with. Saves one with a volley winner. But not the second. WHAT A RALLY! Longest point of the match has both players stretched, playing some well placed shots before Pironkova almost gives up and goes for a drop shot that doesn't go over. BREAK!

One handed backhand return from Serena. Just when you thought you've seen it all!

Winner, Ace, Ace, Ace! Three consecutive aces from Serena Williams and she takes the second set to level the match. Just when you thought she was headed out and looked mentally out of it.

What a topsy turvy game. And a lengthy service game from Pironkova's perspective. Two break point chances come and go quickly for Serena as she makes mistakes on both wings. Pironkova is on the ground as she makes a desperate stretched volley but it fails to go over. Good on her to keep the point going after Serena looked to have it wrapped up. Both players pretty winded after that. Pironkova misses a backhand and Williams has a third break point. This time she takes it. BREAK! Pironkova sees her forehand go long and Serena has the upper hand early in the third set

From 30-0 up, Pironkova comes back to make it 30-30. Serena brings up game point with a well placed smash. But Pironkova isn't going away. She spreads her perfectly placed backhand winner down the line. Big serve doesn't get a reply and Serena has another chance to consolidate that break. This time she does it. Pironkova with a strange backhand return and it is into the sidelines.

Yet another long Pironkova serve and this time she comes out on the right side of the desired scoreline. She breaks Serena's run of five straight games

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.

Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.

Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)