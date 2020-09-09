US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Serena Williams beats Tsvetana Pironkova in three-setter

Pre-match talk: Medvedev

“I think if we're talking only about the game, there are not many similarities… But I think what is similar [is] that starting from juniors, we always tried to get better [and] we always pushed each other. We were always happy when we won and disappointed when we lost. I'm talking also for each other,” Medvedev said. “Really happy that we managed to play in the quarter-finals of a Slam.

“I think we respect each other in and out of the court. It's always tricky to play a friend… Consciously, you prepare for your match [and] try to win it. Unconsciously, you know he's your friend since age eight. I’ve known him already for 16 years. There are some things going on for sure mentally, but you always try to get rid of it.”

“He was always going for crazy shots, going for winners. But he was not consistent before, which was just showing [in] the ranking and the results,” Medvedev said. “He really progressed starting last year. I think he changed something in his mindset, in his game. Now he's one of the best players in the world, only going up the rankings. Really happy for him.”