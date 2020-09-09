US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Serena Williams beats Tsvetana Pironkova in three-setter

Who even designs these?
We honestly can't get enough 😍 pic.twitter.com/wv7rJYqvi1— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2020
Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!
Now on court: Rublev vs Medvedev
All-Russian contest up next as Daniil Medvedev takes on friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev holds a 2-0 record with wins last year in Cincinnati and St Petersburg. They had also played in Budapest on a Challenger level where, too, Medvedev had come out on top.
GAME, SET, MATCH SERENA WILLIAMS!
Serena Williams was a set and a break down before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She faces the winner of Azarenka and Mertens
Second set: Serena Williams 6-3
Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all.
First set Pironkova 6-4
Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five
Mother's Day at the US Open
Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens
US Open Day 10
Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka.
In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev.
Rublev 5-4 *Medvedev (* denotes server)
Love holds for Medvedev first and Rublev now. Rublev only getting 35% of his first serves in but winning 78% of his first serve points and 76% on the second. Medvedev doing better with his first serve but only just (52%) and yet he's getting good returns of 91% and 60% on first and second serve points won. Rublev has won five return points and Medvedev six.
Great stat from that Serena win
Comeback Queen— WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 9, 2020
Serena Williams is now 44-42 when dropping the 1st set at Slams, the most come from behind Slam wins in the Open Era
US Open: 8-11
Australian Open: 12-10
Roland Garros: 12-11
Wimbledon: 12-10#USOpen
Pre-match talk: Medvedev
“I think if we're talking only about the game, there are not many similarities… But I think what is similar [is] that starting from juniors, we always tried to get better [and] we always pushed each other. We were always happy when we won and disappointed when we lost. I'm talking also for each other,” Medvedev said. “Really happy that we managed to play in the quarter-finals of a Slam.
“I think we respect each other in and out of the court. It's always tricky to play a friend… Consciously, you prepare for your match [and] try to win it. Unconsciously, you know he's your friend since age eight. I’ve known him already for 16 years. There are some things going on for sure mentally, but you always try to get rid of it.”
“He was always going for crazy shots, going for winners. But he was not consistent before, which was just showing [in] the ranking and the results,” Medvedev said. “He really progressed starting last year. I think he changed something in his mindset, in his game. Now he's one of the best players in the world, only going up the rankings. Really happy for him.”
Winning feeling for Serena once again
Semifinal bound for the 14th time at the #USOpen— ESPN (@espn) September 9, 2020
Serena Williams battles back to win her third straight 3-set match at the US Open pic.twitter.com/oBIfBkNdQe
The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.
Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.
In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.
Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.
The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
