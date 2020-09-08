US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE Score: Naomi Osaka wins first set 6-3; Alexander Zverev, Jennifer Brady in semis

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's an absolutely action packed day in New York, as we begin the US Open 2020 quarter-finals! There's a couple of big names featuring in today's action, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and much more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Head-to-head: Putintseva has a 2-0 record against Brady. Both their meetings came in 2018 with the Kazakh winning 6-4, 6-3, at Roland Garros, and 7-5, 6-2 in Washington.

Jennifer Brady gets the first quarterfinal underway. One side of the court in shade and another without. Brady serving in the shade. Would be tricky to serve on the other side.

Jennifer Brady takes the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes. She raced off to a 4-0 lead before Putintseva came back to try and push the American. Jennifer one set away from a first Slam semi-final

Jennifer Brady has her arms in the air and she's through to the US Open semi-finals in a jiffy. Just 68 minutes in that match against Putintseva.

Borna has a 3-1 head-to-head against Sascha in this contest of two 23-year-olds. Coric won at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters, 2017 US Open and 2018 Halle. Meanwhile, Zverev won at the 2018 Miami Masters.

Borna Coric needing just 24 minutes to win the opening set against Alexander Zverev. The German making three double faults in one game, 12 unforced errors and not getting the Coric serve back.

Once again, a huge 'C'mon' from Zverev as he takes the second set 7-6 (5). What a turnaround! He was trailing 2-4 at one point and body language was all wrong. He's levelled things now as Coric's level dropped, especially in the tiebreak.

Another solid tiebreak from Alexander Zverev and he's two sets to one ahead on Borna Coric who doesn't have the same level as he did in the first set. Zverev one set away from his best showing at US Open.

Alexander Zverev is into the US Open semi-final where he faces either of Carreno Busta or Shapovalov. Zverev's second Slam semi-final of the year and his best showing in New York.

American Jennifer Brady battled nerves to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time Tuesday. Brady, seeded 28th, beat her 23rd-seeded opponent 6-3, 6-2, in just 1hr 9min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Borna Coric in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The German overcame the 27th-seeded Croatian 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the second women's singles quarter-final tie of the night, fourth-seeded Osaka will be facing off against American Rogers. While this is Osaka's third quarter-final appearance, it's only the second of Rogers', whose last match at this stage of a Grand Slam came at Roland Garros in 2016. The pair have played each other thrice in the past, of which Rogers has won all three. The last of those matches came in 2017 though, before Osaka's breakthrough into the upper echelon of women's tennis.

Osaka takes the first set! The two-time Grand Slam winner has looked a class apart in this first half an hour or so, with some powerful serves and well-placed shots. Rogers is not out of this, not by a long shot, but the momentum is well and truly against her.

Naomi Osaka is through to the semi-finals after holding serve to win the second set! The Japanese star was untouchable tonight, and try as she did, Shelby Rogers just could not cope with the raw power in some of Osaka's shots. Rogers has had a wonderful outing, and she has more than enough cause to be happy with her performances in this tournament, especially considering her struggles with injuries last year.

Shelby Rogers serves first in the second set, but the first point of the first game goes to Osaka. Rogers makes it 15-15 with a wonderful winner down the line, before Osaka miscues a return and gives away a point. Osaka and Rogers trade a point apiece, it's 40-30 to Rogers, who forces another error out of Osaka and holds serve.

Osaka's serve is really doing wonders for her. Rogers is playing well enough, but she doesn't seem to have an answer for that big big first serve. It's a pretty straightforward hold for her in her first service game of the set.

Advantage to Osaka after an excellent return from her forces Rogers into lofting a ball long. And Osaka gets the early break in the second set! It's not looking good for Rogers!

Rogers claims the first point after a gorgeous rally, and then makes it 30-0 with a firm backhand winner down the line. She's doing really well to mix things up and keep Osaka guessing. Rogers hits a forehand return out of the court, making it 15-30. Osaka then makes it 30-30 after yet another error from the American. It's error number three from Rogers and now Osaka has break point! She can't capitalise on it though, and an error from her sees it go to deuce.

Oof, Osaka begins with a huge ace, and Rogers' return on the next serve goes long. The Japanese star is 30-0 up in seconds! The third point is a lot tougher, but Osaka whacks a thunderbolt of a forehand down the line to make it 40-0 and then wraps up things with another wonderful serve!

If Rogers has any plans of staging a comeback, she needs to get going! Osaka's blitzkrieg approach to service games has seen this match absolutely fly by, and Rogers finds herself just a few games away from being eliminated. She does well to hold serve under pressure from Osaka, but she'll need to do more than just hold.

Osaka looks absolutely unfazed by the occasion, she coasts through her service game yet again and puts herself just a couple of games away from a second US Open semi-final tie!

Osaka is in the zone, everything she touches turns to gold! She's returning really well, and piling pressure into Shelby Rogers, who's run out of tricks at the moment. Shelby holds serve, but it's by the skin of her teeth.

Rogers gives away the first three points of the set after hitting a string of returns into the net. Osaka then wraps things up with a gorgeous cross-court forehand winner. Rogers tried to catch her off guard with a drop shot, but Osaka zipped across court to hit that shot! Exceptional tennis from the two-time Grand Slam champion! Rogers will serve to stay in the match.

Shelby Rogers has shown mettle tonight, but will it be enough? She's tried her best, and yet she finds herself just one game away from a trip back home. She faced a couple of match-points against Petra Kvitova and then won, so no one's ruling her out just yet. Osaka to serve for the match.

Monday results: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"She's such a good competitor. It was a really intense match," said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tuneup tournament by the same opponent last month.

"I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer," Williams added.

There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari's 99.

Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces, by 13 to 12.

Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.

"I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year," Williams said afterwards.

The American will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France's Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

'Absolutely unreal'

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's absolutely unreal, I really can't believe it," said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year's US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

Mertens ousted Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 14 mins to set up a last-eight tie with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, second-seeded Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

"I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip," said Thiem.

He will play Australia's 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men's competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court's record for the most women's Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

With inputs from AFP.