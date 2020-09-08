US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE Score: Borna Coric up by break in second set; Jennifer Brady into semis

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's an absolutely action packed day in New York, as we begin the US Open 2020 quarter-finals! There's a couple of big names featuring in today's action, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and much more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Head-to-head: Putintseva has a 2-0 record against Brady. Both their meetings came in 2018 with the Kazakh winning 6-4, 6-3, at Roland Garros, and 7-5, 6-2 in Washington.

Jennifer Brady gets the first quarterfinal underway. One side of the court in shade and another without. Brady serving in the shade. Would be tricky to serve on the other side.

Jennifer Brady takes the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes. She raced off to a 4-0 lead before Putintseva came back to try and push the American. Jennifer one set away from a first Slam semi-final

Jennifer Brady has her arms in the air and she's through to the US Open semi-finals in a jiffy. Just 68 minutes in that match against Putintseva.

Borna has a 3-1 head-to-head against Sascha in this contest of two 23-year-olds. Coric won at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters, 2017 US Open and 2018 Halle. Meanwhile, Zverev won at the 2018 Miami Masters.

Borna Coric needing just 24 minutes to win the opening set against Alexander Zverev. The German making three double faults in one game, 12 unforced errors and not getting the Coric serve back.

Coric holds to take the opening set comfortably. Big serve from Coric down the tee and Zverev is unable to get it back. That was quick. Very quick.

Alexander Zverev with a much better start in the second set. Two winners and two aces - the second 135mph - to hold serve at love.

Coric holds after Zverev misses a forehand. Better return job from Zverev there including a nice little angle drop shot pick up with Borna at the net.

Sascha pushed ever so slightly in that serve effort but he gets out of it with an ace.

Coric gets out of a cage of his own there. From 15-30 down he brings the game to 40-30 with an ace but Zverev forces the game to go on with a forehand pass. Zverev with a miss on the backhand and forehand sees Coric hold.

Borna Coric manages to force through a BREAK , after a mammoth game that spans over nine minutes! There was a bit of an argument there between Zverev and the chair umpire over a call, but despite Zverev's anguished pleas, the point is replayed. Zverev looks a little rattled here, he needs to sort out his headspace quickly or he might find himself on the wrong end of a two-set lead.

Coric with a slight hiccup in closing the game out. Was 40-0 up before he missed a backhand and hit a double fault. But the Zverev forehand goes long and Coric holds. And down goes the racket in frustration. He has made 8 unforced errors on that wing today

A much better serve from Zverev now. Back-to-back aces and he stays within a game of Coric but needs that break back.

Unseeded veterans. Still getting it done. Anna Blinkova and Veronika Kudermetova are into the final in doubles after defeating Siegemund and Zvonarva 5-7, 6-3, 7-5 💪 @blinkova_anna pic.twitter.com/CI5EgVhWyG

Monday results: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"She's such a good competitor. It was a really intense match," said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tuneup tournament by the same opponent last month.

"I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer," Williams added.

There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari's 99.

Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces, by 13 to 12.

Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.

"I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year," Williams said afterwards.

The American will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France's Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

'Absolutely unreal'

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's absolutely unreal, I really can't believe it," said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year's US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

Mertens ousted Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 14 mins to set up a last-eight tie with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, second-seeded Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

"I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip," said Thiem.

He will play Australia's 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men's competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court's record for the most women's Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

With inputs from AFP.