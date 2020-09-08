US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE Score: America's Jennifer Brady takes first set 6-3

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's an absolutely action packed day in New York, as we begin the US Open 2020 quarter-finals! There's a couple of big names featuring in today's action, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and much more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Head-to-head: Putintseva has a 2-0 record against Brady. Both their meetings came in 2018 with the Kazakh winning 6-4, 6-3, at Roland Garros, and 7-5, 6-2 in Washington.

Jennifer Brady gets the first quarterfinal underway. One side of the court in shade and another without. Brady serving in the shade. Would be tricky to serve on the other side.

Brady starts off well. A backhand winner and an ace but Putintseva comes back with a neat strike of the ball herself. The Kazakh errs on the next two points and Brady holds.

BREAK! Brady is off the block beautifully. She is not holding back and is hitting perfectly from the back of the court. A fierce backhand winner and Putintseva can do nothing about it. Sascha Zverev watching on.

Brady holds serve with a well placed ace down the ad-side. Putintseva with a desperate challenge to prolong the game but it is bang on line. What a start for the American. Not that surprising, though, is it?

Brady off the mark once again. She gets a backhand winner down the line and then on the forehand. Putintseva unable to get a look in thus far. This set is going away quickly. A slice backhand hits the net and Brady has chance to go two breaks up. She takes it! BREAK! Putintseva gets a drop shot on the line and Brady chases it down before picking up another tricky shot from the back. An even trickier volley for Putintseva to deal with and she misses.

Brady doing well to go behind Putintseva and catching her off guard, almost at will. Hitting big and doing it perfectly well. She has 9 winners and two unforced errors after yet another blistering backhand winner to go 30-0 up. Suddenly, out of nowhere, Putintseva has a chance to get one break back. BREAK! Brady misses two backhands in a row and Putintseva gets one break back.

Errors creeping into the Brady game - most of them coming from the backhand side. Putintseva holds with a forehand winner into open court. Bit of a 'C'mon' as the ball lands well in.

Miss on the forehand by Putintseva and Brady breaks Yulia's two game streak. Hold at 15 for the American and she takes the seat. She was limping just a bit earlier but hasn't called for the trainer. Just yet.

Brady misses a high backhand and then a forehand - both hitting the net. Putintseva needs to hold this to force Brady to try and control her nerves and serve out this set. Wild forehand on the serve return follows. Almost took Putintseva out! Brady with a backhand miss and Putintseva holds.

Brady serving for the first set. She starts off with a confident forehand winner down the line. Tries to go for another but maybe got her footing and body position wrong as it sails long. Nothing wrong with the third point. She gets down low, bends her knee and smacks a cross court forehand which Yulia is unable to get back into play. She brings up set point with a smash at the net. Another huge forehand and once again Putintseva is unable to get it back. First set, Jennifer Brady! One step closer to a first Grand Slam semi-final.

Monday results: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"She's such a good competitor. It was a really intense match," said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tuneup tournament by the same opponent last month.

"I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer," Williams added.

There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari's 99.

Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces, by 13 to 12.

Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.

"I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year," Williams said afterwards.

The American will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France's Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

'Absolutely unreal'

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's absolutely unreal, I really can't believe it," said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year's US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

Mertens ousted Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 14 mins to set up a last-eight tie with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, second-seeded Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

"I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip," said Thiem.

He will play Australia's 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men's competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court's record for the most women's Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

With inputs from AFP.