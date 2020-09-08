US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE Score: Alexander Zverev takes third set; Jennifer Brady into semis

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's an absolutely action packed day in New York, as we begin the US Open 2020 quarter-finals! There's a couple of big names featuring in today's action, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and much more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Head-to-head: Putintseva has a 2-0 record against Brady. Both their meetings came in 2018 with the Kazakh winning 6-4, 6-3, at Roland Garros, and 7-5, 6-2 in Washington.

Jennifer Brady gets the first quarterfinal underway. One side of the court in shade and another without. Brady serving in the shade. Would be tricky to serve on the other side.

Jennifer Brady takes the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes. She raced off to a 4-0 lead before Putintseva came back to try and push the American. Jennifer one set away from a first Slam semi-final

Jennifer Brady has her arms in the air and she's through to the US Open semi-finals in a jiffy. Just 68 minutes in that match against Putintseva.

Borna has a 3-1 head-to-head against Sascha in this contest of two 23-year-olds. Coric won at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters, 2017 US Open and 2018 Halle. Meanwhile, Zverev won at the 2018 Miami Masters.

Borna Coric needing just 24 minutes to win the opening set against Alexander Zverev. The German making three double faults in one game, 12 unforced errors and not getting the Coric serve back.

Once again, a huge 'C'mon' from Zverev as he takes the second set 7-6 (5). What a turnaround! He was trailing 2-4 at one point and body language was all wrong. He's levelled things now as Coric's level dropped, especially in the tiebreak.

Another solid tiebreak from Alexander Zverev and he's two sets to one ahead on Borna Coric who doesn't have the same level as he did in the first set. Zverev one set away from his best showing at US Open.

Two players much too passive for the moment. The opportunity to reach the US Open semi-final looks very heavy on their shoulders. The one who will force his nature and take control of the court will give himself the best chances to win it.

As Zverev serves it out to make it 5-5 in the third set

Another straightforward hold for Coric. He clears the hurdle with a well struck and placed drive volley. On to Zverev to keep this set going....

Coric ups the ante with Zverev serving to stay in it. Confident play and he's suddenly got an opening at 15-30. Long rally and some neat play from Borna and he goes for the drop shot once again and once again Zverev is great to read it and move in for the pick up. He holds with a 135 mph second serve that Coric is just about happy he got a racket to! Third set tiebreak!

Zverev gets a mini break on the very first point of the tiebreak. He goes on to hold his with ease. Sascha 3-0 ahead. Make that 4-0 to Zverev as Coric misses a forehand. Went for too much there and the angle was all wrong. Wild backhand from Zverev and Coric gets on the board. At the change of ends, Zverev is 5-1 ahead and cruising along

Zverev sends Coric scampering having placed the backhand into the corner. Coric's defensive lob goes wide and Zverev has multiple set point chances. He needs just the one as Coric shanks his backhand into the net.

Zverev to win in four? Coric to take into the fifth and win? Or, Zverev to win in five?

Comfortable hold for both players to get the fourth set underway. Love holds followed by Zverev dropping two points in the third game of the set. Much of the third set.

Another comfortable hold. Coric drops one point on the way to making it 2-2. On the second point of that game, Zverev was convinced he had picked a drop shot but the chair umpire ruled it had bounced twice already. On replay it seemed she was right.

Bit of bother now on the Zverev serve. He has three break points to save as his backhand pass goes long with Coric at the net. Saves one with an outlandish backhand slice from Coric's incredible angle on the serve return. The second one goes begging too with Coric missing a routine forehand. That was his for the taking. Once again he finds the net on the forehand. Two relatively easy shots and he's missed both. But he keeps the game going with a backhand pass to bring it to deuce. A double fault gives Coric a fourth break point of the game. That is Zverev's 11th double of the match. Saved with a sublime forehand winner. Zverev finally holds and he's gotten out of a huge hole.

Monday results: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"She's such a good competitor. It was a really intense match," said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tuneup tournament by the same opponent last month.

"I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer," Williams added.

There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari's 99.

Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces, by 13 to 12.

Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.

"I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year," Williams said afterwards.

The American will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France's Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

'Absolutely unreal'

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's absolutely unreal, I really can't believe it," said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year's US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

Mertens ousted Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 14 mins to set up a last-eight tie with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, second-seeded Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

"I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip," said Thiem.

He will play Australia's 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men's competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court's record for the most women's Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

With inputs from AFP.