US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis LIVE: Daniil Medvedev, Serena Williams through to semi-finals

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

FP Sports September 10, 2020 04:12:36 IST
Victoria Azarenka takes on Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals of the 2020 US Open. AP

Highlights

02:57 (ist)

Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Just the one break point in the match and Medvedev converted it. Little opportunity otherwise for both players but it is Medvedev who is into yet another US Open semi-final. 
02:03 (ist)

Second set: Daniil Medvedev 6-3

Daniil Medvedev takes a two sets to love lead with an ace. The first set took over an hour and this one has taken half of it. Rublev is disintegrating right here. Looked to be a promising match and suddenly seems less so. 
01:34 (ist)

First set: Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6)

After a well contested set, Rublev squanders a huge lead in the tiebreak to see Medvedev take the opener in just over an hour. Rublev led 5-1 before Medvedev won seven of next eight points. 
00:25 (ist)

Now on court: Rublev vs Medvedev

All-Russian contest up next as Daniil Medvedev takes on friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev holds a 2-0 record with wins last year in Cincinnati and St Petersburg. They had also played in Budapest on a Challenger level where, too, Medvedev had come out on top. 
00:05 (ist)

GAME, SET, MATCH SERENA WILLIAMS!

Serena Williams was a set and a break down before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She faces the winner of Azarenka and Mertens
23:15 (ist)

Second set: Serena Williams 6-3

Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all. 
22:35 (ist)

First set Pironkova 6-4

Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five
21:31 (ist)

Mother's Day at the US Open

Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens
21:06 (ist)

US Open Day 10

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka. 

In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 03:03 (IST)

Their exchange at the net

Sept 10, 2020 - 03:02 (IST)

Yet to drop a set at US Open, yet to a drop a set against Rublev. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 03:01 (IST)

Sept 10, 2020 - 03:00 (IST)

Medvedev: "First time in almost a year I celebrated a win because this was tough. One point decided three sets. Andrey was playing really well."

"It was a very tactical game today and I'm glad it worked out."

"I am going to relax and watch Thiem/De Minaur. I never try to predict, I just prepare for the winner"

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:57 (IST)

Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Just the one break point in the match and Medvedev converted it. Little opportunity otherwise for both players but it is Medvedev who is into yet another US Open semi-final. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:56 (IST)

Third set tiebreak

The tiebreak stayed on serve until Medvedev pushed forward, took the serve return early for a backhand winner into the corner. Rublev mixes things up on the next point by serving and volleying. Medvedev misses the attempted pass. Daniil gets the tougher volley back but not the simpler volley to give back the advantage. But follows it up with a big serve and winner. Match point. Big forehand from Medvedev has Rublev rushing into the corner but his defensive backhand goes long. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:51 (IST)

Third set tiebreak

Daniil Medvedev called for the trainer again before the tiebreak saying his legs are cramping. Challenges for three points in a row at the start. Rublev gets one right, not the second one and now Medvedev asks for the Hawk Eye's intervention. At the change, it is 3-3

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:42 (IST)

Rublev 6-7, 3-6, 5-4 *Medvedev (* denotes server)

Rublev holds comfortably. Medvedev calls the trainer out at the end of the game. He's getting treatment on his right shoulder. Doesn't seem to be much of a concern or something that could prevent him from playing on. A medical time out later, Medvedev looks good to go. The trainer hangs around for the next change of ends

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:29 (IST)

Medvedev has altered his serve over the last two years

Sept 10, 2020 - 02:25 (IST)

Rublev 6-7, 3-6, 3-2 *Medvedev (* denotes server)

Third set staying on serve. Rublev holds with ease with an angled ace out wide on the deuce side. Perfect placement, much like his forehand passing shot earlier in the game. 

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.

Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.

US Open 2020 Quarterfinals Tennis LIVE Daniil Medvedev Serena Williams through to semifinals

Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of Wednesday. Images: AP

Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: September 10, 2020 04:12:36 IST

