US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

FP Sports September 10, 2020 09:01:04 IST
Alex de Minaur takes on Dominic Thiem for the last spot in men's semi-finals at US Open 2020. AP

Highlights

08:31 (ist)

Game, Set, Match: Dominic Thiem wins 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

There's a lot that can be said of Alex De Minaur's performance in this match. He's been stubborn, he's stuck to his guns, and at times, he's played some incredible tennis. But the one thing you cannot say is that he was ever, even for a little spell, better than Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian was immense in this match, and he was on top of things from the very get go. And perhaps typically, he seals his place in the semi-final with a hold to love. Incredible stuff!
07:45 (ist)

Second Set: Dominic Thiem 6-2

Dominic Thiem serves for the second set. Ace. Ace. Unforced error from De Minaur. Unforced error from De Minaur. Thiem wins the second set. It's just that easy. Pure class from the Austrian.
07:06 (ist)

First Set: Dominic Thiem 6-1

A couple of big aces from Thiem here, as he serves to wrap up the set! He miscues a backhand, gives Alex De Minaur a point. Then he goes up to set-point after an unforced error. Blistering ace and Thiem has the first set in the bag!
06:00 (ist)

Game, Set, Match: Victoria Azarenka wins 6-1, 6-0

This has been an absolute masterclass of a performance from Azarenka. From the first point of the match, she has been imperious, and Elise Mertens has just not turned up. With a commanding 6-1, 6-0 demolition job, the Belarusian is through to her eighth Grand Slam semi-final, where she will face Serena Williams!
05:23 (ist)

First Set: Victoria Azarenka 6-1

Azarenka is serving for the set now. Mertens gets the first point, after the Belarusian shanks a return long, but makes it 15-15 after Mertens' lob clears the court. Fantastic shot from Mertens under real pressure and she's 30-15 up. Azarenka is doing so well to close down her angles though, and she makes it 30-30 after charging to the net. Elise Mertens hits another one long for her twelfth unforced error. Azarenka on set point. And she wraps it up after another unforced error from the Belgian!
02:57 (ist)

Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 7-6

Just the one break point in the match and Medvedev converted it. Little opportunity otherwise for both players but it is Medvedev who is into yet another US Open semi-final. 
02:03 (ist)

Second set: Daniil Medvedev 6-3

Daniil Medvedev takes a two sets to love lead with an ace. The first set took over an hour and this one has taken half of it. Rublev is disintegrating right here. Looked to be a promising match and suddenly seems less so. 
01:34 (ist)

First set: Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6)

After a well contested set, Rublev squanders a huge lead in the tiebreak to see Medvedev take the opener in just over an hour. Rublev led 5-1 before Medvedev won seven of next eight points. 
00:25 (ist)

Now on court: Rublev vs Medvedev

All-Russian contest up next as Daniil Medvedev takes on friend Andrey Rublev. Medvedev holds a 2-0 record with wins last year in Cincinnati and St Petersburg. They had also played in Budapest on a Challenger level where, too, Medvedev had come out on top. 
00:05 (ist)

GAME, SET, MATCH SERENA WILLIAMS!

Serena Williams was a set and a break down before coming back to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. She faces the winner of Azarenka and Mertens
23:15 (ist)

Second set: Serena Williams 6-3

Poor serve from Pironkova gives Serena the break in the eighth game. She follows it up with a triple ace effort to level the match at one set all. 
22:35 (ist)

First set Pironkova 6-4

Tsvetana Pironkova converts a third set point opportunity and capitalises on the single break of serve to take the opener in 40 minutes. Williams with 12 winners to Pironkova's 11 but the American made 12 errors to the Bulgarian's five
21:31 (ist)

Mother's Day at the US Open

Nine mothers entered the women's field at the US Open at the start and three will be in action today. Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova and Victoria Azarenka takes on a non-mother Elise Mertens
21:06 (ist)

US Open Day 10

Hello and welcome to our liveblog of another action-packed day at the US Open. In today's action, Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of the day, while Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka. 

In the men's quarter-finals, Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, takes on 21-year-old Alex de Minaur, who is in his first Slam quarters, while Daniil Medvedev faces Andrey Rublev. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:44 (IST)

That's it from us folks!

It's been a day of incredible action, with the likes of Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev and Serena Williams putting in some massive performances! Tune back in tomorrow as we cover the women's singles semi-finals! Until then, goodbye!

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:40 (IST)

And here's how the semi-finals look:

Women's Singles Semi-Finals

Jennifer Brady vs Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka

Men's Singles Semi-Finals

Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Daniil Medvedev vs Dominic Thiem

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:39 (IST)

Dominic Thiem speaks after the match:

I had a great feeling, from the first moment of the match. I felt that the first set was pretty intense, and the second one as well. It looks easier on the scoresheet that it was on the court. In the third set, I lost a bit of energy and momentum, and he came back great. It was a crucial game at 3-4. I had to save a break-point, which I managed to.

I felt the energy coming back to me at that point. I think the match was going a bit flat, which can happen in an empty stadium. We both switched it on again right at the end, but with a two set lead, it was a lot easier for me.

My mindset isn't any different, even though the big three are no longer involved in the tournament. Maybe somewhere in the back of my head, of all four players. But even if there's no Roger, Rafa or Novak, there's still Daniil, Sascha and Pablo. They're all amazing players, and I think every single one of us deserves this title. Everyone will give their all. That's what's on my mind. Once we step on the court, the other three are forgotten.

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:31 (IST)

Game, Set, Match: Dominic Thiem wins 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

There's a lot that can be said of Alex De Minaur's performance in this match. He's been stubborn, he's stuck to his guns, and at times, he's played some incredible tennis. But the one thing you cannot say is that he was ever, even for a little spell, better than Dominic Thiem.

The Austrian was immense in this match, and he was on top of things from the very get go. And perhaps typically, he seals his place in the semi-final with a hold to love. Incredible stuff!

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:27 (IST)

Alex de Minaur 1-6, 2-6, 4-5 *Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

Excellent work from Dominic Thiem to recover from his momentary setback. Despite De Minaur doing really well to break back and make things level, the Austrian has proceeded with business undeterred, and after holding serve in a lengthy, difficult game, he breaks to put himself just one game away from the semi-finals!

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:15 (IST)

Alex de Minaur 1-6, 2-6, 4-3 *Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

His newfound momentum didn't last too long. Dominic Thiem races into a 0-40 lead in the game, with three break points to his name. De Minaur shows great heart to fight back to deuce. He gets the advantage after Thiem's forehand goes long. And then holds with a backhand winner! Thiem challenges, but he's not convinced by it. Hawkeye replay just shows what a good shot it was. 

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:11 (IST)

Alex de Minaur* 1-6, 2-6, 3-3 Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

Alex de Minaur breaks to bring himself level in the third set!

via GIPHY

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:04 (IST)

Alex de Minaur 1-6, 2-6, 2-3 *Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

Thiem shows wonderful movement in a quickfire exchange, but his desperate volley flies long. He gets the next point though, with an imperious backhand winner. Ooof, De Minaur wins a point with an excellent volley, and then wraps up the hold with two points backs-to-back.

Sept 10, 2020 - 08:01 (IST)

Alex de Minaur* 1-6, 2-6, 1-3 Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

We're fast approaching the point of no return for young Alex de Minaur. He needs to break soon, or its going to be too little too late. Easier said than done though, especially with Thiem's excellent serve. Speaking of his excellent serve, he holds it with ease.

Sept 10, 2020 - 07:57 (IST)

Alex de Minaur 1-6, 2-6, 1-2 *Dominic Thiem (* denotes server)

De Minaur gets the first point with some excellent combination play and a winner into open space. The second comes courtesy of a shanked return from Thiem. De Minaur then fluffs a shot, and it doesn't clear the net. 30-30 then, as Thiem continues to push him relentlessly. 40-30, Alex de Minaur unleashes a ferocious forehand winner. Thiem then hits a forehand long after an exquisite rally. De Minaur holds.

The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the US Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semi-finals.

Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th Major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son.

In another women's quarter-final match-up, World No 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the US Open.

US Open 2020 Quarterfinals Tennis Highlights Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis Azarenka sets up mouthwatering clash with Serena

Serena Williams takes on Tsvetana Pironkova in the first quarter-final of Wednesday. Images: AP

Two men's quarter-finals are also scheduled. No 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time Major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year's Open runner-up, plays No 10 Andrey Rublev.

The path to the men's title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified on Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men's quarter-finalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: September 10, 2020 09:01:04 IST

