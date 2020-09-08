US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Pablo Carreno Busta to face Alexander Zverev in last-four; Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady in semis

Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's an absolutely action packed day in New York, as we begin the US Open 2020 quarter-finals! There's a couple of big names featuring in today's action, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and much more!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Head-to-head: Putintseva has a 2-0 record against Brady. Both their meetings came in 2018 with the Kazakh winning 6-4, 6-3, at Roland Garros, and 7-5, 6-2 in Washington.

Jennifer Brady gets the first quarterfinal underway. One side of the court in shade and another without. Brady serving in the shade. Would be tricky to serve on the other side.

Jennifer Brady takes the opening set 6-3 in 35 minutes. She raced off to a 4-0 lead before Putintseva came back to try and push the American. Jennifer one set away from a first Slam semi-final

Jennifer Brady has her arms in the air and she's through to the US Open semi-finals in a jiffy. Just 68 minutes in that match against Putintseva.

Borna has a 3-1 head-to-head against Sascha in this contest of two 23-year-olds. Coric won at the 2015 Cincinnati Masters, 2017 US Open and 2018 Halle. Meanwhile, Zverev won at the 2018 Miami Masters.

Borna Coric needing just 24 minutes to win the opening set against Alexander Zverev. The German making three double faults in one game, 12 unforced errors and not getting the Coric serve back.

Once again, a huge 'C'mon' from Zverev as he takes the second set 7-6 (5). What a turnaround! He was trailing 2-4 at one point and body language was all wrong. He's levelled things now as Coric's level dropped, especially in the tiebreak.

Another solid tiebreak from Alexander Zverev and he's two sets to one ahead on Borna Coric who doesn't have the same level as he did in the first set. Zverev one set away from his best showing at US Open.

Alexander Zverev is into the US Open semi-final where he faces either of Carreno Busta or Shapovalov. Zverev's second Slam semi-final of the year and his best showing in New York.

American Jennifer Brady battled nerves to defeat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in straight sets and reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time Tuesday. Brady, seeded 28th, beat her 23rd-seeded opponent 6-3, 6-2, in just 1hr 9min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Borna Coric in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The German overcame the 27th-seeded Croatian 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In the second women's singles quarter-final tie of the night, fourth-seeded Osaka will be facing off against American Rogers. While this is Osaka's third quarter-final appearance, it's only the second of Rogers', whose last match at this stage of a Grand Slam came at Roland Garros in 2016. The pair have played each other thrice in the past, of which Rogers has won all three. The last of those matches came in 2017 though, before Osaka's breakthrough into the upper echelon of women's tennis.

Osaka takes the first set! The two-time Grand Slam winner has looked a class apart in this first half an hour or so, with some powerful serves and well-placed shots. Rogers is not out of this, not by a long shot, but the momentum is well and truly against her.

Naomi Osaka is through to the semi-finals after holding serve to win the second set! The Japanese star was untouchable tonight, and despite throwing everything but the kitchen sink at her, Shelby Rogers just could not cope with the raw power in some of Osaka's shots. Rogers has had a wonderful outing, and she has more than enough cause to be happy with her performances in this tournament, especially considering her struggles with injuries last year.

Carreno Busta is known for coming up with some great tennis when his back is up against a wall, and he does it to win a couple of points in the game. Shapovalov claws those back with dismissive ease though, and it's 30-30 again. A thunderbolt of a serve takes him to set point. And Shapovalov takes the first set after a fumble of a return from Carreno Busta!

Shapovalov gets a point on his serve thanks to an error from Carreno Busta, and he follows it up with a delightful little volley to make it 6-5. The proverbial ball is in Carreno Busta's court, who fires off an ace and takes the second set. We're all even in this quarter-final tie.

Shapovalov's approach has been really effective, with a big serve often followed by rapid progression towards the net. It earns him a point, but Carreno Busta replies with a big ace and a one-two return. 6-3 and Carreno Busta is almost back on level terms.

Busta then makes it 3-2 in his favour with an excellent backhand winner down the line, and then widens his lead to 4-2 after an inch-perfect return from Shapovalov's serve.

Carreno Busta begins the tiebreaker in excellent fashion, securing the first point, but Shapovalov does well on his serve to make it 2-1. After a protracted rally, Carreno Busta gets it back on level terms with a cross-court winner.

Shapovalov stumbles at the worst possible time and hands the advantage to Carreno Busta, who is 5-4 up. Carreno Busta secures two more points and the third set is his!

Carreno Busta makes it 3-3. He fumbles his next first serve, and on the second serve, Shapovalov punishes him. 3-4. Shapovalov can't capitalise on that point though, and an errant return makes it 4-4.

Shapovalov responds with an ace on his first serve. It's immaculately placed, there's no way Carreno Busta was reaching that. 2-2. The Canadian then follows up the ace with a one-two move that earns him another point. 2-3.

Carreno Busta gets a point on his first serve, but Shapovalov gets the mini-break when a Carreno Busta return flies long. On his final serve, the Spaniard clinches a point after a long rally. 2-1.

An injury to Carreno Busta has really turned the tide in this match, with Denis Shapovalov easing to a fourth set win. It's two sets apiece, but this contest might already be over, based on how Carreno Busta looks at the moment.

Pablo Carreno Busta is through to the US Open semi-finals, where he will face Alexander Zverev! Carreno Busta was tested to the limits of his endurance by Denis Shapovalov, but in the end, the Spaniard's patient, conservative style of play came out trumps.

Shapovalov holds in his first service game of the fifth set! The Canadian looks just as fired up as he did in the last set, and he could take this match if he plays his cards right

How is Carreno Busta even moving at this point? He looked spent in the last set, but he's seemingly back to his normal fitness levels already. The Spaniard holds serve!

Shapovalov draws first blood in the game after Carreno Busta skews a return. He then doubles his tally with a blistering ace! After Carreno Busta claws back a point, Shapovalov shows his quality with an excellent rally and a cross-court winner, before sealing the hold.

These two are really going to take us all the way to the end aren't they? It's been a completely superhuman effort from these two, they're still slugging away after nearly four hours of incredible, unbelievable action! Carreno Busta holds serve to make it 3-2 in the final set.

Shapovalov double-faults at the worst possible time! His service is broken by Carreno Busta in the fifth and final set, and the Spaniard is now only a couple of games away from the US Open semi-finals!

Carreno Busta is only one game away from the semi-finals! The Spaniard consolidates with ease, and in this topsy-turvy, never quite one way traffic match, he has the momentum when it counts most, right at the end, right when he needed it. Denis Shapovalov has been an absolute gladiator tonight, but can he find that extra little spurt of energy inside him to make a comeback? He serves to stay in the match.

Carreno Busta will have to wait for one more game, at the very least, as Denis Shapovalov holds serve. It was tight there for a while, with Carreno Busta 30-0 up, but Shapovalov did really really well to fight back.

The last few months have been very tough for everyone, with coronavirus. I've worked really hard though, and I think when you put in the work, it shows. Maybe not in the first tournament or the second one, but it shows.

I think I'm very comfortable on hard courts. When I play in America, I feel at home.

I'm physically destroyed, but I'm very very happy. After this type of a fight, after this type of battle, it's hard to say anything. I'm glad to be back in the semi-finals again.

What a day of tennis we've had, from Alex Zverev's incredible comeback against Borna Coric, to Naomi Osaka's dominant display over Shelby Rogers and Pablo Carreno Busta's exhausting win! Tune back in tomorrow as we bring you all the latest updates, the live score and more from day 2 of the US Open quarter-finals!

Monday results: Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open on Monday as top men's seeds Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev sailed through to the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

After Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title alive, second seed Sofia Kenin was sent crashing out in the last 16 by Belgium's Elise Mertens.

Williams had to summon up every last ounce of strength to depose 15th seed Maria Sakkari in three hard-fought sets.

The 38-year-old American needed almost two and a half hours to dislodge her 25-year-old Greek opponent 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3 inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

"She's such a good competitor. It was a really intense match," said Williams, who had been dumped out of a US Open tuneup tournament by the same opponent last month.

"I felt like she almost played better today. I was a little fatigued last time and had some cramps. Just felt like I was able to compete longer," Williams added.

There was little separating the players throughout the energy-sapping contest, with Williams notching 107 total points to Sakkari's 99.

Williams won 72 percent of points off her first serve while Sakkari won 73 percent. Sakkari also outdid Williams on aces, by 13 to 12.

Williams rallied from two games down in the deciding set, pumping herself up with loud screams that echoed around the spectator-free arena as she broke Sakkari twice to clinch the last-eight spot.

"I'm super passionate. This is my job. This is what I wake up to do. This is what I train to do 365 days of the year," Williams said afterwards.

The American will play Tsvetana Pironkova for a place in the semi-finals after the Bulgarian ousted France's Alize Cornet in another draining three-setter.

'Absolutely unreal'

Pironkova, playing her first tournament in three years after a lengthy break in which she gave birth to her son, prevailed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"It's absolutely unreal, I really can't believe it," said Pironkova, whose last tournament appearance before this year's US Open was the 2017 Wimbledon championships when she exited in the second round.

Mertens ousted Kenin, this year's Australian Open champion, 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr 14 mins to set up a last-eight tie with former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The Belarusian overcame 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

In the men's draw, second-seeded Thiem raced into the round of eight with a three-set demolition of Canadian rising star Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Thiem dismantled the 20-year-old 15th seed 7-6 (7/4), 6-1, 6-1 in 2hr 7min.

"I played a great match today, the best one from my whole America trip," said Thiem.

He will play Australia's 21st seed Alex de Minaur for a spot in the semi-finals after the Australian breezed past unseeded Canadian Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 6-2, in 2hr 17 min.

Third seed Medvedev blew away unseeded American France Tiafoe 6-4, 6-1, 6-0 in only 1hr 38 min.

"I'm pleased with the fact that I've won all of these sets and didn't have to stay long on the court. That's always good when you're playing a Grand Slam," said the Russian.

Medvedev will face compatriot Andrey Rublev for a spot in the last four after the 10th seed ousted Italy's sixth seed Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

The men's competition was blown wide open on Sunday after world number one Novak Djokovic was thrown out for accidentally hitting a line judge after smashing a ball in frustration during his last-16 match.

His departure means the US Open will this year produce a first-time Grand Slam winner in the men's competition.

Williams is seeking to equal Margaret Court's record for the most women's Grand Slam singles titles.

A tournament victory at the weekend would also see her break away from Chris Evert, on six titles, as the most decorated US Open champion of the women's game in the modern era.

With inputs from AFP.