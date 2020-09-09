US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, LIVE Tennis Score: Thiem beats De Minaur to reach semis; Azarenka sets up mouth-watering clash with Serena

Dominic Thiem speaks after the match:

I had a great feeling, from the first moment of the match. I felt that the first set was pretty intense, and the second one as well. It looks easier on the scoresheet that it was on the court. In the third set, I lost a bit of energy and momentum, and he came back great. It was a crucial game at 3-4. I had to save a break-point, which I managed to.

I felt the energy coming back to me at that point. I think the match was going a bit flat, which can happen in an empty stadium. We both switched it on again right at the end, but with a two set lead, it was a lot easier for me.

My mindset isn't any different, even though the big three are no longer involved in the tournament. Maybe somewhere in the back of my head, of all four players. But even if there's no Roger, Rafa or Novak, there's still Daniil, Sascha and Pablo. They're all amazing players, and I think every single one of us deserves this title. Everyone will give their all. That's what's on my mind. Once we step on the court, the other three are forgotten.