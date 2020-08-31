US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic consolidates top spot, Naomi Osaka climbs to ninth in WTA rankings

Djokovic leads the ATP chart on 10860 points with Rafael Nadal in the second place, while the women's rankings are led by Ashleigh Barty.

Novak Djokovic sets out on his quest for an 18th Grand Slam title at the US Open with his world number one standing enhanced in the latest ATP rankings released on Monday.

Fresh from his success in the ATP Western & Southern Open final against Milos Raonic, the Serb headlines the opening day at Flushing Meadows where he faces Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

He leads the ATP chart on 10860 points from Rafael Nadal who, like fourth-ranked Roger Federer, is skipping the rescheduled US Open being held under tight Covid-19 health restrictions.

While Djokovic heads an unchanged top 10, Raonic jumps 12 places to 18th on the back of his run to Saturday's decider in the US Open tune-up.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka climbed one place to number nine in the new WTA rankings, after withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open final at the weekend.

Osaka, who is scheduled to meet fellow Japanese Misaki Doi in the first round at Flushing Meadows, pulled out of Saturday's final because of a left hamstring injury.

Her withdrawal handed the title to Victoria Azarenka who climbed 32 places to 27th in the world.

Australian Ashleigh Barty retains the top spot although neither she nor world number two Simona Halep is taking part in the US Open which is being staged without spectators in a COVID-19 quarantine bubble.

Karolina Pliskova, the world number three, is the highest-ranked player and top seed going into the second Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Serena Williams, 38, who is searching for her 24th Grand Slam singles title, rises one place to eighth in the world.