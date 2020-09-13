US Open 2020: 'Naomi Osaka is special', Twitter reacts to Japanese World No 9's comeback win in final

Check out some of the best twitter reactions to Naomi Osaka's incredible come-from-behind victory over Victoria Azarenka in the US Open 2020 final.

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title on Saturday, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Osaka's incredible victory:

Naomi Osaka is special — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 12, 2020

What an amazing @usopen @naomiosaka congratulations and well done @vika7 These last three women’s matches will be remembered for a long time. Thank you @usta for a Herculean effort to put this tournament on in a safe and entertaining way. @espn — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 12, 2020

Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women’s singles champion! A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7. Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020

You get the feeling that @naomiosaka is one of those once in a lifetime athletes who will change the game!!! #champion #USOpen #gamechanger — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) September 12, 2020

Wow what a women’s final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020

With inputs from AP.