US Open 2020, Men's Singles Final, Match Highlights: Dominic Thiem beats Alexander Zverev to claim first Grand Slam title

It's a special day for tennis, because after a global pandemic, a knee injury and a default, we're finally going to have a new men's singles Grand Slam champion, the first since 2014. The contenders in this final tie are Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, both of whom have been earmarked for greatness by peers and fans. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the updates from what promises to be an absolute belter of a match!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Thiem is the overwhelming favourite going into the final. He's played a Grand Slam final thrice while this is first for Zverev. On tour, Thiem leads 7-2 on head-to-head. The German's only two wins have come in 2016 (Beijing) and 2018 (Madrid). Their most recent meeting was in the Australian Open semis earlier this year

Alexander Zverev with a great start in this final. He was guilty of starting poorly in previous couple of matches but not tonight. He's serving well, returning well but doing the most damage with his forehand. He's got 16 winners to Thiem's four and lesser double faults (!!) and winning 12/13 first serve points.

A set in two parts as Alexander Zverev takes a two sets to love lead. Zverev went two breaks up before seeing his serve drop quality. But he had enough buffer to close the set out on fifth chance. All to do for Thiem.

What a turnaround! Dominic Thiem turns a break around to not only bring the set on serve but went on to break Zverev once again to take the third set. All in that tenth game on Zverev's serve to see the set (maybe, match) turn.

Dominic Thiem makes it two sets all! He was two sets and a break down and now with almost three hours played, we're headed to a fifth set. Zverev's errors rising and the serve faltering at crucial moments

A cramping Dominic Thiem comes from two sets and a break down to win the US Open in over four hours over Alexander Zverev. He is the first male player born in the 90s to win a Grand Slam. What a moment!

When a tennis match makes you feel such emotions as a spectator, you know it's one for the ages. Sasha zverev and Dominic Thiem are more than winners and losers tonight. Much more. Take a bow gentlemen!

"There are some special people missing in the crowd today. I want to thank my parents. breaks into tears They were with me at every tournament I went to, my mum and my dad. Unfortunately, my mother tested positive before the tournament, and they couldn't travel with me. Man, this is tough. I'm sure they're sitting at home and they're pretty proud."

"I want to thank the USTA for holding this event. I mean, who'd have thought this event would be possible, with the situation going on right now. We are more than happy, I think, all of us, that this tournament happened."

"I want to thank my team for sticking with me. The last two years of my tennis career haven't been easy. We're definitely on the way up, and one day we're going to lift the trophy together."

Alexander Zverev: "I don't know where to start. First of all, I just want to congratulate Dominic. This is his first of many Grand Slam titles, I think. It was a tough battle, I wish you would have missed a little bit more so it could be me holding that trophy, instead of giving the runners-up speech."

"To the USTA, to everybody who made this event happen. We felt super safe in the bubble, on the ground. To make it happen in these difficult times. I wish to have full grounds for 2021"

"Huge thank you to my team, you guys are amazing. Put as much effort in everything as much as me. You guys are amazing, thanks so much."

Dominic Thiem: "I would like to start with you Sascha. We started to know each other in 2014, we were ranked 100 or something. 2016 our great rivalry started again. We made great things happen on and off the court. I wish we could have had two winners today. You're going to make it 100%, make your parents proud, family proud. You definitely deserve it and will bring it home one day."

Classy from both players with their speeches. First up: Alexander Zverev

We leave you with the image of the US Open champion Dominic Thiem!

Preview: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday.

It will be the 27-year-old Thiem's fourth major tennis final and his second in a row after reaching the last-two in Australia this year, while Zverev, 23, is playing his first.

Thiem joked after his straight-sets semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev that if he loses, he might have to contact a multiple-Slam winner who lost four finals before winning his first, and then going on to win two more.

"If I win, I have my first. If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray (about) how it is with zero," the Austrian said ahead of the showdown inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sunday's showpiece brings to a close a US Open unlike any other -- the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans have been allowed into Flushing Meadows and players have been tested for COVID-19 regularly.

This year's field at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center in New York was also depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was also blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.

It means the 2020 US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

It also means a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

For Thiem, also a runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, it is a golden opportunity to clinch that elusive first Slam title.

"It's the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years," said Thiem, who lost in five sets to Djokovic in Melbourne this year.

"It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then. I'm happy that I gave myself a pretty short time after that (for) another chance."

'Huge pressure'

Thiem is 7-2 against Zverev, with whom he says he has "a great friendship and a great rivalry," including a four-set win in the semi-finals during that run to the Melbourne finals.

Thiem admits there is "huge pressure," with both he and Zverev "working very hard since a long time" to enter the pantheon of Slam champions.

"I expect a very tough, very open match," said the world number three.

"His first serve is one of, if not, the best out there right now. It's so fast, so precise. That will be a key point. Try to put many balls back in play."

Zverev is the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.

He is also bidding to become the first German to win the US Open since Boris Becker in 1989.

Zverev has looked less convincing than Thiem throughout his run to the final, at times struggling with second serves and groundstroke forehands.

But he will be brimming with confidence after coming from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the final.

He also has, arguably, less to lose.

"I have a chance. I'm looking forward to it. I'm just excited about it," said Zverev, the world number seven.

With inputs from AFP.