US Open 2020, Men's Singles Final, LIVE Tennis Score: Dominic Thiem takes fourth set against Alexander Zverev

Catch all the latest updates, live scores and more from the US Open Men's Singles final between Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem on Firstpost.com's live blog!

It's a special day for tennis, because after a global pandemic, a knee injury and a default, we're finally going to have a new men's singles Grand Slam champion, the first since 2014. The contenders in this final tie are Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, both of whom have been earmarked for greatness by peers and fans. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the updates from what promises to be an absolute belter of a match!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Thiem is the overwhelming favourite going into the final. He's played a Grand Slam final thrice while this is first for Zverev. On tour, Thiem leads 7-2 on head-to-head. The German's only two wins have come in 2016 (Beijing) and 2018 (Madrid). Their most recent meeting was in the Australian Open semis earlier this year

Alexander Zverev with a great start in this final. He was guilty of starting poorly in previous couple of matches but not tonight. He's serving well, returning well but doing the most damage with his forehand. He's got 16 winners to Thiem's four and lesser double faults (!!) and winning 12/13 first serve points.

A set in two parts as Alexander Zverev takes a two sets to love lead. Zverev went two breaks up before seeing his serve drop quality. But he had enough buffer to close the set out on fifth chance. All to do for Thiem.

What a turnaround! Dominic Thiem turns a break around to not only bring the set on serve but went on to break Zverev once again to take the third set. All in that tenth game on Zverev's serve to see the set (maybe, match) turn.

Dominic Thiem makes it two sets all! He was two sets and a break down and now with almost three hours played, we're headed to a fifth set. Zverev's errors rising and the serve faltering at crucial moments

What a point! Thiem with incredible fight on a point that almost was out of his reach. Keeps going after ball side to side before whipping a forehand winner down the line. Brings up two break points. Zverev saves both. Thiem almost can't believe he misses the backhand for the second. Sascha with decent play to prolong the point as Thiem went after it. Thiem guilty of not going after the second serve, a slow 76 mph, and Zverev gets into it and forces an error to bring up game point. And he holds on.

Thiem finds the line on the serve and Zverev almost looks surprised. Hold for Dominic to go 4-3 ahead in this fantastic stadium

BREAK! Another late break goes Dominic Thiem's way. He gets a break point after a double fault from Zverev. Converts it with a tame forehand into the net from the German.

Thiem serving for the set. Starts off with an angled serve out wide and Zverev's outstretched forehand is long. He then missed on the backhand wing on a second serve. Thiem brings up three set points with Zverev missing the attempted winner. Challenge confirms it did indeed go long. Zverev hits the top of the tape after looking to be in command of the rally. And that's the fourth set for Thiem.

4th 5-set US Open men's final of the 21st century 2009 -Del Potro over Federer 2012 - Murray over Djokovic 2019 - Nadal over Medvedev 2020 - Thiem vs Zverev ??? pic.twitter.com/ALI0vFiIwp

*opens the history book* The last player to win the #USOpen men's singles final after losing the first two sets was ... Pancho Gonzales in 1949.

Thiem gets the break early in the deciding fifth set. Zverev hopes to have caught the sideline but both players walk to the other side as HawkEye confirms it did land out. How crucial will this be?

Preview: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday.

It will be the 27-year-old Thiem's fourth major tennis final and his second in a row after reaching the last-two in Australia this year, while Zverev, 23, is playing his first.

Thiem joked after his straight-sets semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev that if he loses, he might have to contact a multiple-Slam winner who lost four finals before winning his first, and then going on to win two more.

"If I win, I have my first. If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray (about) how it is with zero," the Austrian said ahead of the showdown inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sunday's showpiece brings to a close a US Open unlike any other -- the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans have been allowed into Flushing Meadows and players have been tested for COVID-19 regularly.

This year's field at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center in New York was also depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was also blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.

It means the 2020 US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

It also means a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

For Thiem, also a runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, it is a golden opportunity to clinch that elusive first Slam title.

"It's the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years," said Thiem, who lost in five sets to Djokovic in Melbourne this year.

"It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then. I'm happy that I gave myself a pretty short time after that (for) another chance."

'Huge pressure'

Thiem is 7-2 against Zverev, with whom he says he has "a great friendship and a great rivalry," including a four-set win in the semi-finals during that run to the Melbourne finals.

Thiem admits there is "huge pressure," with both he and Zverev "working very hard since a long time" to enter the pantheon of Slam champions.

"I expect a very tough, very open match," said the world number three.

"His first serve is one of, if not, the best out there right now. It's so fast, so precise. That will be a key point. Try to put many balls back in play."

Zverev is the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.

He is also bidding to become the first German to win the US Open since Boris Becker in 1989.

Zverev has looked less convincing than Thiem throughout his run to the final, at times struggling with second serves and groundstroke forehands.

But he will be brimming with confidence after coming from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the final.

He also has, arguably, less to lose.

"I have a chance. I'm looking forward to it. I'm just excited about it," said Zverev, the world number seven.

With inputs from AFP.