US Open 2020, Men's Singles Final, LIVE Tennis Score: Alexander Zverev takes second set against Dominic Thiem

It's a special day for tennis, because after a global pandemic, a knee injury and a default, we're finally going to have a new men's singles Grand Slam champion, the first since 2014. The contenders in this final tie are Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev, both of whom have been earmarked for greatness by peers and fans. Stay tuned, as we bring you all the updates from what promises to be an absolute belter of a match!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

Thiem is the overwhelming favourite going into the final. He's played a Grand Slam final thrice while this is first for Zverev. On tour, Thiem leads 7-2 on head-to-head. The German's only two wins have come in 2016 (Beijing) and 2018 (Madrid). Their most recent meeting was in the Australian Open semis earlier this year

Alexander Zverev with a great start in this final. He was guilty of starting poorly in previous couple of matches but not tonight. He's serving well, returning well but doing the most damage with his forehand. He's got 16 winners to Thiem's four and lesser double faults (!!) and winning 12/13 first serve points.

A set in two parts as Alexander Zverev takes a two sets to love lead. Zverev went two breaks up before seeing his serve drop quality. But he had enough buffer to close the set out on fifth chance. All to do for Thiem.

Thiem with early inroads on this Zverev serve. Two forehand passing winners. But Zverev rolls off three straight points before serving a double fault. First poor serve from Zverev thus far. He serves another double fault on game point to bring it back to deuce. Zverev with a serve-and-volley and he forces Thiem into an error. The Austrian is not pleased with his effort. He would not be pleased with another forehand return going long.

DOUBLE BREAK! Dominic Thiem saves one break point but not the second and Zverev is in commanding lead now. Thiem's double fault count extends to five in the game and the errant forehand gives Sascha completely control. He's won 20 more points than Thiem at this point (52 to 32)

Thiem misses yet another forehand and it brings up set point for Zverev. And on set point, Zverev misses a forehand pass with Thiem looking to move up. Thiem misses a backhand and Zverev has another set point chance. Big serve out wide ekes out a long return and it is back to deuce. Zverev with a forehand winner on the serve return and he has a third set point chance. Almost silly to go after the Zverev forehand right now. And yet Thiem does it again and this time Sascha misses. Back to deuce, third of this game. Once again Zverev misses the return. Massu trying to push Thiem on with a slight nod of the head. Thiem does hold in the end having saved three set points.

A strange serve from Alexander Zverev. Nerves suddenly creeping in by the looks of it. Missing serves and now a routine volley on set point. Followed by another double fault to give his first break point of the match. Thiem with a well constructed point, moving up to a high slice from Zverev and killing it at the net. BREAK! That's one back for Thiem.

Love hold for Dominic Thiem! And it almost should not have been. Both players with deep shots, well played groundstrokes before Zverev ventures forward. His volley is down the centre and Thiem having almost given up on it at first gets his racket to it and slaps it back for a winner.

Zverev once again serving for the second set. After a poor start, he wins back-to-back points, the second a well angled and placed forehand that Thiem is unable to get to. But misses on the next point. A big serve and big forehand putaway gives Zverev a fifth set point. This time he gets it! Moves up to the short ball and the outstretched Thiem is unable to get this one back.

Preview: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are both looking to bag a breakthrough first Grand Slam title when they face off behind closed doors in the US Open final on Sunday.

It will be the 27-year-old Thiem's fourth major tennis final and his second in a row after reaching the last-two in Australia this year, while Zverev, 23, is playing his first.

Thiem joked after his straight-sets semi-final victory over Daniil Medvedev that if he loses, he might have to contact a multiple-Slam winner who lost four finals before winning his first, and then going on to win two more.

"If I win, I have my first. If not, I probably have to call Andy Murray (about) how it is with zero," the Austrian said ahead of the showdown inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sunday's showpiece brings to a close a US Open unlike any other -- the coronavirus pandemic meant no fans have been allowed into Flushing Meadows and players have been tested for COVID-19 regularly.

This year's field at the Billie Jean King US National Tennis Center in New York was also depleted by the absence of Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was also blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favorite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.

It means the 2020 US Open will crown a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

It also means a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the third of his majors at the 2016 US Open.

For Thiem, also a runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, it is a golden opportunity to clinch that elusive first Slam title.

"It's the biggest goal and also the biggest dream I have in my tennis career since a few years," said Thiem, who lost in five sets to Djokovic in Melbourne this year.

"It was really tough to digest that loss in Australia as I was super close back then. I'm happy that I gave myself a pretty short time after that (for) another chance."

'Huge pressure'

Thiem is 7-2 against Zverev, with whom he says he has "a great friendship and a great rivalry," including a four-set win in the semi-finals during that run to the Melbourne finals.

Thiem admits there is "huge pressure," with both he and Zverev "working very hard since a long time" to enter the pantheon of Slam champions.

"I expect a very tough, very open match," said the world number three.

"His first serve is one of, if not, the best out there right now. It's so fast, so precise. That will be a key point. Try to put many balls back in play."

Zverev is the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.

He is also bidding to become the first German to win the US Open since Boris Becker in 1989.

Zverev has looked less convincing than Thiem throughout his run to the final, at times struggling with second serves and groundstroke forehands.

But he will be brimming with confidence after coming from two sets down for the first time in his career to beat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta and reach the final.

He also has, arguably, less to lose.

"I have a chance. I'm looking forward to it. I'm just excited about it," said Zverev, the world number seven.

With inputs from AFP.