That's all we have in store from the US Open tonight. Join us tomorrow for the women's singles final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka. Until then, it's goodbye!
US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, Match Highlights: Dominic Thiem to face Alexander Zverev in final
Catch all the latest updates, the live score and much more in Firstpost.com's live blog of the US Open 2020 men's singles semi-finals!
Highlights
Game, set, match Dominic Thiem!
Dominic Thiem wins 6-2, 7-6, 7-6 in two hours and 55 minutes to beat last year's US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev. He is into his fourth Grand Slam final.
Second set: Dominic Thiem 7-6 (7)
Dominic Thiem wins the second set 7-6 to go two sets to love up. A well contested tiebreak goes the Austrian's way after Daniil Medvedev plays one poor drop shot to give away the leeway. Medvedev had a break advantage before being broken in the 10th game.
First set: Dominic Thiem 6-2
Dominic Thiem takes the opening set 6-2 in 35 minutes after a cagey start. Daniil Medvedev upset after a challenge wasn't counted as he claimed. He takes a pop at the chair umpire and the tournament supervisor after getting a code violation for crossing the net - which is not allowed.
Thiem vs Medvedev
"One who has a better day wins, it is a 50:50 match," says Dominic Thiem as he takes court after Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Austrian holds a 2-1 head-to-head
Game, Set, Match: Alexander Zverev wins 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3!
Carreno Busta serves to stay in the match. He gets the first point, but he hits the second long. 15-15. Another forehand goes wide. Two points from defeat. He misses first serve. Good second serve though, and Zverev hits wide. 30-30. Oh no, Carreno Busta hits a volley wide. Zverev has match point! Carreno Busta takes it to deuce though, with a forehand winner. Match-point saved.
Carreno Busta's sliced backhand lacks the power to make it across the net. Advantage and set point to Zverev. Another mistake from Carreno Busta, and Zverev is through to his first Grand Slam final! What a comeback win for the German!
Fourth Set: Alexander Zverev 6-4
Zverev serves for the set. Good start with an ace. Zverev shanks a backhand and it hits the net. 15-15. Double fault after he tries to go for the gusto on the second serve. Excellent drop volley from Zverev. 30-30. Good serve and he has set point. Ace and we go to the fifth set!
Third Set: Alexander Zverev 6-3
Ace and 15-0. 30-0, after Carreno Busta can't make the return. Another ace and it's 40-0. Three set points. He's done it, he's won the third set! Incredible serving from the German!
Second Set: Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2
Alexander Zverev wins the first point after Carreno Busta hits a forehand wide. Another forehand goes wide and Zverev is up 0-30. Carreno Busta gets his first point of the game after Zverev misses up a return. Excellent forehand winner from Carreno Busta and it's 30-30. An ace and he's on set point. Poor shot from Carreno Busta, we go to deuce.
Another mistake from Zverev. Advantage and set point to Carreno Busta! Another vamos and another set in the bag for the Spaniard!
First Set: Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3
For the second time, Carreno Busta serves for the set. Zverev wins the first point, Carreno Busta the second. 15-15. Zverev makes an error after a little rally, it's 30-15. Ooh, Carreno Busta tries to go heavy on the forehand, and miscues it. 30-30. Carreno Busta is adjudged to have hit a backhand long, but he challenges. It's just a fraction inside the baseline, and the point is replayed. Error from Zverev and Carreno Busta has set point. Yet another error from Zverev and Carreno Busta takes the set!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!
Tonight we'll be giving you all the latest updates from two blockbuster matches, as Alexander Zverev takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first men's singles semi-final, followed by a tantalising clash between second seed Dominic Thiem and third seed Daniil Medvedev!
Fantastic contest and very well fought between two great fighters.
Respect at the net between two great competitors. @ThiemDomi @DaniilMedwed | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/RciShrpKeT— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Dominic Thiem: "In the first set, I don't if his ball was out or in, got lucky. In the second and third sets he served for it. Both tiebreaks were amazing. They are mentally tough. I don't like them much. Really happy to be through."
"Definitely playing the big matches helps. Helps even more if in front of fans, big stadiums. I work in off season to play these top guys. I have great friendship and rivalry with Sascha."
"In the second set tiebreak, my heel started to hurt. I changed the shoe. I'm pain free. I hope the foot feels better tomorrow. I don't understand how I can slip on a hardcourt. I got frustrated. All good now."
"The final is going to be an open match. In Australia, was also close. His first serve is out of the world. Precise. I have great friendship and rivalry. If I win, I have my first. If not, I will probably have to call Andy Murray about how it is to be 0-4."
DOMINIC THIEM IS INTO THE #USOPEN FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER! pic.twitter.com/XUVfxzfPzn— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Third set tiebreak
Medvedev gets one mini break back. Thiem goes for the running pass but the angle is too much. Medvedev with good placement of groundstrokes and then the volley. But he continues to play catch up at 2-5. Chalks off two more points to make it 4-5. A gorgeous drop volley first and a missed return from Thiem second. Not going away without a fight is Medvedev. Not that that's a surprise. Thiem brings up match point with yet another barrage of backhands and Medvedev's reply is wide. Misses it! Thiem goes for far too much on the forehand and it is well long. He is disappointed. "Why, why, why" he mutters, Another match point and this one is converted. Medvedev sends forehand into the net.
Dominic Thiem gets the mini break to start the tiebreak. Just the kind of start he would have hoped for. Medvedev goes for too much with his backhand on the second point and Thiem is 2-0 up. Make that 3-0! Well angled and placed serve out wide has Medvedev stretching and the defensive return is well long. Uh-oh! Double fault by Medvedev and he is disintegrating here. Gets one point back. It is 5-1 at the change of ends after yet another big serve from Thiem.
Preview: For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.
No 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, in one semi-final and No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal.
Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s US Open. This is the second major semi-final appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match.
The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”
With inputs from AP.
