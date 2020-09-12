US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, Match Highlights: Dominic Thiem to face Alexander Zverev in final

Dominic Thiem: "In the first set, I don't if his ball was out or in, got lucky. In the second and third sets he served for it. Both tiebreaks were amazing. They are mentally tough. I don't like them much. Really happy to be through."

"Definitely playing the big matches helps. Helps even more if in front of fans, big stadiums. I work in off season to play these top guys. I have great friendship and rivalry with Sascha."

"In the second set tiebreak, my heel started to hurt. I changed the shoe. I'm pain free. I hope the foot feels better tomorrow. I don't understand how I can slip on a hardcourt. I got frustrated. All good now."

"The final is going to be an open match. In Australia, was also close. His first serve is out of the world. Precise. I have great friendship and rivalry. If I win, I have my first. If not, I will probably have to call Andy Murray about how it is to be 0-4."