US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, LIVE Tennis Score: Dominic Thiem takes second set against Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev wins

Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 5-4 *Thiem (* denotes server)
Brilliant confident play from Thiem as Medvedev serves for the set. Great, confident play to go 15-30 to the good before Medvedev gets a big serve and puts away the short reply. A well played volley brings up set point. Medvedev with a mishit and it goes begging. Another big serve return from Thiem and it is deep for Medvedev to pick up and return. He gets it over but it lands long. Break point for Thiem. WHAT A POINT! WHAT A SHOT! Both players willing the other to go for broke. To go for it all. Sliced backhands after another. Thiem finally goes for a big backhand down the line and a desperate stretch from Medvedev gets the ball back but only for Thiem to run on and put it away for a winner. BREAK!