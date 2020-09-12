US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, LIVE Tennis Score: Dominic Thiem takes second set against Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev wins

Catch all the latest updates, the live score and much more in Firstpost.com's live blog of the US Open 2020 men's singles semi-finals!

Tonight we'll be giving you all the latest updates from two blockbuster matches, as Alexander Zverev takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first men's singles semi-final, followed by a tantalising clash between second seed Dominic Thiem and third seed Daniil Medvedev!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

For the second time, Carreno Busta serves for the set. Zverev wins the first point, Carreno Busta the second. 15-15. Zverev makes an error after a little rally, it's 30-15. Ooh, Carreno Busta tries to go heavy on the forehand, and miscues it. 30-30. Carreno Busta is adjudged to have hit a backhand long, but he challenges. It's just a fraction inside the baseline, and the point is replayed. Error from Zverev and Carreno Busta has set point. Yet another error from Zverev and Carreno Busta takes the set!

Another mistake from Zverev. Advantage and set point to Carreno Busta! Another vamos and another set in the bag for the Spaniard!

Alexander Zverev wins the first point after Carreno Busta hits a forehand wide. Another forehand goes wide and Zverev is up 0-30. Carreno Busta gets his first point of the game after Zverev misses up a return. Excellent forehand winner from Carreno Busta and it's 30-30. An ace and he's on set point. Poor shot from Carreno Busta, we go to deuce.

Ace and 15-0. 30-0, after Carreno Busta can't make the return. Another ace and it's 40-0. Three set points. He's done it, he's won the third set! Incredible serving from the German!

Zverev serves for the set. Good start with an ace. Zverev shanks a backhand and it hits the net. 15-15. Double fault after he tries to go for the gusto on the second serve. Excellent drop volley from Zverev. 30-30. Good serve and he has set point. Ace and we go to the fifth set!

Carreno Busta's sliced backhand lacks the power to make it across the net. Advantage and set point to Zverev. Another mistake from Carreno Busta, and Zverev is through to his first Grand Slam final! What a comeback win for the German!

Carreno Busta serves to stay in the match. He gets the first point, but he hits the second long. 15-15. Another forehand goes wide. Two points from defeat. He misses first serve. Good second serve though, and Zverev hits wide. 30-30. Oh no, Carreno Busta hits a volley wide. Zverev has match point! Carreno Busta takes it to deuce though, with a forehand winner. Match-point saved.

"One who has a better day wins, it is a 50:50 match," says Dominic Thiem as he takes court after Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Austrian holds a 2-1 head-to-head

Dominic Thiem takes the opening set 6-2 in 35 minutes after a cagey start. Daniil Medvedev upset after a challenge wasn't counted as he claimed. He takes a pop at the chair umpire and the tournament supervisor after getting a code violation for crossing the net - which is not allowed.

Dominic Thiem wins the second set 7-6 to go two sets to love up. A well contested tiebreak goes the Austrian's way after Daniil Medvedev plays one poor drop shot to give away the leeway. Medvedev had a break advantage before being broken in the 10th game.

Dominic Thiem pushes Daniil Medvedev all the way on his serve at the start of the third set. No clear signs of Thiem's foot being a problem. He moves forward for a drop shot pick up but can't get high enough for a lob. Medvedev gets out of a tricky situation in the end to hold serve

Brilliant defensive work by Daniil Medvedev to push Dominic Thiem into playing one more shot, one more ball and it pays off. Thiem misses a backhand on break point and Medvedev has the early advantage in the third set. BREAK!

A forehand winner and a love hold for Daniil Medvedev to consolidate that break as Thiem once again plays catch up.

Dominic Thiem gets on the board in the third set with a love hold. A kick serve down the T and Medvedev's serve return is just wide.

Thiem keeping the pressure on Medvedev and his serve. A long, long rally has Thiem sending slice after slice, forcing Medvedev into going for something extra and it arrives and so does a break point. But this time it is Medvedev who shows better control of the tennis racket. A drop shot and Thiem can't make much of it. From deuce, another chance for Medvedev to hold. Just as he tries change direction and move forward to pick up the poor drop shot, he slips and loses it. Clearly upset with his shoes, the one's he changed after the second set, he starts to scream out in German. Medvedev holds.

A less than perfect serve effort from Thiem in this game and not so surprisingly he has to deal with break point again. It is saved immediately and then on deuce, Thiem is flawless with his backhand winner down the lie. Gorgeous shot. But Medvedev sticking around and forces an error. Theim gets out of the hole in the end to hold serve

Daniil with perfect angles and placement of the groundstrokes to force Thiem into making mistakes. One such forehand brings Thiem to miss a running backhand. Medvedev holds and is closer to forcing a fourth set

Dominic Thiem drops one point on his serve - an unlucky ball hitting top of the tape but not jumping over on the other side. Daniil Medvedev to serve for the third set

Brilliant confident play from Thiem as Medvedev serves for the set. Great, confident play to go 15-30 to the good before Medvedev gets a big serve and puts away the short reply. A well played volley brings up set point. Medvedev with a mishit and it goes begging. Another big serve return from Thiem and it is deep for Medvedev to pick up and return. He gets it over but it lands long. Break point for Thiem. WHAT A POINT! WHAT A SHOT! Both players willing the other to go for broke. To go for it all. Sliced backhands after another. Thiem finally goes for a big backhand down the line and a desperate stretch from Medvedev gets the ball back but only for Thiem to run on and put it away for a winner. BREAK!

Preview: For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.

No 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, in one semi-final and No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal.

Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s US Open. This is the second major semi-final appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match.

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”

With inputs from AP.