US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, LIVE Tennis Score: Dominic Thiem takes first set against Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev wins

Catch all the latest updates, the live score and much more in Firstpost.com's live blog of the US Open 2020 men's singles semi-finals!

Auto refresh feeds

Tonight we'll be giving you all the latest updates from two blockbuster matches, as Alexander Zverev takes on Pablo Carreno Busta in the first men's singles semi-final, followed by a tantalising clash between second seed Dominic Thiem and third seed Daniil Medvedev!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the US Open!

For the second time, Carreno Busta serves for the set. Zverev wins the first point, Carreno Busta the second. 15-15. Zverev makes an error after a little rally, it's 30-15. Ooh, Carreno Busta tries to go heavy on the forehand, and miscues it. 30-30. Carreno Busta is adjudged to have hit a backhand long, but he challenges. It's just a fraction inside the baseline, and the point is replayed. Error from Zverev and Carreno Busta has set point. Yet another error from Zverev and Carreno Busta takes the set!

Another mistake from Zverev. Advantage and set point to Carreno Busta! Another vamos and another set in the bag for the Spaniard!

Alexander Zverev wins the first point after Carreno Busta hits a forehand wide. Another forehand goes wide and Zverev is up 0-30. Carreno Busta gets his first point of the game after Zverev misses up a return. Excellent forehand winner from Carreno Busta and it's 30-30. An ace and he's on set point. Poor shot from Carreno Busta, we go to deuce.

Ace and 15-0. 30-0, after Carreno Busta can't make the return. Another ace and it's 40-0. Three set points. He's done it, he's won the third set! Incredible serving from the German!

Zverev serves for the set. Good start with an ace. Zverev shanks a backhand and it hits the net. 15-15. Double fault after he tries to go for the gusto on the second serve. Excellent drop volley from Zverev. 30-30. Good serve and he has set point. Ace and we go to the fifth set!

Carreno Busta's sliced backhand lacks the power to make it across the net. Advantage and set point to Zverev. Another mistake from Carreno Busta, and Zverev is through to his first Grand Slam final! What a comeback win for the German!

Carreno Busta serves to stay in the match. He gets the first point, but he hits the second long. 15-15. Another forehand goes wide. Two points from defeat. He misses first serve. Good second serve though, and Zverev hits wide. 30-30. Oh no, Carreno Busta hits a volley wide. Zverev has match point! Carreno Busta takes it to deuce though, with a forehand winner. Match-point saved.

"One who has a better day wins, it is a 50:50 match," says Dominic Thiem as he takes court after Daniil Medvedev. The Russian is yet to drop a set in the tournament. The Austrian holds a 2-1 head-to-head

Dominic Thiem takes the opening set 6-2 in 35 minutes after a cagey start. Daniil Medvedev upset after a challenge wasn't counted as he claimed. He takes a pop at the chair umpire and the tournament supervisor after getting a code violation for crossing the net - which is not allowed.

Daniil gets a code violation for crossing over to the Thiem's side of the court in that heated exchange. Thiem consolidates the break and as players take the chair, Medvedev continues to have a pop at the supervisor. Says, "you take the chair at every match and do nothing. You do nothing."

Daniil Medvedev has thrown it all away after that early promising exchange between both players. Two set point chances for Thiem and Medvedev misses his forehand. First set Dominic!

Dominic Thiem takes the opening set 6-2 in 35 minutes after a cagey start. Daniil Medvedev upset after a challenge wasn't counted as he claimed. He takes a pop at the chair umpire and the tournament supervisor after getting a code violation for crossing the net - which is not allowed.

Medvedev goes off court at the end of the first set to calm himself down and break the Thiem momentum. The plan seems to have worked. A double fault by Thiem brings up two break points and one is all that Daniil needs. Thiem misses a forehand and BREAK!

I'm going to picture Medvedev leaving the court, going into an empty bathroom, screaming, and walking right back out.

Daniil Medvedev holds at love to consolidate the break. Suddenly the momentum has shifted. Maybe the shout out is all that Medvedev needed to calm himself.

I have no idea whether it’s coming through on the courtside mics, but there is one ball kid who is done for the night who is cheering loudly for Meddy from the upper deck, and I love it and him so much for bringing it tonight.

Dominic Thiem holds at love and he continues to play catch up. Both players holding serves relatively easily this set and the rally length has dropped.

Medvedev gets out of a sticky situation on his serve and then Thiem holds at love again to keep the second set down to a break.

Fifth ace of the match from Daniil Medvedev brings up game point but wishes to prolong this game but can only do so by a point. At 40-15, Medvedev with incredible fighting spirit to pick up a drive volley, a backhand into the corner and finds the angle to make the volley difficult for Thiem to pick up

Preview: For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.

No 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, in one semi-final and No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal.

Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s US Open. This is the second major semi-final appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match.

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”

With inputs from AP.