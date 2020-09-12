US Open 2020, men's semi-finals, LIVE Tennis Score: Alexander Zverev forces fifth set against Pablo Carreno Busta

Catch all the latest updates, the live score and much more in Firstpost.com's live blog of the US Open 2020 men's singles semi-finals!

Auto refresh feeds

Preview: For the first time in 16 years, the men's semi-finals at a Grand Slam tournament will be contested without any of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Instead, the matchups at Flushing Meadows on Friday will feature a quartet of 20-somethings all seeking a first major championship.

No 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria faces No 3 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, in one semi-final and No 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany meets No 20 Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the other. Thiem has reached three Grand Slam finals, going 0-3, with each loss to Djokovic or Nadal.

Medvedev was the runner-up to Nadal in a thrill-a-minute five-set final at last year’s US Open. This is the second major semi-final appearance for both Zverev and Carreño Busta; both lost their first attempt to get to a Grand Slam title match.

The eventual champion will be the first man born in the 1990s to grab a Grand Slam trophy: Zverev is 23, Medvedev is 24, Thiem turned 27 a week ago, and Carreño Busta is 29. “Every single one of us deserves this first major title. Everybody will give it all,” Thiem said. “That’s what’s on the mind.”

With inputs from AP.