US Open 2020 LIVE, Women's final, Live Tennis Score: Victoria Azarenka wins first set 6-1 against Naomi Osaka

Follow live score, updates and reactions from the US Open 2020 women's final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka in New York.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's final at the US Open. In one corner we have Naomi Osaka, the champion here in 2018, and in the other we have Victoria Azarenka, the finalist here in 2012 and 2013.

Four weeks later, it is a different story. She is on a 12 match winning streak, having won the Western & Southern Open, her first title in four years, and is into her first Grand Slam final in seven years at the US Open. On this run, she's taken down the likes of Donna Vekic, Johanna Konta, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Serena Williams. The win over Serena was her first against the American at a Major after 10 straight losses.

Exactly a month ago, Victoria Azarenka went down to Venus Williams at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Her serve was inconsistent, groundstrokes not finding their range to take on a Venus who had come in with a new serve and the same power and quality that we have seen recently. It seemed like Azarenka couldn't go on and be a problem at tour events let alone the Grand Slams. It seemed like luck just wasn't going her way either, with tough draws from the get-go.

Azarenka has advantage and set point in 26 minutes! And she's won the first set, with an imperious backhand winner!

0-15 and Azarenka is in the lead in the game. Osaka's serving to stay in the set. Great winner from Osaka, it's 15-15. And a big serve that Azarenka can't return. 30-15 to Osaka. A mistake apiece from either player and it's 40-30 to Osaka. Osaka rips a 112mph serve, and Azarenka returns it with a winner. Deuce.

What a start from Azarenka, she's already shown that she can deal with Osaka's massive first serve. Oooh la la, what a shot from Azarenka! She opens up her body and unleashes a venomous forehand winner down the line. A good combination from Azarenka as she pushes Osaka out wide, and forces Osaka into an error. Another great serve from Azarenka, she makes it 40-0. She couldn't serve to save her life in the first game against Serena. And she holds serve. Osaka error.

Big serve from Osaka, she gets the first point. Azarenka return well on the next point, and starts controlling a rally. There's a couple of good shots exchanged, before Osaka fails to clear the net with a backhand. 15-15. 30-15 to Osaka, as Azarenka's shot lands just the wrong side of the doubles line. 40-15, another error from Osaka. A third straight error and Osaka holds to get on the score board.

Osaka hits long and Azarenka is up 15-0. And then an Azarenka forehand flies long, it's 15-15. Oh wow, Azarenka gets the point with a peach of a backhand winner! That placement is just inch-perfect. Azarenka up 40-15, after Osaka fails to chase down a shot. And she holds! These longer rallies are ending with either an Osaka mistake or an Azarenka winner. This time it's an Azarenka winner.

Azarenka is moving so well tonight. Osaka gets the first point of the game after Azarenka hits wide, but the Belarusian then does really well to catch Osaka out with a volley. 30-30 now. Oh no, another double fault already from Osaka. And Azarenka breaks again after Osaka hits long! Osaka looks rattled

Ah, finally, Azarenka misses a first serve. The ensuing rally is long and has a smattering of good shots, but Azarenka gets advantage after Osaka can't clear the net. Osaka hits wild and Azarenka holds.

Osaka hits a return long again. And again. This is not a good start for the Japanese star. Azarenka, meanwhile, is yet to miss a first serve. She loses the next point, after her shot fails to clear the net. She also takes a bit of a tumble, but she should be fine, nothing serious. Another mistake from Osaka and it's 40-15. Oh and now Azarenka hits a shot wide. 40-30. Excellent work from Osaka to bring the game to deuce! She really switches up the power in her shots to win the point.

Azarenka misses the first serve. She's missed so few, it feels like it's an important moment. She has the first point after Osaka fires her return into the net. 15-15 now, after Azarenka does the same. Azarenka misses another first serve, maybe her streak is done. Azarenka gets lucky, as her shot clips the net and falls listlessly on Osaka's side. 30-30 now, can Osaka put any real pressure on Azarenka? Maybe not just yet, Azarenka serves well and Osaka can't return. Azarenka holds with a forehand winner!

Azarenka gets the first point, but she hits a shot long, and it's 15-15 now. Azarenka just looks so much quicker than Osaka right now, she's covering so much ground. Azarenka wins two back-to-back points, one with a winner and one an error from Osaka. First ace from Osaka, it's 30-40! Azarenka breaks! She's playing some incredible shots here, Osaka just cannot cope

When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect. Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other in the US Open final.

Both used to be ranked No. 1; both already own two Grand Slam titles. Osaka is 10-0 since the sport returned. Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semi-finals.

Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event “controlled environment” to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.

That leg hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.

Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka — whose coach used to work with Azarenka — relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka’s top stroke is her backhand. One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.

(with inputs from AP)