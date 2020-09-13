Naomi Osaka has the edge on head-to-head, but only just!
US Open 2020 LIVE, Women's final, Live Tennis Score: Naomi Osaka takes on Victoria Azarenka as they seek third Grand Slam title
Follow live score, updates and reactions from the US Open 2020 women's final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka in New York.
Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka seek third Grand Slam title, look to continue unbeaten run
Exactly a month ago, Victoria Azarenka went down to Venus Williams at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Her serve was inconsistent, groundstrokes not finding their range to take on a Venus who had come in with a new serve and the same power and quality that we have seen recently. It seemed like Azarenka couldn't go on and be a problem at tour events let alone the Grand Slams. It seemed like luck just wasn't going her way either, with tough draws from the get-go.
Four weeks later, it is a different story. She is on a 12 match winning streak, having won the Western & Southern Open, her first title in four years, and is into her first Grand Slam final in seven years at the US Open. On this run, she's taken down the likes of Donna Vekic, Johanna Konta, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Serena Williams. The win over Serena was her first against the American at a Major after 10 straight losses.
What a tournament she's had!
Walk down memory lane of when Naomi Osaka won the 2018 US Open
Prelude to the final
2018 US Open champion Osaka owns a perfect 2-0 record in Grand Slam finals. Meanwhile, Azarenka is into her first major final in seven years, when she fell to Serena Williams in the final at the 2013 US Open (who she beat in the semi-finals now). Osaka and Azarenka are bidding for their third career Grand Slam singles title. They were scheduled to face off two weeks ago in the final of the Western & Southern Open however, Osaka withdrew due to a left hamstring injury
When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect. Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other in the US Open final.
Both used to be ranked No. 1; both already own two Grand Slam titles. Osaka is 10-0 since the sport returned. Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semi-finals.
Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event “controlled environment” to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.
That leg hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.
Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka — whose coach used to work with Azarenka — relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka’s top stroke is her backhand. One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.
(with inputs from AP)
