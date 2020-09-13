US Open 2020 LIVE, Women's final, Live Tennis Score: Naomi Osaka takes on Victoria Azarenka as they seek third Grand Slam title

Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka seek third Grand Slam title, look to continue unbeaten run

Exactly a month ago, Victoria Azarenka went down to Venus Williams at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Her serve was inconsistent, groundstrokes not finding their range to take on a Venus who had come in with a new serve and the same power and quality that we have seen recently. It seemed like Azarenka couldn't go on and be a problem at tour events let alone the Grand Slams. It seemed like luck just wasn't going her way either, with tough draws from the get-go.

Four weeks later, it is a different story. She is on a 12 match winning streak, having won the Western & Southern Open, her first title in four years, and is into her first Grand Slam final in seven years at the US Open. On this run, she's taken down the likes of Donna Vekic, Johanna Konta, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Serena Williams. The win over Serena was her first against the American at a Major after 10 straight losses.

