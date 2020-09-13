US Open 2020 LIVE, Women's final, Live Tennis Score: Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka for her second US Open title

What a win!
🚨 Stat Alert 🚨@naomiosaka is the first #USOpen women’s singles champion to drop the opening set and come back to win the 🏆 since Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1994. pic.twitter.com/Agj1Rl4ADw— wta (@WTA) September 12, 2020
Follow live score, updates and reactions from the US Open 2020 women's final between Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka in New York.
Game, Set, Match and Championship: Naomi Osaka wins 1-6, 6-3, 6-3!
Osaka hits long, 0-15. She levels the game with a huge forehand winner! A great serve from the Japanese star, she pushes Azarenka wide and the Belarusian can't make a return. 30-15. Two points between her and the title. Make that one point. Azarenka's return is long. Championship point. Not just yet, Naomi. Osaka hits a shot long. One more championship point though. First serve missed. Second serve is good. Azarenka has hit the net and Naomi Osaka wins her second US Open championship!
Second set: Naomi Osaka 6-3
Osaka appears to have the first point after hitting a scorcher. Azarenka challenges though. The shot is long. 15-0. Oh wow, great work from Osaka to get the next point after a long rally. 15-15. 30-15, Osaka fails to make the return from serve. 40-15, Osaka hits one long. This would be a huge hold for Azarenka. Osaka makes it 40-30, cross-court winner. Osaka's really leaning into those shots and generating incredible power. Azarenka hits wide, it's deuce.
Azarenka hits long, advantage and set point to Osaka. Great work from Azarenka, she approaches the net quickly, Osaka tries to lob it over her, but there's not enough power on it. Azarenka smashes to make it deuce. Osaka can't return the next serve, advantage Azarenka. Azarenka hits the net after a long rally and she screams in frustration. We're back to deuce. This feels like a real turning point in the match. Osaka's movement is a lot better, but she still can't reach an Azarenka shot in time and she shanks the shot. Advantage Azarenka. Wow! Osaka hits a wonderful cross court winner that's ab 86 mph belter! Back to deuce. Azarenka gets lucky with the net again, Osaka is too far behind the baseline to reach it in time. Advantage to the Belarusian Azarenka can't get a backhand over the net, back to deuce. Osaka hits an emphatic winner, she has advantage and set point. And she wraps it up with a forehand winner! We go to the third set!
First Set: Victoria Azarenka 6-1
0-15 and Azarenka is in the lead in the game. Osaka's serving to stay in the set. Great winner from Osaka, it's 15-15. And a big serve that Azarenka can't return. 30-15 to Osaka. A mistake apiece from either player and it's 40-30 to Osaka. Osaka rips a 112mph serve, and Azarenka returns it with a winner. Deuce.
Azarenka has advantage and set point in 26 minutes! And she's won the first set, with an imperious backhand winner!
Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka seek third Grand Slam title, look to continue unbeaten run
Exactly a month ago, Victoria Azarenka went down to Venus Williams at the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Her serve was inconsistent, groundstrokes not finding their range to take on a Venus who had come in with a new serve and the same power and quality that we have seen recently. It seemed like Azarenka couldn't go on and be a problem at tour events let alone the Grand Slams. It seemed like luck just wasn't going her way either, with tough draws from the get-go.
Four weeks later, it is a different story. She is on a 12 match winning streak, having won the Western & Southern Open, her first title in four years, and is into her first Grand Slam final in seven years at the US Open. On this run, she's taken down the likes of Donna Vekic, Johanna Konta, Aryna Sabalenka, Elise Mertens and Serena Williams. The win over Serena was her first against the American at a Major after 10 straight losses.
Click here to read more of Tanuj Lakhina's preview of tonight's match!
Naomi Osaka* 1-6, 6-3, 5-3 Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
Point apiece to start of the game. 15-15. Azarenka's first serve percentage has fallen drastically this set, she needs to sort that out. Azarenka charges to the net and hits a forehand winner. Osaka does the same. 30-30. Azarenka can't hit her shot over the net, Osaka has break point! And she breaks after Azarenka hits long. Osaka will serve for the title!
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-3 *Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
A mistake apiece to make it 15-15. 30-15 now. 40-15 now. Azarenka has been making so many more errors in the last two sets. Azarenka hits a great forehand return down the line. Osaka challenges but it's right on the line. Another winner on the line from Azarenka and it's deuce! Great work from the Belarusian.
Stroke of bad luck for Osaka, her shot clips the net and goes out. Advantage Azarenka and break point. Osaka hits a return long and we're back on serve!
Naomi Osaka* 1-6, 6-3, 4-2 Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
Big serve from Azarenka. She's up 15-0. Azarenka hits long, 15-15. Azarenka hits wide, 15-30. Azarenka hits both long and wide, 15-40. Another couple of break-points for Osaka, she's bossing this. Big serve from Azarenka though, 30-40. And Osaka can't clear the net. Deuce.
Azarenka hits long. Advantage and break point for Osaka. Osaka can't land her running forehand in the court, deuce again. She challenges but the shot is wide. Oh my, a wallop of a forehand from Azarenka and she has advantage. She hits long after a rally though, back on deuce. Mistake from Osaka, advantage Azarenka. Osaka backhand winner down the line. Deuce again. Another backhand winner down the line, Osaka has advantage. Big serve and Osaka can't return. Deuce. Backhand winner from Azarenka. Ace out of nowhere! Azarenka holds
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 4-1 *Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
Azarenka gets the first point with a winner. Osaka hits a forehand wide and now a stress moment for her. Osaka misses a forehand winner, it flies long! Azarenka has three break points. Osaka saves one with a cross-court forehand. Azarenka gives away the second after hitting long. 30-40. Nail-biting stuff this. Azarenka hits long, it's deuce! Could this be expensive for the Belarusian?
Advantage Osaka, her power is too much for Azarenka at the moment. Azarenka hits long, and Osaka holds! Osaka is doing to Azarenka what Azarenka did to Serena Williams.
Naomi Osaka* 1-6, 6-3, 3-1 Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
Osaka hits wide, 15-0. Azarenka then tries to catch her out with a dropshot, but she hits a forehand winner. First stress moment of the final set for Azarenka as she goes down 15-30. Uh oh. Double fault from Azarenka. 15-40, Osaka has break-point. Two of them. Oh wow, what a way to save a break-point. Azarenka hits a forehand winner from outside the doubles line. And Osaka breaks! Huge break for the Japanese star in the third set.
Naomi Osaka 1-6, 6-3, 2-1 *Victoria Azarenka (* denotes next server)
0-15 to Azarenka. Naomi responds with a huge serve, and hits Azarenka's lob with power for a forehand winner. Azarenka hits wide, it's 30-15. Another mistake from Azarenka, 40-15. Big serve and Osaka holds!
When tennis resumed last month from a five-month hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, it was impossible to know exactly what to expect. Turns out Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka have been far and away the two best women in the sport, which is why they will face each other in the US Open final.
Both used to be ranked No. 1; both already own two Grand Slam titles. Osaka is 10-0 since the sport returned. Azarenka lost her very first match back but has reeled off 11 consecutive victories since, capped by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 elimination of Serena Williams in the semi-finals.
Osaka and Azarenka were supposed to meet in the final of the Western & Southern Open two weeks ago — that tournament was moved from its usual home in Cincinnati to Flushing Meadows as part of a two-event “controlled environment” to limit travel during the pandemic — but Osaka withdrew because of an injured left hamstring.
That leg hasn’t hampered her during the US Open, which she won in 2018, then followed up with a title at the 2019 Australian Open.
Osaka and Azarenka both have been playing clean tennis from the baseline. Osaka — whose coach used to work with Azarenka — relies mainly on her big forehand; Azarenka’s top stroke is her backhand. One intriguing element should be Osaka’s serving against Azarenka’s returning. Osaka ranks No. 2 in the 128-woman field by winning 93% of her service games, 65 of 70; Azarenka ranks No. 2 by winning 55% of her return games, 31 of 56.
(with inputs from AP)
