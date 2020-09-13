US Open 2020 LIVE, Women's final, Live Tennis Score: Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka for her second US Open title

02:55 (ist)

Second set: Naomi Osaka 6-3

Osaka appears to have the first point after hitting a scorcher. Azarenka challenges though. The shot is long. 15-0. Oh wow, great work from Osaka to get the next point after a long rally. 15-15. 30-15, Osaka fails to make the return from serve. 40-15, Osaka hits one long. This would be a huge hold for Azarenka. Osaka makes it 40-30, cross-court winner. Osaka's really leaning into those shots and generating incredible power. Azarenka hits wide, it's deuce.



Azarenka hits long, advantage and set point to Osaka. Great work from Azarenka, she approaches the net quickly, Osaka tries to lob it over her, but there's not enough power on it. Azarenka smashes to make it deuce. Osaka can't return the next serve, advantage Azarenka. Azarenka hits the net after a long rally and she screams in frustration. We're back to deuce. This feels like a real turning point in the match. Osaka's movement is a lot better, but she still can't reach an Azarenka shot in time and she shanks the shot. Advantage Azarenka. Wow! Osaka hits a wonderful cross court winner that's ab 86 mph belter! Back to deuce. Azarenka gets lucky with the net again, Osaka is too far behind the baseline to reach it in time. Advantage to the Belarusian Azarenka can't get a backhand over the net, back to deuce. Osaka hits an emphatic winner, she has advantage and set point. And she wraps it up with a forehand winner! We go to the third set!