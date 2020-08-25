US Open 2020: Jelena Ostapenko, Carla Suarez Navarro pull out of Grand Slam event
Jelena Ostapenko is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, pulled out of the US Open on Monday, citing a change of schedule.
She is the latest woman with a Grand Slam title or high ranking to withdraw from the tournament that begins next week amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Six of the top eight women in the WTA rankings already were out, including No. 1 Ash Barty, the reigning champion at Roland Garros, and No. 6 Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 winner at Flushing Meadows.
Also pulling out Monday was Carla Suarez Navarro, who was fined $40,000 of her $58,000 prize money at the US Open last year for what was deemed a lack of effort after she retired from her first-round match with a lower-back injury.
With the two withdrawals, Kurumi Nara and Whitney Osuigwe were able to get into the main draw. A wild-card invitation awarded to Osuigwe was transferred to 16-year-old Californian Katrina Scott by the US Tennis Association.
US Open 2020: Setback for Kim Clijsters after she pulls out of Western and Southern Open due to abdominal injury
The 37-year-old Clijsters came out of retirement this year and the US Open will be her first Grand Slam tournament since she competed at Flushing Meadows in 2012.
US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic determined to win fourth title, says he has no regrets over Adria Tour
Djokovic, who has topped the world rankings for 282 weeks, could overtake Federer's record of 310 weeks at number one by March and said that is a major goal as well.
US Open 2020: 'Social distance ambassadors' to monitor players at Flushing Meadows
The USTA announced that one person, who is not a player, turned up positive for COVID-19 out of 1,400 tests administered in the controlled environment setup for the US Open and 'Cincinnati' taking place at the same site