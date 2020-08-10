US Open 2020: Former winner Svetlana Kuznetsova drops out of tournament over COVID-19 concerns
Kuznetsova wrote Monday on Instagram that she was pulling out of the US Open and the tournament preceding it at the same site in New York.
New York: Svetlana Kuznetsova, the 2004 US Open champion, added her name to the growing group of players withdrawing from the Grand Slam tournament because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Western & Southern Open starts 22 August; the US Open starts 31 August.
Kuznetsova wrote: “I feel very sad, because I have been (waiting) for these tournaments so much, but the pandemic changes all plans.”
The 35-year-old Russian, who also won the 2009 French Open, has been ranked as high as No 2 in singles. She is currently No 32, which would have put her in line to be seeded at Flushing Meadows.
Three of the top seven women in the rankings, including No 1 Ash Barty, have pulled out of the US Open, as have the defending men’s champion, Rafael Nadal, and others such as Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios.
