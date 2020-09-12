US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem beats Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to set up final with Alexander Zverev

The German fifth seed beat the 20th seed 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 3hr 23min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up his first ever Grand Slam final.

New York: Dominic Thiem of Austria defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach the final of the US Open on Friday.

The second seed beat the third seed 6-2, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 56min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Thiem, 27, will play fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final when they will both be looking for their first Grand Slam title.

The score was slightly flattering to Thiem following what was a hard-fought close encounter that saw small shifts in momentum in both players' direction at different stages.

"It was great tennis from both of us," Thiem said. "Really, really happy to be through and I think it was a great semi-final."

Thiem and Medvedev, last year's losing finalist at Flushing Meadows, traded long rallies with booming baseline forehands.

Both also brought their impressive defensive games to court and ultimately the match was decided by Thiem winning points at key moments.

Thiem comfortably took set one, dealing Medvedev his first loss of set during the tournament.

The Russian then squandered a 4-2 lead in the second set to lose it on a tie-break.

In set three Medvedev was on set point while serving at 5-3 but Thiem won a 38-shot rally to take game and bring the set back on serve.

He then raced to a 5-1 lead that was reduced to 5-4 before he held his nerve to enter his fourth Grand Slam final and second in a row after his appearance in the last-two at this year's Australian Open.

Earlier in the first semi-final, Alexander Zverev recovered from two sets down to defeat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a scrappy encounter and reach the US Open final.

The German fifth seed beat the 20th seed 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in 3hr 23min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up his first ever Grand Slam final.

It marked the first time in the 23-year-old Zverev's career that he came from two sets down to win.

"I actually looked at the scoreboard when I was down two sets to love," Zverev said.

"I was like, 'I can't believe it. I'm playing in a semi-final, I'm supposed to be the favorite and I have no chance, I'm playing that bad.

"So I knew I had to come up with better tennis and I knew that I had to be more stable."

Zverev made 36 unforced errors in the first two sets compared to just 12 for Carreno Busta as the nerves of the occasion seemed to get the better of him.

Double fault followed double fault and a string of misplaced, nervy forehands allowed Carreno Busta to build a sizable lead.

But Zverev began to seriously cut down on his mistakes in the third set, upping his service game and taking control of rallies with more powerful, accurate groundstrokes.

It continued to be a nervy, error-strewn affair, though, with both players appearing overwhelmed at times with coming so close to reaching their first tennis major final.

Zverev hit eight double faults overall to Carreno Busta's one. Zverev recorded 57 unforced errors to 44 for Carreno Busta.

But the tall German smashed way more winners, 71 to 37.

"I'm through to my first Grand Slam final and that's all that matters," Zverev said.

"I couldn't be happier, but there's still one more step to go for me," he added.

Zverev had reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at the Australian Open this year.

He now becomes the first German man to reach the final of a tennis major since Rainer Schuttler at the 2003 Australian Open.

This year's US Open field has been depleted by the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The tournament was blown wide open by the disqualification of world number one and heavy favourite Novak Djokovic in the last 16 for hitting a line judge with the ball.

It means Sunday's final will see a first-time Grand Slam champion for the first time since Croatian Marin Cilic won at Flushing Meadows in 2014.

It also means there will be a Grand Slam champion other than Djokovic, Nadal or Federer for the first time since Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka won the third of his tennis majors at the US Open in 2016.