US Open 2020: Daniil Medvedev downs childhood friend Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals
Daniil Medvedev will play either second seed Dominic Thiem or Australia's Alex de Minaur, seeded 21st, in the last four on Friday.
New York: Third seed Daniil Medvedev defeated Russian compatriot and childhood friend Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the semi-finals of the US Open on Wednesday.
Medvedev overcame his 10th-seeded opponent 7-6 (8/6), 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 27min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 24-year-old will play either second seed Dominic Thiem or Australia's Alex de Minaur, seeded 21st, in the last four on Friday.
Fifth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany faces Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the competition's other semi-final.
Rublev raced to a 5-1 lead in the first-set tie-break before Medvedev, last year's US Open runner-up, hauled back to win it 8-6 with an ace.
"In these moments you feel like you have to fight for every point, but you're also thinking, 'Okay, I have probably lost this set,'" said Medvedev.
"I felt like I could get in trouble so I was really happy to get the winner in this tough tie-breaker.
"One point decided two sets so it was a really tough match and Andrey was playing unbelievable actually," Medvedev added.
In what was a baseline slugfest for much of the match, big-hitting Medvedev smashed 16 aces and won 89 percent of first-serve points.
His defensive game was also superior, making 75 percent of returns to just 54 percent by Rublev.
Medvedev and Rublev, 22, have known each other since competing in under-ten tournaments in Russia.
Medvedev is now 3-0 against his friend in professional tennis.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Open 2020: I didn't play good, says grumpy top seed Karolina Pliskova after second round loss
Pliskova, the 2016 runner-up at the US Open, made her mood clear during a 6-1, 7-6 (2) loss to Caroline Garcia by throwing a racket, then again afterward with a series of clipped responses at her news conference.
US Open 2020 Men's Preview: Novak Djokovic's title to lose; potential first-time winners abound in draw
Novak Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win the US Open, which starts on 31 August, with multiple players hopeful of lifting their first Grand Slam trophy.
US Open 2020, Quarter-finals, Tennis Highlights: Pablo Carreno Busta to face Alexander Zverev in last-four; Naomi Osaka vs Jennifer Brady in semis
Follow all the latest action, live scores and more from the US Open 2020 quarter-finals on Firstpost.com's live blog!