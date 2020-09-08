US Open 2020: 'Bummed' Sofia Kenin looks forward to Roland Garros after crashing out in Round of 16
Kenin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the last 16 at Flushing Meadows in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium.
New York: Second seed Sofia Kenin said she would have a good cry after crashing out of the US Open on Monday and then start looking forward to Roland Garros.
Kenin, winner of the 2020 Australian Open, was bundled out of the last 16 at Flushing Meadows in straight sets by Elise Mertens of Belgium.
Kenin, the highest seeded player left in the tournament, lost 6-3, 6-3, in just 1hr 14 mins, leaving her pretty upset.
"I cried after already. Just trying to hold it back right now. Not happy about that match," she told reporters.
"Tonight is not going to be such a great night because obviously I'm pretty bummed about what happened.
"I hate losing," Kenin added.
She said she would dust herself down, though, and prepare for the clay court season.
"I'm heading over to Rome. Possibly Strasbourg, I'm not sure, but for sure Paris.
"I love Roland Garros a lot. I had a really great one last year. I feel like after that things just started clicking for me. I started playing better. I found my great tennis.
"I love Paris for starters. I'm super excited to be there. Hopefully I can do well there," she added.
Mertens, the 16th seed, will now play Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the quarter-finals.
Kenin, who had not lost a set in her first three rounds, never got her service game together against Mertens.
The 21-year-old Moscow-born player won only 56 percent of first serve points compared to 75 percent for Mertens, coughing up three double faults.
Mertens, ranked 18th in the world, smashed eight aces, while Kenin failed to muster any.
"I obviously did not bring my game that I wanted to bring against a player like her," said Kenin.
"You have to have your game, not make that many mistakes like I did."
Unseeded Azarenka came from a set down to oust 20th seed Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 in 2hr 30min.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
US Open 2020: Second seed Kenin crashes out after losing to Mertens; Thiem sails through to quarter-finals
Serena Williams battled into the quarter-finals of the US Open as second seed Dominic Thiem sailed through to the last eight of the men's draw at Flushing Meadows.
French Open 2020 to allow fans amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases; players to stay in two mandatory hotels
French officials have confirmed more than 30,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the number of new daily cases surpassed 8,000 last Friday.
US Open 2020: Injured Naomi Osaka faces fitness fight to be ready after WTA final pull-out
Osaka, a US Open fourth seed, is set to play Monday night in a first-round match against compatriot Misaki Doi, but was uncertain if it was realistic to expect a recovery in time to play.