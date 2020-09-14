Sports

US Open 2020: 'An amazing fight', Twitter reacts to Dominic Thiem's maiden title at Flushing Meadows

Fans react to Thiem's first grand slam win on Twitter. Here are some reactions.

FP Trending September 14, 2020 11:12:25 IST
Dominic Thiem, of Austria, reacts after defeating Alexander Zverev, of Germany, in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Dominic Thiem emerged as the US Open champion after a gruelling four-hour match against Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Although the live crowd was not there to lift the spirits of either of the players, fans were took to twitter was to congratulate Thiem on his first grand slam win.

The Austrian also managed to reach a milestone during the final, becoming the first man to emerge as the winner, , in seven decades, at the American Grand Slam after losing two sets in a final game.

The new US Open champion tweeted that the match deserved more than one winner and wrote that he is sure Alex Zverev will also lift the trophy sometime soon.

"It had to be like this - my career was always like the match today - many ups and downs and I love the way it turned out," he went on to add in a separate tweet.

The official account of the US Open tweeted the video of the victorious moment when Thiem secured his title.


It was Thiem’s fourth time to play in the finals and as Adidas put it, there is “no limit to what comes next”.

The official handle of the ATP Tour also spoke about the record set by the 27-year-old. Thiem became the fifth player in the history of Grand Slam finals in the Open era where someone won after being two sets down. Achieved for the first time by Borg d Orantes in the 1974 French Open, this feat was last managed by Gaudio d Coria in the 2004 French Open.

Somdev Devvarman wrote an emotional tweet after the results, saying how he wished both players to win somehow.

Another Indian tennis player Rohan Boppanna wrote how it was tough to watch the German player lose.

Legendary American tennis player Billie Jean King also congratulated the Austrian player.

Here are some other tweets.

