US Open 2020: 'An amazing fight', Twitter reacts to Dominic Thiem's maiden title at Flushing Meadows

Fans react to Thiem's first grand slam win on Twitter. Here are some reactions.

Dominic Thiem emerged as the US Open champion after a gruelling four-hour match against Alexander Zverev on Sunday. Although the live crowd was not there to lift the spirits of either of the players, fans were took to twitter was to congratulate Thiem on his first grand slam win.

The Austrian also managed to reach a milestone during the final, becoming the first man to emerge as the winner, , in seven decades, at the American Grand Slam after losing two sets in a final game.

The new US Open champion tweeted that the match deserved more than one winner and wrote that he is sure Alex Zverev will also lift the trophy sometime soon.

"It had to be like this - my career was always like the match today - many ups and downs and I love the way it turned out," he went on to add in a separate tweet.

It had to be like this - my career was always like the match today - many ups and downs and I love the way it turned out. pic.twitter.com/ksFDgIfws8 — Dominic Thiem (@ThiemDomi) September 14, 2020

The official account of the US Open tweeted the video of the victorious moment when Thiem secured his title.

It's Dominic Thiem's moment. The point that made him a Grand Slam champion pic.twitter.com/uYMplH3TF7 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 14, 2020



It was Thiem’s fourth time to play in the finals and as Adidas put it, there is “no limit to what comes next”.

Dominic Thiem’s search for his first major title fell just short three times before. Today, the trophy is his. Here’s to one down and no limit to what comes next.

#ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/bY1ltgHcTP — adidas (@adidas) September 14, 2020

The official handle of the ATP Tour also spoke about the record set by the 27-year-old. Thiem became the fifth player in the history of Grand Slam finals in the Open era where someone won after being two sets down. Achieved for the first time by Borg d Orantes in the 1974 French Open, this feat was last managed by Gaudio d Coria in the 2004 French Open.

Just the fifth Grand Slam final in the Open Era won by a player who was two sets down. 1974 French Open Borg d Orantes 1984 French Open, Lendl d McEnroe 1999 French Open, Agassi d Medvedev 2004 French Open, Gaudio d Coria 2020 US Open, @ThiemDomi d. Zverev Unreal. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/jY79IhyVh4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 14, 2020

Somdev Devvarman wrote an emotional tweet after the results, saying how he wished both players to win somehow.

When a tennis match makes you feel such emotions as a spectator, you know it's one for the ages. Sasha zverev and Dominic Thiem are more than winners and losers tonight. Much more. Take a bow gentlemen! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 14, 2020

I don't think I've ever wanted both players to not lose as much as I do right now — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 14, 2020

Another Indian tennis player Rohan Boppanna wrote how it was tough to watch the German player lose.

That was just tough tough to watch someone loose. — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) September 14, 2020

Legendary American tennis player Billie Jean King also congratulated the Austrian player.

What a comeback. Congratulations to @ThiemDomi, the 2020 @usopen Men’s Singles champion! He has just won his first Grand Slam title. #USOpen https://t.co/od4u2M2u7D — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 14, 2020

Here are some other tweets.

Unglaublich gekämpft @ThiemDomi Die neue @usopen Sieger ist angekommen!

An amazing fight! Congrats to the new US Open champ! #prost Team @redbull — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 14, 2020

Gutted for Sasha... gutted for the globe in 2020 but ecstatic for a well earned first major @ThiemDomi @usopen @usta under miraculous 24/7 unprecedented conditions maybe appropriate someone named “Team” win the last match. May more people discover and play tennis! — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 14, 2020