US Open 2019: The incredible numbers behind Bianca Andreescu's victory over Serena Williams in the women's final

Teenager Bianca Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion Saturday with a rollercoaster 6-3, 7-5 win over 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the US Open final.

The 19-year-old Andreescu became the youngest Grand Slam winner since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open, handing Williams a fourth consecutive defeat in the final of a major to again deny her a record-equaling 24th Slam title.

Williams, 37, suffered a second finals loss in a row at Flushing Meadows, after a 2018 defeat against Naomi Osaka best remembered for a furious tirade against chair umpire Carlos Ramos.

Here are the numbers from Andreescu's magical victory at Flushing Meadows:

# Bianca Andreescu lifts a Major trophy in just her fourth Grand Slam main draw, a feat only previously accomplished by Monica Seles at Roland Garros 1990.

# Andreescu has become the first teenage Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 US Open, and, at 19 years and two months, the youngest since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2004 US Open.

# Andreescu, playing just her fourth Major and first at Flushing Meadows, has won the title. She has thus become the first woman ever to win the singles title in her US Open debut.

# Bianca is the fourth female player to win a Grand Slam on her Major debut. She joins Evonne Goolagong Cawley (1971 Roland Garros), Barbara Jordan (1976 Australian Open) and Seles (1991 Australian Open).

# Andreescu is yet to lose to a top-10 player with eight wins in a row. Her final compatriot Serena's record after seven matches against top-10 opponents stood at 4-3.

# To highlight the age gap between the two finalists: Williams won her first US Open singles title nine months before Andreescu was born. Their age gap of 18 years and 263 days is the largest-ever in a women's final in the Open Era.

# Andreescu began the year as World No 178 and improved to World No 15 coming into the tournament. The win has propelled her into World No 5.

# Andreescu now holds a 22-0 record in complete matches this year with her last defeat coming in February.

# Andreescu had already become the second Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era following Eugenie Bouchard, the 2014 Wimbledon runner-up.

# Following Andreescu's win, Serena's Grand Slam record in finals now stands at 23-10 and 6-4 at the US Open with her only losses coming to Venus Williams (2001), Sam Stosur (2011), Naomi Osaka (2018) and now the Canadian.

# Serena's barren run at Slams continues. She has now lost four consecutive slam finals and even if she went on to play and win the Australian Open next year, it would be Serena's biggest gap between Majors won. Between 1999 US Open and 2002 Roland Garros, Serena's first two Slams, she had gone 31 months without a Major. When Melbourne comes around, the gap from her last Slam (2017 Australian Open) would be 36 months.

# Serena now has a negative record against Major final debutantes: 4-5. She had beaten Vera Zvonera (2010 Wimbledon), Agnieszka Radwanksa (2012 Wimbledon), Lucie Safarova (2015 Roland Garros) and Garbine Muguruza (2015 Wimbledon) while going down to Maria Sharapova (2004 Wimbledon), Sam Stosur (2011 US Open), Angelique Kerber (2016 Australian Open) and Naomi Osaka (2018 US Open).