US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Highlights, men's singles final: Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam in five set marathon

What a match! What a night!

There couldn't have been a better finalist than Daniil Medvedev. It took a 23-year-old sprightly Russian to prove why Nadal is the champion that he is, who finds a way to get back when pushed against the wall. Nadal gets his 19th career Grand Slam and moves one shy of Roger Federer's 20.

For Daniil, on the other hand, there will many more Grand Slam finals to contest and hopefully, a maiden Grand Slam title coming his way soon.

