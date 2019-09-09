US Open 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev Highlights, men's singles final: Nadal wins 19th Grand Slam in five set marathon

New York: Rafael Nadal looks to cap one of his greatest Grand Slam years with his fourth US Open title when he faces Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The 33-year-old Spanish left-hander chases his 19th career Grand Slam singles title, one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record, in his 27th Slam final and his fifth championship match on the New York hardcourts.
Nadal, who made the semi-finals at all four Slams for the first season since 2008, captured his 12th French Open title in June, lost the Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic and fell to Federer in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
And while he has dropped only one set in the Flushing Meadows fortnight, Nadal is facing the hottest player on tour in fifth-ranked Medvedev, who at 23 could become the first Slam winner born in the 1990s.
Medvedev has produced a stunning six weeks on hardcourts: reaching the Washington final, losing the Montreal final to Nadal in their only prior meeting, winning the title at Cincinnati while Nadal rested and now charging into his first Grand Slam final.
Medvedev leads the ATP tour in season wins and has battled through four four-set wins at the US Open.
Nadal will be Medvedev's fourth left-handed foe of the tournament.
Medvedev also sees an edge in having faced Nadal in Canada, even in defeat.
Nadal sees little to take from a windy Montreal win given the likely lack of breeze in the big stadium. "Here the wind is not there. Of course, helps a little bit," Nadal said. "But I think he's taking the steps forward every single day."
What a match! What a night!
There couldn't have been a better finalist than Daniil Medvedev. It took a 23-year-old sprightly Russian to prove why Nadal is the champion that he is, who finds a way to get back when pushed against the wall. Nadal gets his 19th career Grand Slam and moves one shy of Roger Federer's 20.
For Daniil, on the other hand, there will many more Grand Slam finals to contest and hopefully, a maiden Grand Slam title coming his way soon.
It's been an amazing couple of weeks of tennis at Flushing Meadows and we couldn't have been more happy for bringing you the coverage of this tournament.
Thanking you very much for joining us.
From Dilip Unnikrishnan, Aadi Nair, Tanuj Lakhina and Harshit Rakheja, Good bye.
Rafael Nadal: The first word goes to Daniil, he's had one of the best summers I've seen someone have in this sport. He's just 23 years old and already a World No 4 and I'm sure he'll have many chances to return to this court, this occasion, in many more Grand Slam finals.
Thank you to the US Tennis Association, the ball boys and the security personnel. My team, of course, they've been amazing and I couldn't have done anything without them.
To the crowd here, I hope to see you next year.
Daniil Medvedev: I was looking at the screen where they were showing No 1, 2, 3, .... , 19 of the Grand Slams that Nadal has won and I started wondering that if I would have won, what would they have shown?
I just didn't want to go down in three sets, and the crowd was pushing me to prolong this match because they wanted to see more tennis, and that inspired me to just fight like hell.
I want to thank my team who have made this possible for me.
DONE AND DUSTED IN FIVE LONG GRUELLING SETS. Nadal wins 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4
Nadal comes out on top, the Spaniard proving why he's the champion that he is. When threatened by the Russian of losing it all, Nadal dug in the reservoirs of experience and that is only thing which separated him from the Russian.
Daniil Medvedev has given a fine account of what the future of men's tennis, the NextGen, so to speak, is all about. He may not have won but it's a damn fine moral victory for the 23-year-old, keeping calm through it all, a stunning reversal of temperament.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-5 Nadal
Four and a half hours on court and the Spaniard continues to serve and volley, running back and forth. He gets to a championship point but Medvedev denies. Another and the Russian takes a massive gamble. He lets his second serve kick up to the Nadal forehand, knowing full well that he'll be putting himself in harm's way. Doesn't flinch for a second as he races away to the net and Nadal finds the net.
The Russian belts an ace the next point, and another to bring up his game point. Medvedev serves and volleys again to great effect and holds his serve, having denied the Spaniard two breakpoints. The Russian is a picture of focus here.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 3-5 Nadal
Medvedev can't resist the backhand drop shot. The Russian plays it the worst possible way, the ball sitting up perfectly for Nadal who has bolted to the net, swatting it easily.
Nadal, scampering, staggering, falling over, but winning the point, somehow. Jaw-dropping stuff from the Spaniard who falls to his haunches as he catches his breath.
The Spaniard won that point but the tiredness taking a toll on him. Serving at 30-40, Nadal gets another time code violation. For the second serve, Nadal errs and Medvedev gets a break back. The umpire draws boos from the crowd for faulting their champion but it seems like the fairest thing ever.
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 5-2 Medvedev
Medvedev gets a high lob from Nadal but doesn't get into a good enough position. He smashes but misses the overhead smash, sending it long off the baseline and Nadal gets the second break of serve this set. The Spaniard will serve for the championship.
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 3-2 Medvedev
Nadal's returns are landing at Medvedev's feet, drawing the errors from the Russian. From 15-40, the Spaniard gets to a breakpoint on the Medvedev serve.
The Russian pounds an ace but wait. Nadal stops the point saying he isn't ready. Doesn't matter, shrugs the Russian as he belts another ace and draws the game back to deuce.
Nadal gets the break of serve though and it's a serious advantage hereon. Keeps playing to the Russian's backhand who makes the mistake of inviting Nadal to the net with a drop shot. The Spaniard obliges and pulls out a cross-court backhand winner.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 1-0 Nadal
Nadal isn't ready to receive a serve from the Russian who is purposefully rushing through his motions. The Spaniard doesn't swing and draws boos from the crowd. How times change! The Russian winning over this American crowd. Who doesn't like the triumph of an underdog? Medvedev holds his service game and gets the set underway.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 Nadal
Medvedev flips his racquet under the ball, letting it glide past Nadal for a winner and brings the Spaniard's service game to deuce. Soon enough, it happens! A deep strong serve from Nadal but the backhand from Medvedev comes through, catching the line. The Russian pockets the fourth set and we are going all the way to a decider. This is what legends are made of.
The Nadal box is in a tizzy it seems over the stunning turn of events.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 5-4 Nadal
Daniil Medvedev continues to serve absolute bombs. He looks more and more confident out there. The Russian's crosscourt backhands are proving to infallible, flat and fast, bullets on Nadal's forehand. He has his nose in front and Nadal will be serving to stay in the fourth set.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 3-2 Nadal
A return falls short from Nadal and Medvedev gets a bit too over-ambitious, jumps to make his backhand as he closes in but sends it wide, allowing Nadal to come back into the game. The Spaniard takes the game to deuce and Medvedev's frustration mounts. The Russian then plays a backhand slice for an approach shot, drawing a tame return from Nadal which he relishes in pounding, saves a couple of breakpoints still to keep the game on deuce. Medvedev pulls out his thundering first serve when he needs it the most and holds his serve.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 1-0 Nadal
Medvedev rides on the winning momentum over the last couple of games. He holds his serve to get the fourth set underway. And finally! Nadal plays the same serve and volley and like many times before, Medvedev is on the run, chases it down but unlike many times before, he doesn't hit his backhand back at Nadal but lets it go down the line for a winner. He's bringing this final alive and a few cheers now because no one likes a one-sided encounter.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 7-5 Nadal
Medvedev on fire here, lets his around the head forehand rip and it blazed through the court, landing smack on the line for a winner. The Russian gets three breakpoints and while Nadal saves one easily, Medvedev converts the next to take the set. What a stunning turnaround. We are going into the fourth set with Medvedev looking stronggg!
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 6-5 Nadal
Medvedev varying his shot selection with the same intent as Nadal. He serves and volleys to good effect, moves remarkably well for a 6'6" guy The Russian keeps landing the first serves and even gets a couple of aces through. He holds to love and keeps his slender lead intact
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 5-4 Nadal
A corker of a rally, the Russian playing with some elan here. He's playing his forehands with a full arm swing of the bottom-hand, letting the ball rip across the surface with an extra zing. He even plays the backhand slice to vary the pace on his shots. However, Nadal shifts from defence to attack in a heartbeat and gets the point.
Medvedev's service game and both players locked on deuce. Familiar sight! The Russian is looking invigorated though, landing the big serves to make the slam dunks on his volleys and closing out a tough service game. Keeps the set alive for him.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 3-3 Nadal
Nadal faces a couple of breakpoints and just like that, serve and volley comes through and he draws level. Deep serves moving away from the Russian and Nadal volleys. Medvedev does manage to chase one down by Nadal is there, manning the net, volleys easily for the winner.
Medvedev holds on though, keeping up with the Spaniard, not going for the risky winners but just hitting his shots and letting fate take its course. He gets a lucky break of serve. The Russian draws level and the set is back on serve.
Nadal* 7-5, 6-3, 3-2 Medvedev
BREAK! Medvedev is helpless here. He's pounding away, inside out forehands to those on the inside but Nadal can chase everything. The rallies are inordinately prolonged by the relentless Nadal, something has to give and unfortunately, Medvedev ends up trying too hard and slams one at the net. Nadal up by a break of serve.
Medvedev* 5-7, 3-6, 1-0 Nadal
Medvedev holds his service game as the odds look stacked against him. The Russian has never won a five-set match from two-sets down.
Nadal* 6-3 Medvedev
Medvedev plays the angles with his backhand and gets a couple of winners. However, Nadal doesn't let the service game slip from his hands, gets to the set-point and comes out on top after another long exchange produces the error from Medvedev.
It's a long road back for the Russian from hereon and as the semifinal against Matteo Berrettini showed, he only gets more imposing as the match advances.
Nadal* 4-2 Medvedev
Nadal has amped up the tempo. He doesn’t resort to playing down the middle. Every other shot from his racquet is the inside out forehand.
The Spaniard keeps the variations coming and yet, there’s a pattern: the backhand slice to slow the rally down, the inside out forehand then and when he gets the resultant tame return, he pushes to the net and volleys
The second seeded Spaniard gets the break of serve.
Nadal* 7-5, 1-0 Medvedev
There’s brawl at the net. Nadal and Medvedev standing close, and the Spaniard gets his punch through the defences.
Medvedev doesn’t let up though. He scurries across the court to take shorter return from Nadal early and hits his own inside out forehand to bring up a breakpoint. Loses it in a jiffy through an unforced error and you wonder how costly these are proving to be.
Nadal gets through the tougher service game, yet again, first up in the second set.
Nadal* 7-5 Medvedev
Nadal standing deep in his court, nullifying the big serve from the Russian. The inside-out forehand from the Spaniard is killing the Russian here, pounding away at his balance, leaving him scampering across the court but to no avail.
Facing a breakpoint, Medvedev tries to serve and volley again but Nadal lobs one down his wrong side. The Russian moves back and tries to play a badminton backhand, learns that it won’t work in tennis.
Nadal gets the break, and the set. The crowd erupts.
Medvedev* 4-4 Nadal
Medvedev rushing the Spaniard cross-court where Nadal hits the backhand slice to slow down the rally to his liking. He gets Medvedev to err. And then he does it again!
Nadal has two breakpoints. Medvedev saves one with a heavy serve and a tight to-and-fro exchange at the net. The Russian saves the second breakpoint too. Serve and volleys again, the ball clipping the sidelines. Does it again and gets it to work, this time, racing to the net and killing the ball.
The fifth-seeded Medvedev is in no mood to play off the baseline against the Spaniard who'll likely relish the long exchanges from the back of the court. He's cutting the rallies short where he can. Gets it to work for him somehow. Nadal hasn;t had a passing shot until now. Three breakpoints down but Medvedev holds.
Nadal* 2-2 Medvedev
An inside out forehand from Nadal and Medvedev does a Djokovic, slides through the court and plays squash, cuts the ball and lets it glide for a return. Nadal doesn't let up, taking the shorter return early and hitting down the other side. He breaks and gets the first set back on serve. Short-lived jubilation for the Russian.
Nadal* 1-0 Medvedev
Medvedev standing way back in his court, just like Nadal does. The Spaniard pulling off an around the net forehand winner, splitting his opponent's court open. It's amazing how he gets the ball to swing inwards, the heavy topspin doing the trick.
The rallies here having the lefty Nadal's forehand going to Medvedev's backhand as both players keep up the crosscourt routine. Oh! Nadal gets a time violation as he serves to save a breakpoint. It irks him and he delivers an ace, gets the game to deuce. It's a tough hold for him at the outset. Nevertheless, he's on board.
"Medvedev, the first Russian man to enter a major final since Marat Safin at the 2005 Australian Open, faces some heavy odds as he takes on Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s title clash. Not only does Nadal have 18 Grand Slam titles to his name, but he is also looking more intimidating than ever in New York," writes Deepti Patwardhan in the preview.
