You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal advances to third round after opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis withdraws due to shoulder injury

Sports Agence France-Presse Aug 30, 2019 08:21:35 IST

  • Rafael Nadal advanced to the US Open third round by walkover after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury.

  • Nadal will next face South Korean qualifier Hyeon Chung and who beat Spanish 32nd seed Fernando Verdasco in five sets.

  • Four other top-10 rivals were ousted in the first round at Flushing Meadows, leaving possible quarter-finals foe Alexander Zverev as his highest-rated rival.

New York: World No 2 Rafael Nadal advanced to the US Open third round by walkover on Thursday after Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew from the tournament with a right shoulder injury.

US Open 2019: Rafael Nadal advances to third round after opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis withdraws due to shoulder injury

Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round after Thanasi Kokkinakis withdrew due to injury. AP/Adam Hunger

The 33-year-old Spaniard, an 18-time Grand Slam winner and three-time US Open champion, will next face South Korean qualifier Hyeon Chung and who beat Spanish 32nd seed Fernando Verdasco in five sets.

Nadal's path to the final, already eased with "Big Three" rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on the opposite side of the draw, had opened up further before Nadal got the break of extra rest.

Four other top-10 rivals were ousted in the first round at Flushing Meadows, leaving possible quarter-finals foe Alexander Zverev, the sixth seed from Germany, as his highest-rated rival. And Zverev battled through his second five-setter on Thursday just to reach the third round.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2019 08:21:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores