US Open 2019: Nick Kyrgios calls ATP 'corrupt' for fines amounting $113,000 in Cincinnati

Sports The Associated Press Aug 28, 2019 14:24:27 IST

  • Asked if the recent $113,000 fines affected him, Kyrgios said, 'Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all.'

  • ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.

  • Kyrgios had a mini-clash with the chair umpire in his first round win at US Open over Steve Johnson

Nick Kyrgios called the ATP "corrupt" on Tuesday night for fining him more than $100,000 this month for his behavior during a match.

Nick Kyrgios beat Steve Johnson in straight sets i first round of US Open. Reuters/USA Today Sports

Asked if that recent punishment from the men's tour — only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension — affected him mentally coming into the U.S. Open, he replied: "Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."

Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.

The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.

When a reporter asked a follow-up question about his use of the word "corrupt" following his straight-set victory over Steve Johnson that ended past 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios first referenced his fines totaling $113,000.

Then he added: "Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone (in the) first round of U.S. Open?"

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 14:24:27 IST

