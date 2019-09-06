US Open 2019, men's semi-final preview: Berrettini looks to pull off Italian job against Nadal; resurgent Dimitrov faces in-form Medvedev

Everyone, from Harry on the street, to men’s tennis governing body – the Association of Tennis Professionals (on their twitter account) — is asking the same question, ‘Do you think Rafa will pick up a fourth US Open on Sunday?’ Just for the record, Rafael Nadal hasn’t made the Sunday title clash yet, he’s one step away from the final. But with World No 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic, and Nadal’s most legendary rival Roger Federer out of the tournament, Nadal’s quest for the 19th major title has become that much easier.

Of the last four standing, he’s a million miles ahead of the rest in terms of experience at achievement. Nadal has 18 Grand Slam titles to his name, has played in 26 major finals and will be playing his 33rd major semi-final on Friday evening. Meanwhile, his opponent, 23-year-old Matteo Berrettini will be venturing into his first Grand Slam semi-final.

At the other end of the draw, is another first time semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev versus Grigor Dimitrov, who despite the obvious talent has never made it to a Grand Slam final. To put it simply, hereon, this US Open is Nadal’s title to lose.

Away from the worries of his keenest rivals, Nadal, clad in black, has looked lethal at the US Open so far. He has dropped only one set (against Main Cilic in the fourth round) in the tournament so far and overcame a staunch challenge from Diego ‘Shorty’ Schwartzman in straight sets in the quarter-final on Wednesday evening. The Argentine had fought back from 1-5 to 5-5 in the second set, confounding Nadal with his staying power and incredible shot selection. However, Nadal broke down Schwartzman’s dogged defence to come through 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the match, and celebrated with a loud roar.

With the 33-year-old Nadal being one of the biggest attractions at the US Open, he has mostly played in the evening sessions. Conditions are heavier then, with the ball travelling slower through the air on courts, which, according to many players, are already slower than usual. It has been an almost perfect setting for Nadal and his game to strangle opponents.

The first week of the Open was carnage, particularly in Nadal’s half of the draw. With potential challengers like Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Karen Khachanov and Alexander Zverev going out early, the Spaniard hasn’t faced anyone seeded higher than 20 in the tournament so far. In his first five matches (including a second-round walkover), Nadal has spent only nine hours and 43 minutes on court. He has served with more variety and efficiency and played a lot more aggressively from the baseline, keeping the points crisper than usual.

His improved serve has seen Nadal winning the tournament highest of 83 percent of first serve points won. Interestingly though, the second best (81 percent) is his semi-final opponent, Berrettini, who’s having the time of his life in New York.

Berrettini, seeded 24th and 10 years Nadal’s junior, defeated Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in a draining, thrilling quarter-final clash on Wednesday night that is easily the (men’s) match of the tournament so far. Standing 6’5 tall, the Italian, if dialed in, can blow his opponent off the court. His hammering forehand has felled many a quality opponent at the Open: from Next Genner Andrey Rublev to the established Monfils.

But Berrettini, playing only his second US Open, has expended a lot more energy than Nadal. He has spent 15 hours and 23 minutes on court en route becoming only the second Italian man to make the semi-final of the US Open and set up a clash with one of his heroes.

“Who in this tour doesn't know Rafa? It's going to be tough, for sure, against him,” the world No 25 said on Wednesday. “I saw, like, a hundred of his matches. I think he's the greatest fighter ever in this sport. It's unbelievable he's doing. His attitude is something that it's – I think it's close to perfection.”

Since he will be the clear underdog going into the match, and the fact that New York has the largest population of Italians in North America, Berrettini might not be lacking in crowd support. If the man from Rome can ride the wave, and channel that explosive power he may have a shot against Nadal. But Rafa will be waiting, somewhere deep in the court, itching for a challenge.

In the second semi-final, a resurgent Dimitrov will take on the hottest player of the US hard-court season.

The Bulgarian had suffered a massive dip after winning the ATP World Tour Finals in 2017 and rising to No 3 in the world. Rather than taking that momentum into the 2018 season, Dimitrov struggled for form and fitness. He had shoulder and ankle niggles during the year and went out in the first round of Wimbledon and the US Open, albeit to Stan Wawrinka. Dimitrov’s ranking had slipped to 78 before he arrived at the US Open, with no titles to show in the last two years.

“It was that low that I don't even want to go there anymore,” he said this week. “I kept on believing in the process, kept on working, kept on trying to improve, whatever else I had to improve on my end. I really controlled the things that I could. I think it's as simple as that. Sometimes the most simple things are hardest. It was not a pretty time. I'm not going to lie.”

Dimitrov, 28, flew under the radar in the first week of the Open, despite scoring impressive wins over youngsters Kamil Majchrzak and Alex de Minaur in straight sets. But the Bulgarian emerged from the shadows, especially the long ones cast by Roger Federer, when he beat the Swiss in five sets in the quarterfinals. That was the statement victory a resurgent Dimitrov was looking for.

He will now look to stop 23-year-old Medvedev, who has rolled in like a freight train in New York, in his track.

The Russian, seeded fifth here, arrived at the Open with a 14-2 win-loss record at the US hard-court season, which included a title finish at the Cincinnati Open and finals at the Washington Citi Open and Montreal Masters. Though the lanky Russian came into New York with quite a reputation, he gained a completely new one – as tennis’ latest pantomime villain—during the Open. He’s shouted at a ball boy, argued with the umpire, was shown subtly flashing the middle digit on the big screen and got booed by the crowd.

“Thank you all, guys, because your energy tonight gave me the win. If you weren’t here, I probably would lose the match,” mocked Medvedev, who was cramping during his four-set win over

Feliciano Lopez. “I want all of you to know, when you sleep tonight, I won because of you. Guys, continue to give me this energy,”

And so they did. The New York crowd jeered him as he walked in and out of the match against Dominik Koepfer. He beat the German qualifier in 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 and later told the crowd that he would have thrown in the towel if it wasn’t for their heckling. But Medvedev seemed to win a few fans over during his battling 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory over 2016 champion Wawrinka. The effort he put in, with shot and taped quads, was simply beyond reproach.

While Medvedev has all the shots to strike out Dimitrov in the semi-final clash, the biggest concern is how much does he have left in the tank. This is the deepest the Russian has gone into a Grand Slam, and four of his five matches have gone to four sets and well beyond two hours.

The biggest question mark over Medvedev, and his fellow Next Genners, has been the physicality of lasting in a Grand Slam – over five sets in seven matches. There’s no better time to answer it.