US Open 2019 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev final tennis match online

Rafael Nadal can win his 19th Grand Slam championship to move within one of Roger Federer's record for men by winning the US Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

The 33-year-old Nadal will be playing in his 27th major final and the 23-year-old Medvedev is in his first on Sunday at Flushing Meadows.

Medvedev had never been past the fourth round at any Grand Slam tournament until this one.

He has been terrific on hard courts in recent weeks, going 20-2 and reaching four finals in a row.

One of those came against Nadal, who beat the Russian in straight sets at the Montreal Masters in August.

