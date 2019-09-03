US Open 2019 live streaming: When and where to watch quarter-final tennis matches online

New York: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.

Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.

Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).

The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.

Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.

Here's all you need to know about quarter-final matches on Tuesday:

When does the US Open quarter-final matches start?

The US Open quarter-final matches will start on Tuesday at New York City. In the women's singles matches on Tuesday, Elina Svitolina faces Johanna Konta and Serena Williams take on Qiang Wang. In the men's singles, Stan Wawrinka will face Daniil Medvedev and Roger Federer is up against Grigor Dimitrov.

Where will be the quarter-final matches be played?

The quarter-final matches will be played in Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstong Stadium in New York.

What time does the quarter-final matches begin?

The quarter-final matches will begin at Arthur Ashe Stadium from 9.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the US Open quarter-final matches?

The US Open 2019 quarter-final matches will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The quarter-final matches will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

With inputs from The Associated Press.