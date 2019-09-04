US Open 2019, Live score, Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final tennis match: Wawrinka breaks to get 1st set back on serve

Post-match talk

Elina Svitolina in the on-court interview: "I think we were both striking the ball well, it was quite even, I'm just very happy with the way I handled the pressure today. There was disappointment of course when I was close but I was just taking one point at a time and tried to stay clam.

"For all the Ukrainians it is not so easy when you are growing up, you don't have much opportunity to travel and that's why we are so determined when we get them."

On boyfriend Gael Monfils' influence: "We are pushing each other and we are now trying to join each other in the semi-finals [he plays Italian Matteo Berrettini in his quarter-final]- now it's time for him to step up his game!"

On facing Serena Williams or Wang Qiang in the semi-final: "It's going to be a good match tonight and it's a semi-final for me so I must enjoy it whoever I play. It would be exciting to play Serena one more time."