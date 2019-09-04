US Open 2019, Live score, Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final tennis match: Wawrinka breaks to get 1st set back on serve

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
Highlights
Medical timeout Medvedev
Medvedev has the trainer out and it is his left leg and thigh region. Trainer rubbing on the region and then gets taped up completely. He is physically worn out with plenty of tennis recently and it is starting to show.
We shift our focus to the second match of the day session: Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev. Their only meeting came at the 2017 Wimbledon where Medvedev won in four sets.
Elina Svitolina beats Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4
Elina Svitolina with a second straight slam semifinal and first at the US Open. She beats Jo Konta 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 40 minutes. She awaits the winner of Serena Williams and Qiang Wang for the last-four matchup.
Svitolina 6-4, 4-3 *Konta
Konta with a backhand error and three break points for Svitolina. She needs just the one. Konta's approach shot is neither deep nor hit with conviction and Svitolina runs into the backhand for a comfortable pass. Third straight break - much like the first set.
Svitolina* 6-4, 3-3 Konta
The commentators discussing Tom Hiddleston and the popular Loki character he played in the Marvel movies. Konta with a chance at 15-30 and a weak forehand slice by Svitolina but probably thought of multiple shots to go for and achieved none with another error. A 93 mph serve by Svitolina and Konta gives her a free point with a poor forehand error. But then comes back with a forehand winner which Svitolina should have put away earlier. Svitolina with a backhand error and first break point for Konta now. This time with Jo with a smart and very brave drop shot to catch Svitolina off guard. BREAK BACK!
Svitolina 6-4, 3-2 *Konta
Konta with an error prone service game. Goes for too much on the backhand and sends it long to give Svitolina a break point opportunity. Deep second serve into Svitolina's backhand and the Ukrainian gets too much on the angle to send it wide. Deuce. Another break point chance for Svitolina. She moves up to the second serve and creates the opening which she puts away with a forehand winner. Lovely body serve but Konta with a forehand error. Svitolina breaks!
Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4
Elina Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 against Johanna Konta. Three consecutive breaks in the first set with two coming Svitolina's way. Konta making 15 unforced errors to Svitolina's 8. The Briton winning just four of her 10 second serve points. Svitolina one set away from her first US Open semifinal and second slam semi in a row.
Svitolina 4-3 *Konta
Poor backhand drop shot attempt by Konta at 15-30 and it gives Svitolina two break points. Strange choice of shot from Konta when the point was being extended and she had played it decently until then. The Briton moves up on the break point but the approach isn't good enough. Svitolina with a backhand winner and she restores the break advantage. THREE BREAKS IN A ROW.
Svitolina vs Konta head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-0 head-to-head over Konta. Their first meeting was in 2013 in a 75K event with recent ones in Zhuhai (2016), Brisbane and Montreal (2018). So all four on hard courts and all four going Svitolina's way.
00:40 (IST)
Wawrinka trying to get into the swing of things
00:39 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-5 Medvedev
Poor start from Stan after that momentum and he's suddenly provided Medvedev with a slight window of opportunity. But it is closed shut with big serves after another. Ace, winner and twin backhand errors by Medvedev later, Wawrinka holds his serve.
00:36 (IST)
Wawrinka 5-5 *Medvedev
Medvedev serving for the first set. Another service effort from the Russian and this time Wawrinka breaks! Saves two break points but not the third. Sends the backhand into the net and Wawrinka finally gets the break.
00:31 (IST)
Wawrinka* 4-5 Medvedev
"Flat as a pancake," says the commentator after Medvedev sends a sizzling forehand winner down the line winner. Completely flat, no spin to it and Wawrinka scrambles to get racket to it but fails. Stan holds on with two big serves. Keeps himself in it.
00:29 (IST)
Wawrinka 3-5 *Medvedev
Medvedev returns with his thigh heavily strapped. This could be an interesting game as he settles down with the adjustment. Wawrinka unable to make inroads on the serve again as Medvedev produces two big serves from 30-30 to hold.
00:25 (IST)
00:23 (IST)
Borna Coric has decided to move on from the Piatti tennis center. He retired before taking court against Dimitrov in the second round.
00:21 (IST)
Wawrinka* 3-4 Medvedev
Medvedev has six double faults and Wawrinka has two foot faults. Doesn't argue on either calls by the linesperson. He holds with an ace down the tee.
00:19 (IST)
Wawrinka 2-4 *Medvedev
Another chance for Wawrinka to get the break back with Medvedev erring on the forehand. Plenty of spin on the second serve into Wawrinka's body and it fetches a short return which is put away with a fierce forehand winner. But another opportunity for Wawrinka, with Medvedev's sixth double, and another one fades. Wawrinka not aggressive enough on the break points and Medvedev saving each. Holds as Wawrinka's backhand service return is long. Another service game for Medvedev and another hold by him.
00:16 (IST)
Meanwhile in the women's doubles draw: Mertens/Sabalenka beat Duan/Zheng 6-4, 6-3
00:14 (IST)
Wawrinka* 2-3 Medvedev
Wawrinka with a comfortable hold this time around. Keeps the match to one break of serve with hold to 15.
00:13 (IST)
Wawrinka 1-3 *Medvedev
Another laboured service game from Medvedev. From 40-15, he gets back to deuce with two more double faults (five in total if you're keeping track). Maybe some shoulder issue for the Russian. Wawrinka not yet making the most of the chances coming his way. Medvedev holds with a big serve and then a 'smash' on a short ball.
00:05 (IST)
Wawrinka* 1-2 Medvedev
Wawrinka gets on the board but not been that comfortable for him. Not looking good as yet with backhand errant. Holds for now to stay within touching distance of Medvedev who has started strongly.
00:02 (IST)
Wawrinka 0-2 *Medvedev
Medvedev goes 40-0 ahead before delivering three straight double faults to hand Wawrinka a break point out of nowhere. But Wawrinka lets it go away with backhand error and then two more errors for Daniil to hold. Should have held sooner and with more ease.
23:58 (IST)
Wawrinka* 0-1 Medvedev
Fatigue? What fatigue? Medvedev with exquisite movement to keep Wawrinka moving and then a winner to force a break point. He takes it with Wawrinka sending his backhand wide. Perfect start for the Russian.
23:54 (IST)
Wawrinka gets underway. But before that he gets a violation for not getting ready in time. 1-5-1 rule. One minute for the toss, five minute warmup and then one minute to get underway.
23:52 (IST)
At the toss, Medvedev won the toss and elected to receive. Wawrinka will serve first.
23:51 (IST)
Wawrinka's run to the quarters: beat Sinner, Chardy, Lorenzi and Djokovic with four setters against Sinner and Chardy. Medvedev, meanwhile, into the last-eight with wins over Gunneswaran, Dellien, Feliciano Lopez and Koepfer. The last three matches have gone four sets and the Russian has had issues with cramps so this will be interesting watch.
23:49 (IST)
Medvedev has been more in the news for his run-ins with the crowd than his tennis. It started with the second round and continued until his recent match against Koepfer. Far too much? He agreed.
23:47 (IST)
Wawrinka progressed to the quarters after beating defending champion Novak Djokovic. The Serb retired after two sets with the left shoulder injury.
23:45 (IST)
Stan Wawrinka in the pre-match chat: “The emotion I get here is always great and hopefully I can play at a good level today,” he says.
23:44 (IST)
23:42 (IST)
Post-match talk
Elina Svitolina in the on-court interview: "I think we were both striking the ball well, it was quite even, I'm just very happy with the way I handled the pressure today. There was disappointment of course when I was close but I was just taking one point at a time and tried to stay clam.
"For all the Ukrainians it is not so easy when you are growing up, you don't have much opportunity to travel and that's why we are so determined when we get them."
On boyfriend Gael Monfils' influence: "We are pushing each other and we are now trying to join each other in the semi-finals [he plays Italian Matteo Berrettini in his quarter-final]- now it's time for him to step up his game!"
On facing Serena Williams or Wang Qiang in the semi-final: "It's going to be a good match tonight and it's a semi-final for me so I must enjoy it whoever I play. It would be exciting to play Serena one more time."
23:38 (IST)
Konta's unforced error problem at slams
vs Vondrousova at Roland Garros: 41
vs Strycova at Wimbledon: 34
vs Svitolina at US Open: 35
23:34 (IST)
Watch: How Svitolina closed the match out
23:32 (IST)
Svitolina's passing shot winner in the final game
23:30 (IST)
Telling difference between the two players in the end: Svitolina with 13 unforced errors and Konta with 35. Svitolina won 70 points in total and 35 of them came from Konta's error count.
23:27 (IST)
Match stats between Svitolina and Konta
23:26 (IST)
23:24 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4, 6-4 Konta
Svitolina serving for the match. Konta with a well constructed point to hit well and finding the right angles but Svitolina doing the defensive job well to prolong the point and then eke out an error to go 30-15 ahead. She brings up match point with a gorgeous backhand winner. Gritty stuff from the Ukrainian. Konta with a backhand error and Svitolina wins it on the third match point.
23:19 (IST)
Svitolina 6-4, 5-4 *Konta
Konta serving to stay in the match. The gifts keep on coming. Svitolina with a winner on the second serve and then a double fault from Konta to make it 0-30. Consecutive mistakes by Svitolina to make it 30-30. But now Konta with another mishit forehand. Match point for Svitolina. Big serve on the backhand and Svitolina sends it long. Konta with smart play this time. Using the wrist well to go cross court on the forehand and behind Svitolina to force an error. On the second serve, Svitolina moves into the court and takes it early for a deep backhand return, into Konta's shoelaces and the backhand from the Briton is into the net. She makes one more backhand error - this one an unforced - to give Svitolina a second match point. Another great serve. 100mph serve down the tee and Svitolina is unable to get it back. 102 mph serve wide on the backhand and Konta holds after saving two match points.
23:12 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4, 5-3 Konta
Konta continues to give free points to Svitolina. Missing simple forehands and not getting the range at all. Looks frustratingly at her box for some solution. Remember, no coaching permitted in slams. Konta's day summed up with a simple volley miss. She would make it 9/10 times - except maybe today. Svitolina holds.
23:07 (IST)
Svitolina 6-4, 4-3 *Konta
Konta with a backhand error and three break points for Svitolina. She needs just the one. Konta's approach shot is neither deep nor hit with conviction and Svitolina runs into the backhand for a comfortable pass. Third straight break - much like the first set.
23:04 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4, 3-3 Konta
The commentators discussing Tom Hiddleston and the popular Loki character he played in the Marvel movies. Konta with a chance at 15-30 and a weak forehand slice by Svitolina but probably thought of multiple shots to go for and achieved none with another error. A 93 mph serve by Svitolina and Konta gives her a free point with a poor forehand error. But then comes back with a forehand winner which Svitolina should have put away earlier. Svitolina with a backhand error and first break point for Konta now. This time with Jo with a smart and very brave drop shot to catch Svitolina off guard. BREAK BACK!
22:55 (IST)
Svitolina 6-4, 3-2 *Konta
Konta with an error prone service game. Goes for too much on the backhand and sends it long to give Svitolina a break point opportunity. Deep second serve into Svitolina's backhand and the Ukrainian gets too much on the angle to send it wide. Deuce. Another break point chance for Svitolina. She moves up to the second serve and creates the opening which she puts away with a forehand winner. Lovely body serve but Konta with a forehand error. Svitolina breaks!
22:49 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4, 2-2 Konta
WHAT A PASS FROM KONTA! Both players with some half hearted effort at the net but scrambling to keep the point going and extending it beautifully before Konta finds the outside of the sideline. Thin margins. Konta with couple of heavy backhands but far too much on it and they land long. Svitolina holds.
22:43 (IST)
Celebrity sighting at US Open: Tom Hiddleston once again watching Jo Konta play.
22:42 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4, 1-1 Konta
Comfortable holds by both players to open the second set. Konta holding to love and then Svitolina to 15.
22:40 (IST)
Konta after dropping the first set...
Konta has won 42 matches in her career after dropping the first set and lost 132. This year, she has won 10 matches after dropping the first set and lost 13.
22:36 (IST)
22:34 (IST)
Svitolina* 6-4 Konta
Svitolina serving for the opening set. Starts by forcing Konta into an error with a deep forehand. But Konta with a handy forehand slice which slid into Svitolina to keep things interesting. Svitolina with an ace but then another error with Konta climbing into the shots. Another neat serve and Konta can't get it back. On the set point, Konta with a huge service return, deep backhand and then an exquisite volley. Deuce. Konta with a poor error on deuce and then the secod set point. The backhand slice is not controlled and it goes long. Svitolina wins the opening set 6-4 in 49 minutes
22:27 (IST)
Svitolina 5-4 *Konta
After being broken twice in a row, Konta holds with rather ease this time. Puts the onus on Svitolina to serve out the opening set.
22:24 (IST)
Svitolina* 5-3 Konta
Another game, another break point chance. But Svitolina saves it with an ace down the tee. On deuce, some great hustling by both players. Svitolina getting a backhand smash back on what was a decent lob by Konta. The backhand cross court lands wide. As it does on the subsequent point. Svitolina gets out of the cage to hold.
22:18 (IST)
Svitolina 4-3 *Konta
Poor backhand drop shot attempt by Konta at 15-30 and it gives Svitolina two break points. Strange choice of shot from Konta when the point was being extended and she had played it decently until then. The Briton moves up on the break point but the approach isn't good enough. Svitolina with a backhand winner and she restores the break advantage. THREE BREAKS IN A ROW.
22:14 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-3 Konta
Konta had the opportunity to possibly get a look into the Svitolina serve. Went 0-30 before allowing Svitolina to come back into it. Backhand error into the net and then a mishit to make it 30-30. Svitolina jumps into the backhand after Konta's backhand slice don't find the depth. Konta then attacks and she sends a forehand winner. Konta possibly unsure how to go about it - to attack or to play percentage tennis. So far she's looked slightly inconsistent on the deuce side but far better on the ad-side. Konta with a lovely drop shot after a thumping forehand service reply. Break point chance and this time it is taken by Konta. Svitolina frustrated with her backhand slice finding the middle of the net. BREAK RIGHT BACK!
22:06 (IST)
Svitolina 3-2 *Konta
Slight opening for Svitolina as Konta sends her forehand long. Rallies getting extended and the Briton gets shaky while looking for a big shot. Tries to close the opening with a big serve and well played approach shot for a simple put away with a drive volley. Follows it up with a big serve and it is 30-30. Short ball for Konta and she goes for a touch too much on the backhand. It sails long and Svitolina has the first break point of the match. Error from the World No. 5 and on to deuce. Fantastic defensive work from Konta! Gets each and every huge backhand from Svitolina back and then goes forward to seal the point with a forehand winner. Couple of errors by Konta and Svitolina has yet another break point. Steps into the second serve and the angled backhand is too much for Konta to get back. BREAK!
21:59 (IST)
Svitolina* 2-2 Konta
Now Svitolina with a great service game. Konta helping with a few errors and some impatient hitting. Drawing parity there Svitolina with a hold to 15.
21:55 (IST)
Svitolina 1-2 *Konta
Big, big groundstrokes from Konta. One from the forehand and then two from the backhand and Svitolina has no answer. Smart serves to open up the court and pounding the backhands into the empty court.
21:51 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-1 Konta
Another pretty even service game. Konta with early signs of looking to be aggressive but also bringing in some errors. Svitolina aborts an early look for the Briton. Holds with an ace.
21:48 (IST)
Svitolina 0-1 *Konta
Confident start by Jo in the service game. Dropped the first point before some comfortable volleys to go 30-15 up. A lengthy rally follows in what could be the theme for the day. Lengthy rallies, mark of Svitolina, before Konta erred and found the net. But she closes the game out with two forehand winners.