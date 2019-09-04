US Open 2019, Live score, Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final tennis match: Medvedev through to first Major semi-final

Medvedev's post-match speech in full:

"The match was really strange. I had really big pain in my quadriceps and I didn’t feel i could continue the match in the first set. I feel really strange about this match but I’m happy to be in my first major semi-final."

"Before the match I was feeling perfect and all these tapes were for protection. In the first game of the match I pulled my quadriceps. I took a painkiller and by the fourth set I was feeling normal. I’ll see how I feel and will try my best to be fit for the semis."

"So many people support me, so many people don’t like me. I can just say, I try to be myself guys. I have to say, sorry guys, and thank you."