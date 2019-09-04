US Open 2019, Live score, Stan Wawrinka vs Daniil Medvedev quarter-final tennis match: Medvedev through to first Major semi-final

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
With inputs from The Associated Press.
Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 02:38:37 IST
Svitolina vs Konta head-to-head
Svitolina holds a 4-0 head-to-head over Konta. Their first meeting was in 2013 in a 75K event with recent ones in Zhuhai (2016), Brisbane and Montreal (2018). So all four on hard courts and all four going Svitolina's way.
02:38 (IST)
So the unbeaten track remains from the two quarters we've had so far. Svitolina going 5-0 against Konta and Medvedev 2-0 against Wawrinka.
02:36 (IST)
Medvedev's post-match speech in full:
"The match was really strange. I had really big pain in my quadriceps and I didn’t feel i could continue the match in the first set. I feel really strange about this match but I’m happy to be in my first major semi-final."
"Before the match I was feeling perfect and all these tapes were for protection. In the first game of the match I pulled my quadriceps. I took a painkiller and by the fourth set I was feeling normal. I’ll see how I feel and will try my best to be fit for the semis."
"So many people support me, so many people don’t like me. I can just say, I try to be myself guys. I have to say, sorry guys, and thank you."
02:35 (IST)
Medvedev says he considered pulling out in the first set but took painkillers and needed treatment to keep going. Acknowledged it is tough to play an injured player because that player just tries to hit out at everything - just the way he did. Plans to have it looked at tomorrow and hopes to be fit for the semifinal. Asked to address the crowd directly, he says "sorry" and "thank you" while also reserving "electric" and "controversial" as two words to describe the Flushing Meadows crowd.
02:32 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev into the semis by beating Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Stan Wawrinka in two hours and 34 minutes. His first grand slam semifinal and first Russian through to the last-four in New York since Youzhny in 2010.
02:29 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 *Medvedev
Medvedev serving for the match. An ace and then a double fault to start with. And then another ace. And another. Back-to-back aces to bring up match point. Nonchalant drop shot and then a lob winner over Wawrinka. Medvdev wins in two hours and 34 minutes
02:27 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-5 Medvedev
Wawrinka under the pump with Medvedev finding the smallest of angles to make life tough for the Swiss. Stan reduces the deficit but only momentarily. A deep return from Medvedev and Wawrinka sends his shot long. Two break points for Medvedev and he takes the first. Backhand cross court attempt and it is wide. DOUBLE BREAK!
02:24 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-4 *Medvedev
Wawrinka's backhand winner is met with Medvedev's and the Russian leads 40-15 before forcing Stan into an error on the serve. Lovely hands at the net also on display in that game from Daniil. Picking up two reflex shots and earning a thumbs up from Stan.
02:22 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-3 Medvedev
Wawrinka gets on the board in the fourth set with a hold at 15. He needs that break of serve to keep himself alive.
02:16 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 0-3 *Medvedev
Wawrinka with the chance at breaking right back. Medvedev goes for a bit too much on the forehand and misses. Medvedev saves it with an incredible chop, squash-like forehand which falls into Wawrinka's feet and the half volley is too tricky to get back. Medvedev brings up game point but is unable to make it count after Wawrinka's approach is decent enough to force an error. Deuce. Wawrinka shanks his backhand into the net while attempting a one handed backhand down the line. Daniil holds with some gorgeous shots on each side of the court before Wawrinka is forced into an error.
02:11 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 0-2 Medvedev
After Medvedev holds at 15, Wawrinka's serve comes under serious pressure with three break point chances. And Medvedev needs just the one. Wawrinka's backhand volley is into the net and that has been a miserable start for Stan.
02:04 (IST)
Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3
Stan Wawrinka keeps the match going by clinching the third set 6-3. Broke Medvedev in the Russian's very first service game of the set and kept the lead intact throughout. Needed a tussle in the ninth game lasting over 12 minutes and four break points to close the set out.
02:02 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3 Medvedev
After a sublime drop shot on the forehand, Wawrinka goes for another, this on the backhand, but it falls flat into the bottom of the net. 30-30 now. Some really powerful forehands from Wawrinka to create the opening and then closing the point with another thumping forehand. His 32nd winner of the match. Brings up set point. Created another beautiful point but this one is squandered as he goes for far too much. Misses a forehand once again and Medvedev, out of nowhere, has a break point. Saved with an accurate ace. Longest point of the match and point of the match as both go side-to-side before Medvedev clinches the 20-shot rally with a deep forehand that goes unreturned. Wawrinka saves another break point with a big serve. Wawrinka goes for the outside of the line on the backhand but misses. Third break point chance. Chair umpire Eva overrules after Medvedev misses a forehand. Back to deuce. Big serve down the tee, 128mph, and it goes unreturned. Second set point for Stan. And it slips away! Wawrinka sends backhand long and it is back to deuce. Uh oh! Double fault now. Fourth break point and 11 minutes into the service game, Wawrinka with a huge forehand and then thumping smash to save it. On deuce, Medvedev with a missed backhand. Third set point now. Medvedev with his backhand into the net and Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3.
01:50 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 5-3 *Medvedev
Daniil holds to love with completele ease and Stan will then serve for the third set and extend this match.
01:47 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 5-2 Medvedev
Despite two really poor misses - one at the net on the backhand where he almost took Daniil out and then a mishit on the forehand - Stan holds. He gets the drop shot going this time and Medvedev retrieves but not enough on it to bother Stan from picking a winner.
01:44 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 4-2 *Medvedev
Three extremely quick service games from both players. 15 and 0 for Medvedev and Wawrinka dropping no points either. Still the one break in play and Wawrinka with the lead
01:37 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 3-0 Medvedev
Stan consolidates the break with a confident service job. From 15-15, he reels off three straight points with confident groundstrokes and then closes it out with an ace. First time Medvedev has been behind in the match. How will he, given his physical state, react?
01:34 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 2-0 *Medvedev
After no double faults in the second set, Medvedev serves 10th and 11th in the opening service game of the third set to bring up two break points. And Stan takes it! Big forehand by Wawrinka and desperate attempt by Medvedev lands into the net. Stan laps up the crowd's cheers! BREAK!
01:31 (IST)
Sums up Medvedev physically.
01:28 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev wins second set 6-3, leads two sets to love
After nine double faults in the first set, none from Medvedev in the second. He is much more disciplined on the serve but plenty due to Stan's inability to get the second serve back. Missed nine of 11 second serve returns and Medvedev makes the most of the only break point chance he created.
01:26 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6 *Medvedev
Medvedev goes 30-0 up before Wawrinka is solid at the net to win his second point on the Medvedev second serve. Follows it up by picking up the drop shot with some ease. Plenty of air on that drop shot. Medvedev with two big serves - one to put away for a winner and then an ace. Medvedev wins the second set
01:24 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 2-5 Medvedev
Hold to 15 for Wawrinka and Medvedev will thus serve for the second set.
01:21 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 2-5 *Medvedev
Medvedev is pushed on the serve to deuce but gets the job done in the end when Wawrinka makes a backhand error. The game also witnessing Medvedev making a sublime, out-of-nowhere drop shot that had Wawrinka not even bothering wasting his energy
01:16 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 2-4 Medvedev
Comfortable hold for Wawrinka this time. Holds to love and hands the job of holding back to the Russian.
01:13 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 1-4 *Medvedev
Medvedev consolidates the break with another big serving game. Wawrinka's errors piling up and the Russian is comfortably ahead. Miraculously.
01:11 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 1-3 Medvedev
Wawrinka's serve coming under pressure as he goes for far too much on the forehand. Sends it well long and Medvedev has a break point. Make that two straight forehands going long and the Russian has the break in the second set. Tough to understand what is going on. Medvedev clearly not in the fittest of shapes and is forced into improvising and shortening points with lobs, drop shots, slices but Wawrinka making mistakes in key moments.
01:07 (IST)
Order of play for tomorrow's matches:
12 PM local (9.30 PM IST) session
Bencic vs Vekic
Monfils vs Berrettini
7 PM local (4.30 AM IST) session
Andreescu vs Mertens
Nadal vs Schwartzman
01:05 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 1-2 *Medvedev
A close game this time with Medvedev holding with an ace down the tee. Another game where Stan had the chances to bring out break points or make Daniil work for the hold but the Swiss not looking to attack the second serve and take it early. He is opting to stay well behind the baseline and give himself time and room to get the return. But what he's doing is making errors in doing so.
01:01 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 1-1 Medvedev
Comfortable hold at love for both players to start the second set.
00:55 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev takes the opening set 7-6 vs Stan Wawrinka
Medvedev saves set point in the tiebreak to take the opener 7-6 (6) against Stan Wawrinka. He broke Wawrinka in the opening game and was broken when serving for the set. The Russian needed a medical timeout to get his left thigh strapped in a set where he served nine double faults. For Wawrinka, just one of six break points converted.
00:54 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Medvedev goes for the drop shot, Wawrinka comes forward and gets there but too much on the slice reply to bring up set point. On set point, Wawrinka sends his backhand long and Medvedev takes the opening set 7-6 (6).
00:52 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Medvedev with a forehand into the Wawrinka backhand and then moves up but doesn't need to make a volley as Stan's shot meets the net. Stan with big serves to continue to keep the pressure alive on Medvedev. Wawrinka gets the minibreak back after Medvedev is unable to clear the net on the drop volley attempt. Then misses another volley and Wawrinka has set point at 6-5. Stan goes for far too much on the forehand and misses the sideline. Served big but the shots thereafter not good enough to close out the first set. 6-6 at the change of ends then.
00:47 (IST)
First set tiebreak
Medvedev with an incredible start to the tiebreaker. Starts by taking a minibreak on Stan's serve and then holds his own with a smash and then another winner. Wawrinka stays within touching distance by holding both of his serves. Another drop, another lob, another retrieve, another smash and Medvedev leads 4-2 at change of ends. Incredible wheels on show there by Stan but he's unhappy with how he's unable to take the lead.
00:44 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-6 *Medvedev
Incredible stuff from Medvedev and Wawrinka. Lovely net coverage from Medvedev and Wawrinka with all out hustle. Making Daniil play one more shot and the Russian volleys into open court in the end. Medvedev now moving up to the net, playing drop shots to shorten the points but Wawrinka making mistakes one after another. Short ball and Wawrinka hits the top of the net which then lands wide. TIEBREAK!
00:40 (IST)
Wawrinka trying to get into the swing of things
00:39 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-5 Medvedev
Poor start from Stan after that momentum and he's suddenly provided Medvedev with a slight window of opportunity. But it is closed shut with big serves after another. Ace, winner and twin backhand errors by Medvedev later, Wawrinka holds his serve.
00:36 (IST)
Wawrinka 5-5 *Medvedev
Medvedev serving for the first set. Another service effort from the Russian and this time Wawrinka breaks! Saves two break points but not the third. Sends the backhand into the net and Wawrinka finally gets the break.
00:31 (IST)
Wawrinka* 4-5 Medvedev
"Flat as a pancake," says the commentator after Medvedev sends a sizzling forehand winner down the line winner. Completely flat, no spin to it and Wawrinka scrambles to get racket to it but fails. Stan holds on with two big serves. Keeps himself in it.
00:29 (IST)
Wawrinka 3-5 *Medvedev
Medvedev returns with his thigh heavily strapped. This could be an interesting game as he settles down with the adjustment. Wawrinka unable to make inroads on the serve again as Medvedev produces two big serves from 30-30 to hold.
00:25 (IST)
Medical timeout Medvedev
Medvedev has the trainer out and it is his left leg and thigh region. Trainer rubbing on the region and then gets taped up completely. He is physically worn out with plenty of tennis recently and it is starting to show.
00:23 (IST)
Borna Coric has decided to move on from the Piatti tennis center. He retired before taking court against Dimitrov in the second round.
00:21 (IST)
Wawrinka* 3-4 Medvedev
Medvedev has six double faults and Wawrinka has two foot faults. Doesn't argue on either calls by the linesperson. He holds with an ace down the tee.
00:19 (IST)
Wawrinka 2-4 *Medvedev
Another chance for Wawrinka to get the break back with Medvedev erring on the forehand. Plenty of spin on the second serve into Wawrinka's body and it fetches a short return which is put away with a fierce forehand winner. But another opportunity for Wawrinka, with Medvedev's sixth double, and another one fades. Wawrinka not aggressive enough on the break points and Medvedev saving each. Holds as Wawrinka's backhand service return is long. Another service game for Medvedev and another hold by him.
00:16 (IST)
Meanwhile in the women's doubles draw: Mertens/Sabalenka beat Duan/Zheng 6-4, 6-3
00:14 (IST)
Wawrinka* 2-3 Medvedev
Wawrinka with a comfortable hold this time around. Keeps the match to one break of serve with hold to 15.
00:13 (IST)
Wawrinka 1-3 *Medvedev
Another laboured service game from Medvedev. From 40-15, he gets back to deuce with two more double faults (five in total if you're keeping track). Maybe some shoulder issue for the Russian. Wawrinka not yet making the most of the chances coming his way. Medvedev holds with a big serve and then a 'smash' on a short ball.
00:05 (IST)
Wawrinka* 1-2 Medvedev
Wawrinka gets on the board but not been that comfortable for him. Not looking good as yet with backhand errant. Holds for now to stay within touching distance of Medvedev who has started strongly.
00:02 (IST)
Wawrinka 0-2 *Medvedev
Medvedev goes 40-0 ahead before delivering three straight double faults to hand Wawrinka a break point out of nowhere. But Wawrinka lets it go away with backhand error and then two more errors for Daniil to hold. Should have held sooner and with more ease.
23:58 (IST)
Wawrinka* 0-1 Medvedev
Fatigue? What fatigue? Medvedev with exquisite movement to keep Wawrinka moving and then a winner to force a break point. He takes it with Wawrinka sending his backhand wide. Perfect start for the Russian.
23:54 (IST)
Wawrinka gets underway. But before that he gets a violation for not getting ready in time. 1-5-1 rule. One minute for the toss, five minute warmup and then one minute to get underway.
23:52 (IST)
At the toss, Medvedev won the toss and elected to receive. Wawrinka will serve first.