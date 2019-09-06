US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina, semi-finals tennis match: Serena eyes second straight final

New York: Serena Williams will look to avenge a 2016 defeat at the Rio Olympic Games in Thursday's US Open semi-final against Elina Svitolina as the American targets a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.
A run to the last four in New York, bookended by crushing routs of long-time foe Maria Sharapova and China's Wang Qiang, brought up a century of US Open wins for Williams, chasing her first Slam crown since the 2017 Australian Open.
Williams, who turns 38 later this month, holds a 4-1 career advantage over Svitolina, but the Ukrainian triumphed in their most recent encounter -- a third-round clash at the Olympics in Rio.
Svitolina, the 24-year-old Odessa native, has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows while taking out two-time former champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys.
She is attempting to become just the second Ukrainian to play in a Grand Slam singles final -- after Andrei Medvedev, who lost in five sets to Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open.
Bencic vs Andreescu
No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.
And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning countryman Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering Thursday's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Bencic will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She's trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion.
Bencic, seeded 13th, has battled back from 2017 left wrist surgery and other injuries that slowed her career for most of two seasons, winning her third WTA title in February at Dubai.
The is Bencic's deepest Slam run, surpassing her 2014 US Open debut last-eight appearance, but it comes after having had to battle adversity.
We move our focus back to the women's singles draw and first match of the evening session: Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina. This will be their sixth meeting. Serena had won the first four matches but Svitolina won their most recent encounter - at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
04:06 (IST)
Head-to-head record between Serena and Svitolina
2016 - Olympics Hard R16 Svitolina 6-4, 6-3
2016 - French Open Clay R16 Williams 6-1, 6-1
2015 - Cincinnati Hard SF Williams 6-4, 6-3
2015 - Australian Open Hard R32 Williams 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
2012 - Fed Cup Clay R2 Williams 6-2, 6-1
04:06 (IST)
03:58 (IST)
In the women's doubles match underway on Louis Armstrong Stadium, Azarenka and Barty lead Kuzmova and Sasnovich 4-0 in the opening set. Curiously, the other semi-final featuring Mertens/Sabalenka vs Dolehide/King is not assigned a court as yet. Considering it features two American players, it may be moved to Arthur Ashe if time permits following the women's singles matches.
03:50 (IST)
This is Cabal and Farah's first US Open final and third slam final. They come through to the Championship match having saved two set points.
03:49 (IST)
In the matches thus far today at US Open: top seeds and top-ranked Cabal and Farah booked a place in the men's doubles final after beating (Jamie) Murray and Skupski 7-6, 7-6. They will take on Granollers/Zeballos in the final who beat Krawietz and Mies 7-6, 7-6 as well.
03:40 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open - the final grand slam of the year. Action moves on to the women's singles semi-finals tonight where Serena Williams takes on Elina Svitolina followed by Bianca Andreescu facing Belinda Bencic. It has been a fantastic tournament for all four players but will we see a 24th grand slam title for Serena or first slam for one of the other three ladies?