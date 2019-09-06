US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina, semi-finals tennis match: Williams wins 6-3, 6-1

New York: Serena Williams will look to avenge a 2016 defeat at the Rio Olympic Games in Thursday's US Open semi-final against Elina Svitolina as the American targets a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.
A run to the last four in New York, bookended by crushing routs of long-time foe Maria Sharapova and China's Wang Qiang, brought up a century of US Open wins for Williams, chasing her first Slam crown since the 2017 Australian Open.
Williams, who turns 38 later this month, holds a 4-1 career advantage over Svitolina, but the Ukrainian triumphed in their most recent encounter -- a third-round clash at the Olympics in Rio.
Svitolina, the 24-year-old Odessa native, has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows while taking out two-time former champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys.
She is attempting to become just the second Ukrainian to play in a Grand Slam singles final -- after Andrei Medvedev, who lost in five sets to Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open.
Bencic vs Andreescu
No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.
And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning countryman Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering Thursday's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Bencic will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She's trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion.
Bencic, seeded 13th, has battled back from 2017 left wrist surgery and other injuries that slowed her career for most of two seasons, winning her third WTA title in February at Dubai.
The is Bencic's deepest Slam run, surpassing her 2014 US Open debut last-eight appearance, but it comes after having had to battle adversity.
(With AFP inputs)
Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 06:02:09 IST
Highlights
Serena into US Open final
Serena Williams dispatches Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-1 in just an hour and 10 minutes to book her place in the US Open final for a second straight year. The dream for the 24th remains alive. Another chance to end the drought.
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-4 Serena
The New York crowd is on their feet once again. Lovely exchange from the back before Svitolina moves forward on a drop shot and the slider is low for Serena but the American has no trouble in getting it back. Serena with a backhand winner and it is 0-30. This time it is Serena who displays her wheels to pick up a drop shot. Not the best drops but Serena has to find the right angle and she does. Triple break point for Serena. Svitolina sends her forehand long - a wild shot - and Serena has a two break advantage.
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-2 Serena
An on-and-off game from Svitolina. She starts off well but makes odd mistakes to bring the game to 30-30. After a long rally, Svitolina mishits the backhand and it lands wide. Gives Serena the first break point chance of the set and it is squandered with an error. Second one arrives quickly. Svitolina nets her backhand and Serena has another chance. Svitolina's serve is met by a huge return and the forehand from World No. 5 goes well long. BREAK!
Serena wins first set 6-3
Serena wins the opening set 6-3 in 41 minutes. She saved six break points in two long games while converting one on Svitolina's serve. Serena powerful so far with 19 winners from the back of the court.
We move our focus back to the women's singles draw and first match of the evening session: Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina. This will be their sixth meeting. Serena had won the first four matches but Svitolina won their most recent encounter - at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
06:01 (IST)
06:00 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-6 Serena
Serena is unstoppable and she is hitting the ball perfectly. Svitolina still trying her best to keep it going. Brings Serena forward again with a drop volley and then puts away with a volley winner. Follows it up with an ace. At 30-15, it looks like Svitolina has the mark with a big serve but Serena keeps battling - as she always does - and brings it to 30-30 with a backhand winner. Backhand error by Svitolina and Serena has match point. Serena nets her backhand and that is one chance gone. Serena misses her forehand this and Svitolina has a game point. Now she brings the game to deuce with a big, deep forehand winner. Svitolina shanks her backhand into the net and Serena has a second chance to seal a Championship final point. Serena with a backhand winner into the open court and she wins it!
05:54 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-5 *Serena
Svitolina has hands on her hips, looks upward in frustration as she narrowly misses her forehand. On the next point, Svitolina tries to mix things up by moving to the net but the sheer venom on the Serena groundstrokes is too much to keep the volley down. Forehand return on the serve is well long and Serena has chance to close it out in a jiffy. Not yet. Serena nets her forehand and Svitolina would be eager to continue doing that. Not if Serena finds the sideline with Svitolina completely out of reckoning. Hold at 15 for Serena.
05:49 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-4 Serena
The New York crowd is on their feet once again. Lovely exchange from the back before Svitolina moves forward on a drop shot and the slider is low for Serena but the American has no trouble in getting it back. Serena with a backhand winner and it is 0-30. This time it is Serena who displays her wheels to pick up a drop shot. Not the best drops but Serena has to find the right angle and she does. Triple break point for Serena. Svitolina sends her forehand long - a wild shot - and Serena has a two break advantage.
05:46 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-3 *Serena
Hold to love for Serena and she is cruising in this semi-final once. Two serves on Svitolina's backhand and neither come back. All to do for Elina now.
05:43 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-2 Serena
An on-and-off game from Svitolina. She starts off well but makes odd mistakes to bring the game to 30-30. After a long rally, Svitolina mishits the backhand and it lands wide. Gives Serena the first break point chance of the set and it is squandered with an error. Second one arrives quickly. Svitolina nets her backhand and Serena has another chance. Svitolina's serve is met by a huge return and the forehand from World No. 5 goes well long. BREAK!
05:37 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6, 1-1 *Serena
Serena with big serves of her own to get the second set underway. Two aces are met with an error and a double fault. Serena brings up game point with a volley winner and an unreturnable serve.
05:36 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-6, 1-0 Serena
Svitolina with two unreturnable serves and then two aces to start off the second set. Just the kind of start she needed.
05:34 (IST)
First set: Serena Williams!
05:32 (IST)
Serena wins first set 6-3
Serena wins the opening set 6-3 in 41 minutes. She saved six break points in two long games while converting one on Svitolina's serve. Serena powerful so far with 19 winners from the back of the court.
05:31 (IST)
Svitolina 3-6 *Serena
Serena serving for the opening set. Backhand winner and then a backhand error by Svitolina and on to 15-15. Neat groundstrokes from Serena and Svitolina is scampering to get things back. Serena with big shots and brings up two set points. Serve down the tee and Svitolina nets the backhand. First set Serena.
05:28 (IST)
Svitolina* 3-5 Serena
Svitolina serves her third double fault to give Serena a slight look to make it 30-30. Follows it up with a well placed down the tee serve which goes unreturned. Makes an error cross court on the next point and we're on to deuce. Serena sends forehand wide on an easy point. Make that consecutive easy points. Svitolina holds and important that she did. If Serena holds for the set, Svitolina will serve first in the second.
05:24 (IST)
Svitolina 2-5 *Serena
After going two serves by saving three break points each, Serena holds at love. A game peppered with an ace and big groundstrokes. Serena's winners count has improved to 17.
05:21 (IST)
Svitolina* 2-4 Serena
For the second straight service game, Svitolina has chance to hold at love but does so eventually at 15. She is staying within touching distance to Serena.
05:17 (IST)
Svitolina 1-4 *Serena
Much like the opening service game, Svitolina has taken a 0-30 advantage. Make that 0-40 with Serena netting her backhand. Serena goes down the line on the backhand and outstretched forehand from Svitolina is into the net. Goes for serve and volley on the deuce court. Not a weak serve reply but it has been put away with disdain on drive volley. Serena saves another with a forehand winner. Back to deuce we go. Svitolina misses her backhand and Serena has a chance to close the game out. Opens up the court with some big hitting and then holds with a backhand winner. 14 winners already for Serena.
05:13 (IST)
Svitolina* 1-3 Serena
Svitolina gets on the board and with plenty of support from Serena. 23-time grand slam winner sends her backhand well long. A gift to end the game.
05:08 (IST)
Svitolina 0-3 *Serena
Serena holds to love this time and she has taken a healthy lead in the opening set. The crowd is on their feet and Serena is cruising along.
05:06 (IST)
Svitolina* 0-2 Serena
Svitolina goes from 40-0 ahead on her serve to deuce. Serena has tightened things up with thundering groundstrokes and Svitolina has had no answer. She brings up break point with a forehand cross court winner on serve. Serena goes for slightly too much on the backhand and it goes wide. Svitolina saves this one. Serena creates another break point! Svitolina made to work hard to fetch balls and Serena closes it out with another forehand cross court winner. Lovely angle on that shot. Svitolina saves a second break point with a deep serve and Serena nets the reply. Svitolina brings up game point with some hustling around the court and Serena is unable to control her volley. Serve and wallop! 82 mph second serve from Svitolina and Serena thrashes it back. On deuce, Svitolina with a strong first serve and puts away the short ball for a winner. Needs more of that. But she delivers a double! On to a fifth deuce. Serena errs on the serve return and Svitolina has another chance to hold. Once again Serena shuts it close. Serena with big hitting and Svitolina can't get it back. Serena finding the angles spot on once again. Cross court backhand opens up the court and follows it up with a down the line winner. Third break point for Serena. And this one is converted! Serena with a big backhand winner down the line on the serve and Serena takes the lead after a nine minute game.
04:56 (IST)
Svitolina 0-1 *Serena
Svitolina has begun well. Couple of backhand errors by Serena at the start of the match and Svitolina has a window. Serena tries to close it with a forehand winner down the line. But Svitolina is off to a flier. A big return on serve and gets a short reply which is put away. Two break points. One saved with a 99 mph ace. Svitolina looks to have caught Serena off guard on the subsequent point but she only nets the forehand. On to deuce. And Svitolina has another chance with Serena sending a wild forehand long. Plenty of kick on that second serve and Svitolina's forehand reply goes long. Three break points have come and gone. Serena much better on this point - finding her range on either side and closing the point out with a fierce backhand winner. On game point, Serena nets her backhand for a third deuce of the game. Big serve wide on the forehand and Svitolina nets the forehand. Serena approaches the net and closes the gap for Svitolina to find and the Ukrainian player sends her backhand wide. Game! Serena holds having saved three break points.
04:44 (IST)
Two very different players are Serena and Svitolina. Serena likes to go after the first ball and attack quickly to close out points soon. Svitolina, meanwhile, is more defensive and prefers to extend the rallies. Who will come out on top?
04:42 (IST)
At the toss
Serena and Svitolina make their way out on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Serena wins the toss and opts to serve first.
04:40 (IST)
Pre-match chats:
Serena: "It's my home grand slam, it is special. I expect lot of long rallies and I'm ready for it."
Svitolina: "After Wimbledon, this is a new experience and I'm looking forward to it. It is important to stay focused, believe in myself and try to play well."
04:36 (IST)
Meanwhile, in the women's doubles semi-final, Azarenka and Barty have destroyed Kuzmova and Sanovich 6-0, 6-1. An error handing VIka and Ash the win in almost an hour of action.
04:34 (IST)
Serena is eyeing her 101st US Open victory. She reached 100 following that rout of Qiang Wang. She would match Chris Evert on 101 wins if she beats Svitolina. And 102 would make her the female player with most wins at US Open. And 24 grand slams - but you know that, right?
04:31 (IST)
Serena and records go hand-in-hand. She would achieve one more if she wins tonight.
04:27 (IST)
Svitolina's road to the semis
1st rd: bt Whitney Osuigwe (USA) 6-1, 7-5
2nd rd: bt Venus Williams (USA) 6-4, 6-4
3rd rd: bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR x32) 6-2, 6-0
4th rd: bt Madison Keys (USA x10) 7-5, 6-4
QF: bt Johanna Konta (GBR x16) 6-4, 6-4
04:22 (IST)
Serena's road to the semis
1st rd: bt Maria Sharapova (RUS) 6-1, 6-1
2nd rd: bt Caty McNally (USA) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-3, 6-2
4th rd: bt Petra Martic (CRO x22) 6-3, 6-4
QF: bt Wang Qiang (CHN x18) 6-1, 6-0
04:18 (IST)
Svitolina would need more of this when she steps up on court against Serena. The crowd would be overwhelmingly in Serena's favour.
04:12 (IST)
How Serena and Svitolina stack up in their career and thus far in the tournament.
04:06 (IST)
Head-to-head record between Serena and Svitolina
2016 - Olympics Hard R16 Svitolina 6-4, 6-3
2016 - French Open Clay R16 Williams 6-1, 6-1
2015 - Cincinnati Hard SF Williams 6-4, 6-3
2015 - Australian Open Hard R32 Williams 4-6, 6-2, 6-0
2012 - Fed Cup Clay R2 Williams 6-2, 6-1
04:06 (IST)
03:58 (IST)
In the women's doubles match underway on Louis Armstrong Stadium, Azarenka and Barty lead Kuzmova and Sasnovich 4-0 in the opening set. Curiously, the other semi-final featuring Mertens/Sabalenka vs Dolehide/King is not assigned a court as yet. Considering it features two American players, it may be moved to Arthur Ashe if time permits following the women's singles matches.
03:50 (IST)
This is Cabal and Farah's first US Open final and third slam final. They come through to the Championship match having saved two set points.
03:49 (IST)
In the matches thus far today at US Open: top seeds and top-ranked Cabal and Farah booked a place in the men's doubles final after beating (Jamie) Murray and Skupski 7-6, 7-6. They will take on Granollers/Zeballos in the final who beat Krawietz and Mies 7-6, 7-6 as well.
03:40 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open - the final grand slam of the year. Action moves on to the women's singles semi-finals tonight where Serena Williams takes on Elina Svitolina followed by Bianca Andreescu facing Belinda Bencic. It has been a fantastic tournament for all four players but will we see a 24th grand slam title for Serena or first slam for one of the other three ladies?