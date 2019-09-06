US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Elina Svitolina, semi-finals tennis match: Williams wins 6-3, 6-1

New York: Serena Williams will look to avenge a 2016 defeat at the Rio Olympic Games in Thursday's US Open semi-final against Elina Svitolina as the American targets a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title.

A run to the last four in New York, bookended by crushing routs of long-time foe Maria Sharapova and China's Wang Qiang, brought up a century of US Open wins for Williams, chasing her first Slam crown since the 2017 Australian Open.

Williams, who turns 38 later this month, holds a 4-1 career advantage over Svitolina, but the Ukrainian triumphed in their most recent encounter -- a third-round clash at the Olympics in Rio.

Svitolina, the 24-year-old Odessa native, has yet to drop a set at Flushing Meadows while taking out two-time former champion Venus Williams and 2017 runner-up Madison Keys.

She is attempting to become just the second Ukrainian to play in a Grand Slam singles final -- after Andrei Medvedev, who lost in five sets to Andre Agassi at the 1999 French Open.

Bencic vs Andreescu

No Swiss woman has won a Grand Slam singles title since Martina Hingis captured the 1999 Australian Open, but Belinda Bencic hopes to end that two-decade drought at the US Open.

And with Swiss legend Roger Federer and his three-time Grand Slam-winning countryman Stan Wawrinka ousted in the men's quarter-finals, Bencic has extra motivation entering Thursday's semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Bencic will face Canadian teen 15th seed Bianca Andreescu, a fellow Slam semi debutante, for the first time Thursday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She's trying to become the first Canadian singles Grand Slam champion.

Bencic, seeded 13th, has battled back from 2017 left wrist surgery and other injuries that slowed her career for most of two seasons, winning her third WTA title in February at Dubai.

The is Bencic's deepest Slam run, surpassing her 2014 US Open debut last-eight appearance, but it comes after having had to battle adversity.

(With AFP inputs)