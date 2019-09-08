US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu women's final: Bianca holds, leads 6-5

New York: Serena Williams gets another chance to win a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title when she faces 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, who is trying to become the first Canadian woman to win one.
The eighth-seeded Williams has reached three major finals since having a baby but lost them all. Two were at Wimbledon and the other last year at the US Open against Naomi Osaka, which quickly devolved after Williams argued with chair umpire Carlos Ramos about a warning over receiving coaching signals.
If she wins this championship, 20 years after she won her first of six titles at Flushing Meadows, the 37-year-old Williams would equal Margaret Court's record for most Grand Slam titles.
A year after losing in US Open qualifying, Andreescu is the first teenager in the US Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She won her first two career titles this year at Indian Wells and Toronto, the latter when Williams had to stop playing in the final because of back spasms. Andreescu is 33-4 this season.
Williams turned in an increasingly impressive performance for a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 5-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night, reaching her fourth final in the past six major tournaments.
Asked whether she prefers to find motivation from that final against Osaka or would rather forget it, Williams stared straight ahead and replied, "I mean, it hasn't really crossed my mind."
The 15th-seeded Andreescu reached her first major title match in only her fourth appearance at a Slam by eliminating No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-6 (3), 7-5.
"If someone told me a year ago that I would be in the finals of the U.S. Open this year, I would have told them, 'You're crazy,'" said Andreescu, who took her semifinal's last five games after trailing 5-2.
She is the first player to get this far in her debut in New York since Venus Williams was the runner-up in 1997.
(With inputs from AP)
Updated Date: Sep 08, 2019 03:26:12 IST
03:24 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 6-5 Serena
Andreescu with a loud C'MON! as Serena nets her backhand return of serve. 30-15 up. 103 mph ace on the ad-court and Andreescu has game point. Deep return by Serena on the serve and Andreescu nets the backhand. Crowd picks up once again! Andreescu holds with Serena netting her backhand. Bianca arresting Serena's run of four straight games.
03:20 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3, 5-5 *Serena
A double fault coupled with an ace down the tee. Andreescu just moving from one side to the other with little to do on the Serena serve. 30-15 up now goes the American. And another double fault. 30-30. Two aces and two double faults. Serena's second serve kicks into the Andreescu backhand and it goes wide. Game point Serena. Another kick serve and another return wide. Four straight games for Serena!
03:17 (IST)
The noise level is insane!
03:16 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 5-4 Serena
Crowd well behind Serena now than they ever were. Andreescu buckling with the finishing line in sight. Missing two simple shots and Serena has a little look at 0-30. Playing just her fourth Grand Slam and first at US Open and she is in the final. All pressure for Andreescu. Bianca hits the top of the tape and the ball sits up for Serena to attack and she does to bring up three break points. Andreescu misses the forehand and she is BROKEN at love. Three straight games for Serena.
03:13 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3, 5-3 *Serena
The crowd is on its feet and they believe in the comeback as Serena holds at 15. Pressure back on Andreescu!
03:09 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 5-2 Serena
Serena going for it all on the backhand return of serve at 15-15 and it goes well long. Two points away... Andreescu gets her depth slightly off and the backhand goes long. Challenges but it is long. Big serve down the tee and Serena sends backhand wide. One match point saved with Serena getting the return spot on. Deuce. Serena with a punishing backhand and Andreescu is unable to get it back. Break point Serena. Big forehand on the serve return, Andreescu gets it back but Serena goes for a drop shot and misses. Both ladies kissing the baseline and the sidelines before Serena paints the sideline with a scampering Andreescu unable to get it back. Another break point chance. Andreescu with her backhand long and she is BROKEN! Serena saving a match point on the way to breaking serve.
03:02 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3, 5-1 *Serena
Yet another break! Serena with another double fault in that game and Andreescu goes over the line with Serena netting her forehand. Poor, poor day for Serena.
03:00 (IST)
What in the world?
02:58 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 4-1 Serena
Andreescu holds at love but the final point a true relfection of how woeful Serena has been in the past hour and a final. Misses a loopy return completely, recovers just about to get the ball back but that allows Andreescu to punch the backhand into an open court.
02:54 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3, 3-1 *Serena
At 30-15, Serena with a decent serve but an explosive backhand winner. Andreescu can run across but it is hit with plenty of venom to beat her. A 119 mph ace down the tee brings up game point. Andreescu challenging but it had landed in. Another double fault to bring the game to deuce. Big serve by Serena but not the right forehand, into the net, to bring up break point for Andreescu. Andreescu with a deep forehand and has Serena on the run. But Serena is unable to keep it down and BREAK!
02:48 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 2-1 Serena
Serena gets a little window of opportunity with Andreescu serving a double fault. Serena, though, lets it go from her grasp with a backhand into the net. Not lost still. Serena with a big forehand to bring about a tame ball and she runs into it to finish the point. Andreescu saves a second break point with Serena, strangely, netting another backhand. A much better point from Serena. Doing well from the back and Andreescu is not being allowed to dictate things and Serena brings up another break point with a forehand winner. Andreescu with a deep shot and Serena reckons it has gone long. It has landed in and Andreescu gets the point. Back to deuce. Andreescu on the stretch and the forehand is well long. Fourth break point with the game extending beyond six and a half minutes. Serena gets the luck of the net with the ball jumping over. Serena looks apologetically back at Andreescu and she is not pleased with how this went in. But a break is all that matters for now. BREAK BACK!
02:41 (IST)
Stat check
Serena was broken only thrice throughout the tournament. She has been broken thrice in this match alone.
02:40 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3, 2-0 *Serena
Andreescu continues to keep the depth on her shots and Serena is bothered by it once again. Gets low and nets the forehand. 0-30. Shots on either wing and Serea nets another forehand. Serena looks extremely disappointed with how this is going. Double fault and Serena hands the BREAK!
02:38 (IST)
Andreescu* 6-3, 1-0 Serena
Andreescu gets herself in a bit of bother from 30-0 to 30-30. She gets out of it with aggressive play and then finishing it off with a smash. Seals the game with Serena unable to get the serve back. 'Cmon! Let's go!" yells Andreescu as she looks at her box.
02:33 (IST)
Stat check: Doesn't look good for Serena
02:32 (IST)
First set Andreescu!
Bianca Andreescu is off to a great start in the women's final. She takes the opening set 6-3 in 42 minutes having broken Serena's serve twice. Both times, Serena handed the final point to her with a double fault. WOW.
02:31 (IST)
Andreescu 6-3 *Serena
How well has Andreescu countered nerves of playing a grand slam final? She is easily stepping up and forcing Serena into mistakes. But Serena is THE big game player to keep at it and forcing the opponent into mistakes. Andreescu with a backhand winner and it is on to 30-30. Serena with a strong first serve out wide and the short ball is dispatched for a winner. Andreescu with couple of deep balls for Serena to get and the Canadian kills things off with a backhand volley winner. Deuce. Another big return and it sits up nicely for Andreescu to get around and finish off for a forehand winner. Set point for Andreescu. Double fault!
02:27 (IST)
Andreescu* 5-3 Serena
After an ace to start with, Andreescu making a couple of unforced errors and Serena has a little look. Closed slightly with a deep serve down the tee and Serena nets the forehand. This time it is Serena who gets a deep serve return. Andreescu tries to get it up and over but misses. First break point for Serena. A 103 mph ace from Andreescu out wide. Pressure? What pressure? Depth on the serve and Serena nets the forehand. Andreescu holds with a serve and then punched forehand winner.
02:22 (IST)
Andreescu 4-3 *Serena
Serena with a couple of misses on her forehand and Andreescu has another chance to extend this game. At 30-30 for now. A neatly constructed point from Andreescu. The Canadian sending one low slice after another which has Serena reaching for it and the backhand goes wide. Break point comes. Break point goes. Ace down the tee. Andreescu putting the Serena groundstrokes under pressure once again. Ekes a backhand error out of Serena and she has another break point. Andreescu starts beautiful with a fierce serve return but misses her subsequent backhand to see game come back to deuce. Andreescu just taking the first ball very well and moves into the court to whip a forehand winner. Another one saved by Serena. Kick serve on the Andreescu backhand and it sits up for Serena to whack for a forehand winner. A lucky point for Andreescu and she has another break point chance. Serena seems to have Andreescu beat at the net but the ball hits the net. Saved with a 107 mph ace. Serena challenged and it had landed in. Andreescu with just her sixth winner, a forehand cross court, to beat Serena. Another break point. Serena dodges Andreescu with a little flick of the wrist late on to catch the Canadian off and find a mistake. Back to deuce. Andreescu had the chance to bring up another break point but the ball hits the top of the net. Serena holds! A 10 minute and 9 second game and Serena closes it with a punishing forehand winner. Five break points saved there.
02:10 (IST)
Andreescu* 4-2 Serena
Andreescu doing plenty of running thus far. She has already cover 70-plus feet more than Serena. Serena with a forehand into open court and Andreescu can only run across and see the ball beat her with ease. A double fault brings the game to 30-30. And an ace brings up game point. Really deep, well placed serve by Andreescu on the Serena backhand and the return goes well long. C'mon from Andreescu!
02:07 (IST)
Quite a box this!
02:06 (IST)
Andreescu 3-2 *Serena
Huge serves from Serena. An ace down the tee to bring up game point and then another massive serve to force Andreescu into sending her backhand long.
02:04 (IST)
Andreescu* 3-1 Serena
Serena's error count continues to rise. Up to nine now already (none for Andreescu). The forehand reply on the serve at 40-15 hits the net and jumps wide. Andreescu holds serve.
02:01 (IST)
Hotshot!
02:00 (IST)
Andreescu 2-1 *Serena
There's that beautiful and vicious hitting from Serena that everyone has been seeing for the past two decades. Getting big at the net and putting the volley away, while almost taking Andreescu out. Followed by a backhand winner and an unreturnable serve. Andreescu still staying in with a deep-ish return and Serena nets the backhand. Big serve and winner into the open court from Serena. The American with her own 'C'mon' there and the crowd roars in approval!
01:56 (IST)
Andreescu* 2-0 Serena
Andreescu gets an ace of her own at 15-30. A 'cmon' yell follows to bring the game to 30-30. A big serve follows on the deuce court and chance for Andreescu to consolidate that break. Serve into the Serena body and the backhand is into the net.
01:54 (IST)
Stat check
First time Serena has been broken since the fourth round. After 24 consecutive games held.
01:54 (IST)
Andreescu 1-0 *Serena
Couple of erors from the Serena groundstrokes on both wings and Andreescu has pulled the game from 40-15 to deuce. Serena gets an ace out wide but it is called let. And she goes on to serve a double. Chance for Andreescu to break in the very first game! Second straight double fault. BREAK!
01:50 (IST)
NO CATSUIT!
Serena is not in the black catsuit that she wore for most of her matches over the last two weeks. She's opting for the long-sleeved purple paired with a purple skirt over top. The superstitious fans know that is the kit she wore when she was taken to three sets by Caty McNally and against Petra Martic, where she overcame an ankle roll to win 6-3 6-4. She was asked about the catsuit following the semi-final win and opted to keep the surprise going!
01:46 (IST)
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in Serena's box
01:44 (IST)
Chair umpire for today's final: Alison Hughes from Britain.
01:43 (IST)
At the toss
Bianca Andreescu calls tails and tails it is. She will receive first. Serena to get us going in the women's singles final.
01:40 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Serena
Serena: "Incredible to be out here at 33 for a final. It is unbelievable, unexpected. Everything is just a bonus and I'm just excited."
01:39 (IST)
Pre-match talk: Andreescu
Andreescu: "I prepare like I prepare any other match. Hopefully I can play my best tennis. I think the confidence will help me. Serena will bring her A-game and I would need to as well."
01:38 (IST)
01:37 (IST)
How smooth are those grounstrokes from Serena's racket?
01:33 (IST)
Andreescu's coach Sylvain Bruneau said: "I think that she has shown this year with her results her resiliency and all that which she can accomplish. So, for sure, tomorrow is a tough task. For sure, the toughest ask she's had this year in her young career. But she's a warrior and she's a street fighter. She strives to compete."
"I'd like to say she's kind of the full package. So if we look from an athletic standpoint, she's a great athlete. She's strong. She's fast. We see the way she covers the court. So she's got that going," Bruneau said.
01:31 (IST)
Mattek Sands/Murray win mixed doubles title
Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray have successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles championships. Mattek-Sands and Murray beat the top-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-2,-6-3. They are the the first team to defend a US Open mixed doubles title since Kevin Curren and Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray became the first man in the Open era to win three straight mixed doubles titles in Flushing Meadows after starting the run in 2017 with Martina Hingis. Murray won his fifth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Mattek-Sands won her third.
01:27 (IST)
Serena's coach Patrick Mouratoglou had some really nice words to say for Andreescu yesterday: ""I said before the tournament, I had been asked who are my two underdogs, and I said Bianca and (Daniil) Medvedev. So I'm not surprised she's there. I expected her in final, and I think she's going to be number one soon. Not too soon but in the future, because she has everything that's needed to be number one."
01:21 (IST)
Plenty of great stats ahead of the final and many more later
01:19 (IST)
Women's final preview
When the two ladies step up to the court, it will be a contest of power vs guile and experience vs youth. Much like the last year. Musab Abid with the women's final preview.
01:15 (IST)
What's at stake for both women
For Serena: 24th Grand Slam title, 102nd win at US Open, a seventh title in New York. She would also become the fourth mum to win a major.
For Andreescu: First singles major title for a Canadian, a title for a teenager (how rarely does that happen?) and the chance of winning her first major on US Open debut.
01:11 (IST)
Serena before the final
"I would have thought it was a sick joke," Williams said of being in a final 20 years after her first. "At 17, I thought for sure I'd be retired at 28, 29, living my life. I would definitely not have believed somebody saying that."
"I think it's cool that I've been in more finals than I think anyone on tour after being pregnant. That's kind of awesome," she said.
"I look at it that way because it's not easy to go through what I did and come back, and so fast.
"To keep playing, to also not be 20 years old, I'm pretty proud of myself."
00:29 (IST)
Welcome to our live coverage of the US Open! We started with 128 and down to two. Serena Williams on one side. Bianca Andreescu on the other. One with 23 slam titles and the other with her maiden main draw in New York. Could not be more opposite these two.