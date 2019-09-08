US Open 2019 Live Score, Serena Williams vs Bianca Andreescu women's final: Bianca holds, leads 6-5

Andreescu 4-3 *Serena

Serena with a couple of misses on her forehand and Andreescu has another chance to extend this game. At 30-30 for now. A neatly constructed point from Andreescu. The Canadian sending one low slice after another which has Serena reaching for it and the backhand goes wide. Break point comes. Break point goes. Ace down the tee. Andreescu putting the Serena groundstrokes under pressure once again. Ekes a backhand error out of Serena and she has another break point. Andreescu starts beautiful with a fierce serve return but misses her subsequent backhand to see game come back to deuce. Andreescu just taking the first ball very well and moves into the court to whip a forehand winner. Another one saved by Serena. Kick serve on the Andreescu backhand and it sits up for Serena to whack for a forehand winner. A lucky point for Andreescu and she has another break point chance. Serena seems to have Andreescu beat at the net but the ball hits the net. Saved with a 107 mph ace. Serena challenged and it had landed in. Andreescu with just her sixth winner, a forehand cross court, to beat Serena. Another break point. Serena dodges Andreescu with a little flick of the wrist late on to catch the Canadian off and find a mistake. Back to deuce. Andreescu had the chance to bring up another break point but the ball hits the top of the net. Serena holds! A 10 minute and 9 second game and Serena closes it with a punishing forehand winner. Five break points saved there.