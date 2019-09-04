US Open 2019, Live score, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final tennis match: Federer wins third set 6-3

Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov

Federer dropped a set each to Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur but bounced back spectacularly to notch thumping straight sets win over Dan Evans and David Goffin.

Dimitrov was also taken to four sets in the first round where he triumphed over Andreas Seppi before he recieved a walkover in the second round after Borna Coric withdrew. He then grabbed straight sets wins over Kamil Majchrzak and Alex De Minaur to book his place in the quarter-finals.