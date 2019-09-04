US Open 2019, Live score, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final tennis match: Federer wins third set 6-3

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
07:55 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 0-1* Dimitrov
Dimitrov starts the fourth set strongly by breaking Federer in the first game itself! That came out of nowhere!
07:49 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the third set 6-3
Ridiculous shot from Dimitrov! The Bulgarian was forced to backtrack after Federer lobbed him and he pulls out a no-look backhand shot! Unfortunately, he loses the point and eventually the game and set!
07:45 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 5-3* Dimitrov
Dimitrov pulls out a stunning backhand winner which would've definitely made Federer proud had he not been at the receiving end of it. Federer mishits a forehand to go 15-30 down and then hits a backahd well wide to give Dimitrov two breakpoints. He saves both and then closes out the hold with a brilliant volley off his ankles. The Swiss has consolidated his break.
07:39 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *4-3 Dimitrov
At 15-0, Federer's forehand flicks up off the tape forcing Dimitrov to charge to the net to retrieve it. Federer whips in a forehand off his ankles which Dimitrov can only return to the net. Federer ends a 17-shot rally by hitting his forehand wide. Federer brings up breakpoint by putting away a brilliant volleyed winner. Dimitrov double faults and Federer gets the break!
07:34 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 3-3* Dimitrov
A very good service game from Federer. He holds to 15.
07:31 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *2-3 Dimitrov
At 0-30, Dimitrov and Federer are locked in a long rally with both slowly pushing each other wider and wider. Dimitrov's backhand is called out only for chair umpire Carlos Ramos to correct the call. Federer challenges and wins it to bring up triple breakpoint. Dimitrov saves them all. Federer stops playing after a long forehand isn't called out only for Ramos to call it out after Dimitrov returns. The Bulgarian gets the hold. Clutch tennis from the Bulgarian here!
07:26 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 2-2* Dimitrov
Federer claims an easy love-hold. The third set is evely poised so far with Dimitrov growing into the match after losing the first set.
07:21 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *1-2 Dimitrov
An errant Federer forehand gives Dimitrov the first point. The Swiss then uncharacteristically shanks a backhand wide before Dimitrov wins the next point for 40-0. A long Federer backhand gives the Bulgarian another comfortable hold.
07:19 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 1-1* Dimitrov
Federer notches an easy hold to 15.
07:17 (IST)
Just the third set Dimitrov has taken against Federer
07:17 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, *0-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov races to a 40-0 lead before he drops two points, one of a double fault. But he manages to get the hold in the end.
07:15 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 4-6, 0-0* Dimitrov
07:12 (IST)
Grigor Dimitrov wins the second set 6-4!
Federer misses an overhead volley at the net to bring up a set point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian gets the break and the second set after Federer sends his forehand wide! An excellent comeback from Dimitrov after losing the first set without putting up much of a fight.
07:06 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *4-5 Dimitrov
Federer cranks up the pressure and takes a 0-30 lead with the second point coming off a crisp backhand winner to wrongfoot Dimitrov at the net. Dimitrov wins the next point with a good serve. Federer takes control of the next rally eventually forcing Dimitrov to net his forehand. Dimitrov saves a breakpoint but then double faults to give Federer the break!
07:04 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 3-5* Dimitrov
Federer closes out a hold to 15. Much better from him. Dimitrov will now serve for the second set.
06:59 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *2-5 Dimitrov
Dimitrov consolidates the break with a very good service hold! The Bulgarian moves within a game of taking the second set.
06:58 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 2-4* Dimitrov
A poor service game from Federer. The Swiss has taken the foot of the pedal in this set and Dimitrov capitalizes on it by breaking for the first time in the match.
06:52 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *2-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov's plan on so far is to hit deep and keep Federer behind the baseline and so far it has worked in the second set. He closes out another hold with a service winner.
06:49 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 2-2* Dimitrov
Federer goes 40-0 up with a couple of clean forehand winners on either wing. Dimitrov shanks his forehand long after being in a good position. A far more comfortable service hold for Federer this time around.
06:46 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *1-2 Dimitrov
Dimtrovs wins the first point by coming to the net and closing the rally with a volleyed winner. An errant Federer backhand followed by a forehand to the net takes Dimitrov to 40-0 and the Bulgarian closes out the hold. A very good start to the second set from the Bulgarian.
06:43 (IST)
Federer 6-3, 1-1* Dimitrov
Federer looks to serve and volley on the first point with a serve out wide but Dimitrov scampers quickly to dispatch a winner down the line. A point later, Federer gets on the attack and approaches the net as the rally progresses. Dimitrov looks to blast a backhand past Federer but hits it long. Federer once again looks to close the rally at the net and gets lucky as the ball comes off the frame of the racquet and rolls away. Federer goes down a breakpoint but saves it with an ace. The Swiss hangs on to get the hold.
06:38 (IST)
Federer 6-3, *0-1 Dimitrov
A strong start to the second set from Dimitrov as he holds to love in the first game. A much solid service game from the Bulgarian.
06:37 (IST)
Roger Federer wins the first set 6-3!
Just the start Federer wanted. He hasn't needed to exert himself a lot so far and looks more like the Federer that schooled Evans and Goffin than the Federer who dropped a set to Nagal and Dzhumur.
06:35 (IST)
Federer *5-3 Dimitrov
Dimitrov drops the first point but recovers to win the rest and grab the hold.
06:28 (IST)
Federer 5-2* Dimitrov
Federer tries to serve and volley at 30-15 but Dimitrov smacks in a briilaint return straight down the line. The Bulgarian moves to the net and defends a couple of shot very well but ultimatey fails as Federer moves to 40-30. The Swiss gets the hold with a crisp backhand winner.
06:26 (IST)
Federer *4-2 Dimitrov
At 40-30, the ball flies off the frame of Dimitrov's racquet and sails way beyond Federer. But the Bulgarian doesn't let that stop his momentum as he gets a tricky hold.
06:20 (IST)
Federer 4-1* Dimitrov
Federer wins the first point with a clean forehand winner. Dimitrov sends he forehand long to lose the next point before Federer gets to 40-0 with a service winner. The Swiss fires in a good serve and comes to the net but he misconnects with the ball and nets it from a yard away. He gets to 40-30 with an ace but misses the chance to hold after slicing long. Another ace. He gets the hold after Dimitrov finds the net when he had a chance to fire in a forehand winner.
06:16 (IST)
Federer *3-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov double faults to go down 0-30 before winning the next four points to get on the board.
06:11 (IST)
Federer 3-0* Dimitrov
Three backhand errors on the trot from Dimitrov and Federer consolidates his break with a comfortable hold to love. A perfect start for the Swiss.
06:10 (IST)
Federer *2-0 Dimitrov
Two double faults from Dimitrov brings up a breakpoint for Federer. The Bulgarian whips his forehand long and loses his serve. Not a good start from the the former World No 3.
06:05 (IST)
Federer 1-0* Dimitrov
Federer drops just a point on his serve as he closes out a quick hold to 15.
06:04 (IST)
Federer *0-0 Dimitrov
Ready? Play! Roger Federer gets us underway!
06:03 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Federer dropped a set each to Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur but bounced back spectacularly to notch thumping straight sets win over Dan Evans and David Goffin.
Dimitrov was also taken to four sets in the first round where he triumphed over Andreas Seppi before he recieved a walkover in the second round after Borna Coric withdrew. He then grabbed straight sets wins over Kamil Majchrzak and Alex De Minaur to book his place in the quarter-finals.
06:00 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Federer wins the coin toss and opts to serve first.
05:59 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
After a shaky start to the tournament where he dropped the first set in his first two matches, Federer has since got back to his best and looks unstoppable. "Dimitrov, who has slumped to 78 in the world, arrives for this swordfight wielding a pocket-knife," writes Gaurav Kalra in his preview. Can Baby Fed finally take down the GOAT?
05:56 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Five-time champion Roger Federer takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the last quarter-final of the day. Dimitrov, who was earmarked to be Federer's stylistic successor and was nicknamed Baby Fed, has never once beaten Federer.
05:44 (IST)
If Serena does go on to win the title, not only will she make it 24 slams, she would also become the female with most wins at US Open.
05:38 (IST)
Serena Williams through to semi-final
05:37 (IST)
Serena Williams through to semi-final
The stats paint an absolutely brilliant picture in favour of Williams! Winners: 24-0. Total points won: 49-15!
05:35 (IST)
Serena Williams beats Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0!
Serena Williams storms into her 13th US Open semi-final with a thumping win over Qiang Wang! She never took her foot off the pedal and now has won 100 matches at the US Open!
05:31 (IST)
Meanwhile, Medvedev has a message for the US Open crowd.
05:30 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *5-0 Wang
Williams wins her sixth game in a row to move within a game of booking a semi-final clash against Elina Svitolina.
05:27 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 4-0* Wang
Serena is 242-2 after winning the first set 6-1 as per the commentators with Alize Cornet and Amelie Mauresmo the only players to ever recover and beat Williams before. Wang Qiang doesn't look like she's going to make it 242-3 anytime today as Williams holds for 4-0.
05:24 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *3-0 Wang
Williams breaks once again, this time to love. She's just three games away from her 13th semi-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.
05:22 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 2-0* Wang
Williams uses her serve to devastating effect to race to a 40-0 lead. Wang defends well on the next rally, which at 18 shots is the longest in the match so far, and ultimately Williams cracks and concedes the point. She drops another point with a BH error giving Wang a ray of hope. But what Serena giveth, Seran taketh away as she moves up to the net on the next point to finish off the game with a smashing winner.
05:17 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *1-0 Wang
And Williams picks up from where she left off in the first set. She begins the second set by breaking Wang to love.
05:16 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 0-0* Wang
The worst possible of starts for Qiang Wang. Williams was all over the Chinese 18th seed and she had no answer to the American's powerful groundstrokes. Wang needs to extend the rallies and tire Williams out if she has to have any chance of winning this one-sided clash.
05:14 (IST)
Serena Williams wins the first set 6-1!
Brilliant tennis from Serena Williams as she clinches the first set 6-1 in just 23 minutes!
05:11 (IST)
Williams *5-1 Wang
Nothing is going Wang's way tonight. A backhand hits the tape and rolls back onto her side of the court. Williams wins the next point with a ferocious crosscourt return. A couple of BH errors from Serena gives Wang a lifeline. She capitalises on it as she starts to hit the ball better and makes Williams move across the baseline and wins the point after Williams hits long. Wang gets on the board after Williams lobs long. Williams will now serve for the first set.
05:06 (IST)
Williams 5-0* Wang
Wang gives her all to keep the ball in as Williams goes on the attack. But it was only a moment of time before the American prevailed and she does it with her eight winner of the match (Wang has none so far). Williams holds to 15 and takes a 5-0 lead! Can Wang hold her serve and avoid a bagel?