US Open 2019, Live score, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final tennis match: Dimitrov stuns Federer in five set marathon

Sports FP Sports Sep 04, 2019 09:34:39 IST
  • 09:34 (IST)

    Roger Federer opens up about his injury

  • 09:28 (IST)

    Grigor Dimitrov through to first US Open semi-final!

    Regardless of whether he wins his first Grand Slam at the end of the week, this has been a stunning resurgence from Grigor Dimitrov after the torrid summer he endured. 

  • 09:26 (IST)

    What next for Roger Federer?

  • 09:24 (IST)

  • 09:23 (IST)

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Grigor Dimitrov beats Roger Federer 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first US Open semi-final! After years and years of struggling due to comparisons with Federer, Dimitrov finally gets the better of his illustrious rival at the eighth time of asking. While Federer may have been hampered due to his injury, take nothing away from Dimitrov today. The Bulgarian never looked down and out even when Federer was in full flow and has been finaly rewarded for his perseverence!

  • 09:14 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-5* Dimitrov

    Federer wraps up a quick hold to love in just 79 seconds! Dimitrov, however, will now serve for the match and a place in the US Open semi-finals!

  • 09:11 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, *1-5 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov double faults at 15-0 much to the crowd's delight but he responds with a serve and volley routine to win the next point. He smacks in a powerful forehand winner down the line and then grabs the hold after Federer returns long. 

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 1-4* Dimitrov

    Federer finally gets on the board in the fifth set with a quick hold to 15. But is it too little too late now?

  • 09:05 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, *0-4 Dimitrov

    Another easy hold to love for Dimitrov and he's running away with the set and the match! Federer is clearly struggling with whatever niggle he needed looking after in the medical timeout. This match is now Dimitrov's to lose.

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-3* Dimitrov

    At 30-30, Federer commits his first double fault of the match to bring up a break point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian converts and leads by a double break! 

  • 08:58 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, *0-2 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov consolidates his break with a quick hold to love. Federer is struggling and the match is quickly slipping away from his grasp.

  • 08:57 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 0-1* Dimitrov

    Federer begins the fifth set by sending his backhand long on the first point. At 30-15, the ball flies into the crowd off the frame of Federer's racquet. His volley bounces back in off the tape to bring up a breakpoint for Dimitrov. Federer misses his backhand to lose his serve in the first game.

  • 08:48 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, *0-0 Dimitrov

    Well, well, well. Federer has called for a physio and he walks off the court to receive treatment. 

  • 08:44 (IST)

    Grigor Dimitrov wins fourth set 6-4 to force decider!

    Dimitrov begins his service game with two errant forehands. A missed backhand brings up three breakpoints for Federer and the crowd is loving it. Dimitrov saves one with a deep serve. Federer narrowly misses a backhand on the next point and Dimitrov completes the comeback with a fiery ace down the T. Dimitrov takes a tumble playing Federer's return and he then goes on to net his backhand to bring up BP No 4. Dimitrov saves it with a thumping forehand winner. Dimitrov nets his backhand for BP No 5 which Federer squanders by netting his backhand. Dimitrov brings up a set point. Federer sends his forehand long to give Dimitrov the fourth set and force a fifth set in the match!

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-5* Dimitrov

    Federer holds to love to prolong the fourth set by at least a game. This is also the perfect time to get the break and get momentum on his side.

  • 08:31 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *3-5 Dimitrov

    After that marathon game, Dimitrov wraps a quick hold to move within one game of forcing a fifth set.

  • 08:27 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 3-4* Dimitrov

    At 0-15, Federer doesn't go for Dimitrov's return wrongly thinking it is lets. He then misses a volley to stare at three breakpoints. He saves all three much to the crowd's relief. But then he misses an easy forehand winner much to everyone's chagrin. He saves the breakpoint. Dimitrov misses a backhand down the line. Federer then gifts Dimitrov the point after volleying hitting his overhead backhand smash straight at Dimitrov's corner instead of the open wide court. The Bulgarian grabs an easy point. A fifth breakpoint opportunity for Dimitrov but Federer saves it. He squanders a gamepoint by netting his backhand. Dimitrov brings up a sixth breakpoint by firing in a forehand passing winner. Federer saves it at the net. Federer misses his forehand to bring up BP No 7 which he then saves. Advantage Federer as he serves and volleys. A marathon 12-minute game finally goes in Federer's favour. Whew!

  • 08:27 (IST)

    How did Dimitrov get this back?!

  • 08:14 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *2-4 Dimitrov

    Wonderful reactions from Federer. At 30-0, he draws Dimitrov to the net with a drop shot. The Bulgarian smacks in a backhand which Federer instinctively returns. Dimitrov scampers back to lob it up for Federer to smash away. He then gets to 30-30 with a volleyed winner. A Dimitrov backhand long brings up breakpoint for Federer. Dimitrov saves it. Down a gamepoint, Federer has an easy forehand to put away but smacks it to the net. He might come to rue this missed opportunity.

  • 08:09 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 2-3* Dimitrov

    At 15-15, Federer shanks his backhand long from the net when he could have easily lobbed the net-bound Dimitrov. He gets to 40-30 with an easy smas winner at the net and gets the hold. With his main rival for the title Nadal playing one match less and spending less time on court, Federer needs to end this match in four sets to be relatively fresher for Medvedev and if he then wins, possibly Nadal in the final. He needs to break and break ASAP.

  • 08:05 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *1-3 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov wraps up a love-hold in quick time.

  • 08:01 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 1-2* Dimitrov

    At 15-0, Dimitrov wins a well-constructed point with a brilliant inside out forehand winner. Federer hits a couple of errant backhands to get to deuce but gets on the board in the fourth set after closing out the hold.

  • 07:58 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, *0-2 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov consolidates his early break with a tricky hold to 30. Looked a bit shaky there but managed to hang on in the end.

  • 07:55 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 0-1* Dimitrov

    Dimitrov starts the fourth set strongly by breaking Federer in the first game itself! That came out of nowhere!

  • 07:49 (IST)

    Roger Federer wins the third set 6-3

    Ridiculous shot from Dimitrov! The Bulgarian was forced to backtrack after Federer lobbed him and he pulls out a no-look backhand shot! Unfortunately, he loses the point and eventually the game and set! 

  • 07:45 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 5-3* Dimitrov

    Dimitrov pulls out a stunning backhand winner which would've definitely made Federer proud had he not been at the receiving end of it. Federer mishits a forehand to go 15-30 down and then hits a backahd well wide to give Dimitrov two breakpoints. He saves both and then closes out the hold with a brilliant volley off his ankles. The Swiss has consolidated his break. 

  • 07:39 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, *4-3 Dimitrov

    At 15-0, Federer's forehand flicks up off the tape forcing Dimitrov to charge to the net to retrieve it. Federer whips in a forehand off his ankles which Dimitrov can only return to the net. Federer ends a 17-shot rally by hitting his forehand wide. Federer brings up breakpoint by putting away a brilliant volleyed winner. Dimitrov double faults and Federer gets the break!

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 3-3* Dimitrov

    A very good service game from Federer. He holds to 15.

  • 07:31 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, *2-3 Dimitrov

    At 0-30, Dimitrov and Federer are locked in a long rally with both slowly pushing each other wider and wider. Dimitrov's backhand is called out only for chair umpire Carlos Ramos to correct the call. Federer challenges and wins it to bring up triple breakpoint. Dimitrov saves them all. Federer stops playing after a long forehand isn't called out only for Ramos to call it out after Dimitrov returns. The Bulgarian gets the hold. Clutch tennis from the Bulgarian here!

  • 07:26 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 2-2* Dimitrov

    Federer claims an easy love-hold. The third set is evely poised so far with Dimitrov growing into the match after losing the first set.

  • 07:21 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, *1-2 Dimitrov

    An errant Federer forehand gives Dimitrov the first point. The Swiss then uncharacteristically shanks a backhand wide before Dimitrov wins the next point for 40-0. A long Federer backhand gives the Bulgarian another comfortable hold.

  • 07:19 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 1-1* Dimitrov

    Federer notches an easy hold to 15. 

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Just the third set Dimitrov has taken against Federer

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, *0-1 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov races to a 40-0 lead before he drops two points, one of a double fault. But he manages to get the hold in the end.

  • 07:15 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 4-6, 0-0* Dimitrov

  • 07:12 (IST)

    Grigor Dimitrov wins the second set 6-4!

    Federer misses an overhead volley at the net to bring up a set point for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian gets the break and the second set after Federer sends his forehand wide! An excellent comeback from Dimitrov after losing the first set without putting up much of a fight.

  • 07:06 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, *4-5 Dimitrov

    Federer cranks up the pressure and takes a 0-30 lead with the second point coming off a crisp backhand winner to wrongfoot Dimitrov at the net. Dimitrov wins the next point with a good serve. Federer takes control of the next rally eventually forcing Dimitrov to net his forehand. Dimitrov saves a breakpoint but then double faults to give Federer the break! 

  • 07:04 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 3-5* Dimitrov

    Federer closes out a hold to 15. Much better from him. Dimitrov will now serve for the second set.

  • 06:59 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, *2-5 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov consolidates the break with a very good service hold! The Bulgarian moves within a game of taking the second set.

  • 06:58 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 2-4* Dimitrov

    A poor service game from Federer. The Swiss has taken the foot of the pedal in this set and Dimitrov capitalizes on it by breaking for the first time in the match. 

  • 06:52 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, *2-3 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov's plan on so far is to hit deep and keep Federer behind the baseline and so far it has worked in the second set. He closes out another hold with a service winner.

  • 06:49 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 2-2* Dimitrov

    Federer goes 40-0 up with a couple of clean forehand winners on either wing. Dimitrov shanks his forehand long after being in a good position. A far more comfortable service hold for Federer this time around.

  • 06:46 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, *1-2 Dimitrov

    Dimtrovs wins the first point by coming to the net and closing the rally with a volleyed winner. An errant Federer backhand followed by a forehand to the net takes Dimitrov to 40-0 and the Bulgarian closes out the hold. A very good start to the second set from the Bulgarian.

  • 06:43 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, 1-1* Dimitrov

    Federer looks to serve and volley on the first point with a serve out wide but Dimitrov scampers quickly to dispatch a winner down the line. A point later, Federer gets on the attack and approaches the net as the rally progresses. Dimitrov looks to blast a backhand past Federer but hits it long. Federer once again looks to close the rally at the net and gets lucky as the ball comes off the frame of the racquet and rolls away. Federer goes down a breakpoint but saves it with an ace. The Swiss hangs on to get the hold.

  • 06:38 (IST)

    Federer 6-3, *0-1 Dimitrov

    A strong start to the second set from Dimitrov as he holds to love in the first game. A much solid service game from the Bulgarian.

  • 06:37 (IST)

    Roger Federer wins the first set 6-3!

    Just the start Federer wanted. He hasn't needed to exert himself a lot so far and looks more like the Federer that schooled Evans and Goffin than the Federer who dropped a set to Nagal and Dzhumur.

  • 06:35 (IST)

    Federer *5-3 Dimitrov

    Dimitrov drops the first point but recovers to win the rest and grab the hold.

  • 06:28 (IST)

    Federer 5-2* Dimitrov

    Federer tries to serve and volley at 30-15 but Dimitrov smacks in a briilaint return straight down the line. The Bulgarian moves to the net and defends a couple of shot very well but ultimatey fails as Federer moves to 40-30. The Swiss gets the hold with a crisp backhand winner.

  • 06:26 (IST)

    Federer *4-2 Dimitrov

    At 40-30, the ball flies off the frame of Dimitrov's racquet and sails way beyond Federer. But the Bulgarian doesn't let that stop his momentum as he gets a tricky hold.

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.

Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.

Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).

The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.

Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.

With inputs from The Associated Press. 

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 09:34:39 IST

