US Open 2019, Live score, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final tennis match: Dimitrov broken early

Preview: Roger Federer's potential path to the US Open final no longer includes nemesis Novak Djokovic — or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.
Federer is 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. The next step for the five-time champion at Flushing Meadows is a quarterfinal against unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.
The other men's quarter-final on Day 9 of the Grand Slam tournament is No 5 Daniil Medvedev against No 23 Stan Wawrinka, who advanced when defending champion and No. 1 seed Djokovic retired from their fourth-round match because of a painful left shoulder.
Federer is 6-0 against Dimitrov on hard courts and, should he move on, would bring unbeaten records on the surface into a semifinal against either Wawrinka (17-0) or Medvedev (3-0).
The 38-year-old Federer is trying to become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open; No. 78 Dimitrov is trying to become the lowest-ranked semifinalist in New York since Connors was No. 174 that year.
Wawrinka, who won the 2016 U.S. Open, faces maybe the most in-form player on tour at the moment in Medvedev, who leads the ATP with 48 wins and is 9-0 in quarterfinals this year. Serena Williams tries to get back to the semifinals when she plays first-time quarterfinalist Wang Qiang, while No 5 Elina Svitolina meets No 16 Johanna Konta.
06:16 (IST)
Federer *3-1 Dimitrov
Dimitrov double faults to go down 0-30 before winning the next four points to get on the board.
06:11 (IST)
Federer 3-0* Dimitrov
Three backhand errors on the trot from Dimitrov and Federer consolidates his break with a comfortable hold to love. A perfect start for the Swiss.
06:10 (IST)
Federer *2-0 Dimitrov
Two double faults from Dimitrov brings up a breakpoint for Federer. The Bulgarian whips his forehand long and loses his serve. Not a good start from the the former World No 3.
06:05 (IST)
Federer 1-0* Dimitrov
Federer drops just a point on his serve as he closes out a quick hold to 15.
06:04 (IST)
Federer *0-0 Dimitrov
Ready? Play! Roger Federer gets us underway!
06:03 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Federer dropped a set each to Sumit Nagal and Damir Dzumhur but bounced back spectacularly to notch thumping straight sets win over Dan Evans and David Goffin.
Dimitrov was also taken to four sets in the first round where he triumphed over Andreas Seppi before he recieved a walkover in the second round after Borna Coric withdrew. He then grabbed straight sets wins over Kamil Majchrzak and Alex De Minaur to book his place in the quarter-finals.
06:00 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Federer wins the coin toss and opts to serve first.
05:59 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
After a shaky start to the tournament where he dropped the first set in his first two matches, Federer has since got back to his best and looks unstoppable. "Dimitrov, who has slumped to 78 in the world, arrives for this swordfight wielding a pocket-knife," writes Gaurav Kalra in his preview. Can Baby Fed finally take down the GOAT?
05:56 (IST)
Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov
Five-time champion Roger Federer takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the last quarter-final of the day. Dimitrov, who was earmarked to be Federer's stylistic successor and was nicknamed Baby Fed, has never once beaten Federer.
05:44 (IST)
If Serena does go on to win the title, not only will she make it 24 slams, she would also become the female with most wins at US Open.
05:38 (IST)
Serena Williams through to semi-final
05:37 (IST)
Serena Williams through to semi-final
The stats paint an absolutely brilliant picture in favour of Williams! Winners: 24-0. Total points won: 49-15!
05:35 (IST)
Serena Williams beats Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0!
Serena Williams storms into her 13th US Open semi-final with a thumping win over Qiang Wang! She never took her foot off the pedal and now has won 100 matches at the US Open!
05:31 (IST)
Meanwhile, Medvedev has a message for the US Open crowd.
05:30 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *5-0 Wang
Williams wins her sixth game in a row to move within a game of booking a semi-final clash against Elina Svitolina.
05:27 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 4-0* Wang
Serena is 242-2 after winning the first set 6-1 as per the commentators with Alize Cornet and Amelie Mauresmo the only players to ever recover and beat Williams before. Wang Qiang doesn't look like she's going to make it 242-3 anytime today as Williams holds for 4-0.
05:24 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *3-0 Wang
Williams breaks once again, this time to love. She's just three games away from her 13th semi-final appearance at Flushing Meadows.
05:22 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 2-0* Wang
Williams uses her serve to devastating effect to race to a 40-0 lead. Wang defends well on the next rally, which at 18 shots is the longest in the match so far, and ultimately Williams cracks and concedes the point. She drops another point with a BH error giving Wang a ray of hope. But what Serena giveth, Seran taketh away as she moves up to the net on the next point to finish off the game with a smashing winner.
05:17 (IST)
Williams 6-1, *1-0 Wang
And Williams picks up from where she left off in the first set. She begins the second set by breaking Wang to love.
05:16 (IST)
Williams 6-1, 0-0* Wang
The worst possible of starts for Qiang Wang. Williams was all over the Chinese 18th seed and she had no answer to the American's powerful groundstrokes. Wang needs to extend the rallies and tire Williams out if she has to have any chance of winning this one-sided clash.
05:14 (IST)
Serena Williams wins the first set 6-1!
Brilliant tennis from Serena Williams as she clinches the first set 6-1 in just 23 minutes!
05:11 (IST)
Williams *5-1 Wang
Nothing is going Wang's way tonight. A backhand hits the tape and rolls back onto her side of the court. Williams wins the next point with a ferocious crosscourt return. A couple of BH errors from Serena gives Wang a lifeline. She capitalises on it as she starts to hit the ball better and makes Williams move across the baseline and wins the point after Williams hits long. Wang gets on the board after Williams lobs long. Williams will now serve for the first set.
05:06 (IST)
Williams 5-0* Wang
Wang gives her all to keep the ball in as Williams goes on the attack. But it was only a moment of time before the American prevailed and she does it with her eight winner of the match (Wang has none so far). Williams holds to 15 and takes a 5-0 lead! Can Wang hold her serve and avoid a bagel?
05:03 (IST)
Williams *4-0 Wang
Williams breaks yet again! Wang has no answer to the American's power and precision hitting.
04:58 (IST)
Williams 3-0* Wang
Williams races to a 40-0 lead before losing a point off her second serve. She follows that up with a first double fault of the match. A good body serve sets up a powerful winner down the line which gets her the hold.
04:55 (IST)
Williams *2-0 Wang
Williams hits a deep backhand which looked like it landed long. Wang thought of challenging but didn't. Her return lands narrowly wide and she doesn't challenge that either. That brings up breakpoint for Williams. She pins Wang behind the baseline before playing a drop shot which sets up an easy winner at the net. Williams is up and running!
04:51 (IST)
Williams 1-0* Wang
Williams keeps the rallies short and races to a 40-0 lead before losing a point after sending a forehand long. She follows it with a wide serve which sets up an easy winner.
04:49 (IST)
Williams *0-0 Wang
Ready? Play! Serena Williams gets us underway!
04:48 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang
Williams began her US Open campaign with a thumping win over Maria Sharapova before she was taken to three sets by teenager Caty McNally. But she found her rhythm in her next matches as she dispatched Karolina Muchova and Petra Martic in straight sets.
Wangis yet to drop a set at New York. She had a relatively easy run to the fourth round where she beat Ash Barty.
04:43 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang
Williams wins the coin toss and will serve first. Arthur Ashe is relatively empty with fans slowly streaming in for the evening session. Won't be long before it's packed to the rafters.
04:37 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang
This the pair's first-ever meeting. They were scheduled to play in the second round at Miami but Williams withdrew due to a knee injury.
04:35 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang
Williams' path to a record-equalling 24th Major was made smoother after third seed Karolina Pliskova was dumped out by Jo Konta in the fourth round. That was followed by Wang ousting Barty. None of the other players left in the draw have even made it to a Grand Slam final before so it cannot get any easier than this for the legend.
04:30 (IST)
Serena Williams vs Qiang Wang
18th seed Qiang Wang is in the middle of her best Grand Slam run having stunned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the fourth round. And her coach has a good piece of advice for her: Play Serena Williams, not her history.
04:05 (IST)
Azarenka serves for the match. Mladenovic nets her forehand and Azarenka/Barty beat Mladenovic/Babos 2-6, 7-5, 6-1. Bear in mind, Azarenka and Barty were a set and 2-4 down to beat the top seeds.
03:53 (IST)
Barty and Azarenka are racing away now. They have a 3-0 lead in the third set and have another break point opportunity. Mladenovic on the serve at 15-40 to Barty. Nice angled serve and it is into the net. An error and it is 4-0 now. World No. 2 Mladenovic and No. 3 Babos in trouble now
03:33 (IST)
Azarenka and Barty take the second set 7-5 in the women's doubles quarterfinal underway on Louis Armstrong. A comfortable volley into open court for Barty and they have made things level with Babos and Mladenovic. One set all.
02:56 (IST)
In the only senior match going on across the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Centre, Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic lead Victoria Azarenka and Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 1-1 in the women's doubles match on the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
02:40 (IST)
Medvedev to face the winner of Federer and Dimitrov next.
02:38 (IST)
So the unbeaten track remains from the two quarters we've had so far. Svitolina going 5-0 against Konta and Medvedev 2-0 against Wawrinka.
02:36 (IST)
Medvedev's post-match speech in full:
"The match was really strange. I had really big pain in my quadriceps and I didn’t feel i could continue the match in the first set. I feel really strange about this match but I’m happy to be in my first major semi-final."
"Before the match I was feeling perfect and all these tapes were for protection. In the first game of the match I pulled my quadriceps. I took a painkiller and by the fourth set I was feeling normal. I’ll see how I feel and will try my best to be fit for the semis."
"So many people support me, so many people don’t like me. I can just say, I try to be myself guys. I have to say, sorry guys, and thank you."
02:35 (IST)
Medvedev says he considered pulling out in the first set but took painkillers and needed treatment to keep going. Acknowledged it is tough to play an injured player because that player just tries to hit out at everything - just the way he did. Plans to have it looked at tomorrow and hopes to be fit for the semifinal. Asked to address the crowd directly, he says "sorry" and "thank you" while also reserving "electric" and "controversial" as two words to describe the Flushing Meadows crowd.
02:32 (IST)
Daniil Medvedev into the semis by beating Wawrinka
Daniil Medvedev wins 7-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 over Stan Wawrinka in two hours and 34 minutes. His first grand slam semifinal and first Russian through to the last-four in New York since Youzhny in 2010.
02:29 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 *Medvedev
Medvedev serving for the match. An ace and then a double fault to start with. And then another ace. And another. Back-to-back aces to bring up match point. Nonchalant drop shot and then a lob winner over Wawrinka. Medvdev wins in two hours and 34 minutes
02:27 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-5 Medvedev
Wawrinka under the pump with Medvedev finding the smallest of angles to make life tough for the Swiss. Stan reduces the deficit but only momentarily. A deep return from Medvedev and Wawrinka sends his shot long. Two break points for Medvedev and he takes the first. Backhand cross court attempt and it is wide. DOUBLE BREAK!
02:24 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-4 *Medvedev
Wawrinka's backhand winner is met with Medvedev's and the Russian leads 40-15 before forcing Stan into an error on the serve. Lovely hands at the net also on display in that game from Daniil. Picking up two reflex shots and earning a thumbs up from Stan.
02:22 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 1-3 Medvedev
Wawrinka gets on the board in the fourth set with a hold at 15. He needs that break of serve to keep himself alive.
02:16 (IST)
Wawrinka 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 0-3 *Medvedev
Wawrinka with the chance at breaking right back. Medvedev goes for a bit too much on the forehand and misses. Medvedev saves it with an incredible chop, squash-like forehand which falls into Wawrinka's feet and the half volley is too tricky to get back. Medvedev brings up game point but is unable to make it count after Wawrinka's approach is decent enough to force an error. Deuce. Wawrinka shanks his backhand into the net while attempting a one handed backhand down the line. Daniil holds with some gorgeous shots on each side of the court before Wawrinka is forced into an error.
02:11 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3, 0-2 Medvedev
After Medvedev holds at 15, Wawrinka's serve comes under serious pressure with three break point chances. And Medvedev needs just the one. Wawrinka's backhand volley is into the net and that has been a miserable start for Stan.
02:04 (IST)
Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3
Stan Wawrinka keeps the match going by clinching the third set 6-3. Broke Medvedev in the Russian's very first service game of the set and kept the lead intact throughout. Needed a tussle in the ninth game lasting over 12 minutes and four break points to close the set out.
02:02 (IST)
Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3 Medvedev
After a sublime drop shot on the forehand, Wawrinka goes for another, this on the backhand, but it falls flat into the bottom of the net. 30-30 now. Some really powerful forehands from Wawrinka to create the opening and then closing the point with another thumping forehand. His 32nd winner of the match. Brings up set point. Created another beautiful point but this one is squandered as he goes for far too much. Misses a forehand once again and Medvedev, out of nowhere, has a break point. Saved with an accurate ace. Longest point of the match and point of the match as both go side-to-side before Medvedev clinches the 20-shot rally with a deep forehand that goes unreturned. Wawrinka saves another break point with a big serve. Wawrinka goes for the outside of the line on the backhand but misses. Third break point chance. Chair umpire Eva overrules after Medvedev misses a forehand. Back to deuce. Big serve down the tee, 128mph, and it goes unreturned. Second set point for Stan. And it slips away! Wawrinka sends backhand long and it is back to deuce. Uh oh! Double fault now. Fourth break point and 11 minutes into the service game, Wawrinka with a huge forehand and then thumping smash to save it. On deuce, Medvedev with a missed backhand. Third set point now. Medvedev with his backhand into the net and Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3.