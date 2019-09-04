US Open 2019, Live score, Roger Federer vs Grigor Dimitrov quarter-final tennis match: Dimitrov broken early

Wawrinka* 6-7, 3-6, 6-3 Medvedev

After a sublime drop shot on the forehand, Wawrinka goes for another, this on the backhand, but it falls flat into the bottom of the net. 30-30 now. Some really powerful forehands from Wawrinka to create the opening and then closing the point with another thumping forehand. His 32nd winner of the match. Brings up set point. Created another beautiful point but this one is squandered as he goes for far too much. Misses a forehand once again and Medvedev, out of nowhere, has a break point. Saved with an accurate ace. Longest point of the match and point of the match as both go side-to-side before Medvedev clinches the 20-shot rally with a deep forehand that goes unreturned. Wawrinka saves another break point with a big serve. Wawrinka goes for the outside of the line on the backhand but misses. Third break point chance. Chair umpire Eva overrules after Medvedev misses a forehand. Back to deuce. Big serve down the tee, 128mph, and it goes unreturned. Second set point for Stan. And it slips away! Wawrinka sends backhand long and it is back to deuce. Uh oh! Double fault now. Fourth break point and 11 minutes into the service game, Wawrinka with a huge forehand and then thumping smash to save it. On deuce, Medvedev with a missed backhand. Third set point now. Medvedev with his backhand into the net and Wawrinka wins the third set 6-3.