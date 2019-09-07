US Open 2019 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini, semi-finals tennis match: Nadal wins first set 7-6

Nadal is standing way back in his court to be able to find the counter-punch to Berrettini's assaults. Every extra ball that Nadal sends back only invites a more thundering forehand from the Italian

Trailing 2-5 in the tiebreak, Nadal comfortably holds his two serves to get the tiebreak to 4-5.

Berrettini again impresses with the big serve followed by the drop shot. This is proving to be an amazingly fruitful one-two combo for the Italian who keeps mixing it up. He leads 6-4 but fails to serve it out and Nadal doesn't miss out on the lapse.

The Spaniard locks it up at 6-6. The tiebreak goes on.