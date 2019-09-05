You are here:
US Open 2019 Live score, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final tennis match: Nadal wins first set 6-4

Sep 05, 2019 08:44:23 IST
  • 08:44 (IST)

    Nadal 6-4, *3-1 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman sends his backhand wide and follows it up with his first double fault. Nadal's backhand sails long and Schwartzman makes it 30-30 with a volley at the net. The Argentine gets a service winner. Nadal fires in a deep forehand which lands right on the baseine and Schwartzman half-volleys it long for deuce. He brings up another gamepoint with a crisp forehand winner but squanders it by double faulting. On the defence, Nadal fires in a brilliant backhand passing winner to bring up a breakpoint which he converts easily.

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Nadal 6-4, 2-1* Schwartzman

    Nadal grabs an easy love-hold.

  • 08:32 (IST)

    Nadal 6-4, *1-1 Schwartzman

    A good return from Nadal sees Schwartzman shank his backhand wide. He wins the next two points before bringing up gamepoint with a serve and volley winner. Nadal's backhand sails wide and Schwartzman gets on the board in the second set. 

  • 08:29 (IST)

    Nadal 6-4, 1-0* Schwartzman

    Nadal begins the second set by pounding away at Schwartzman's forehand before finding the angle to put a crosscourt backhand past him. At 30-15, he brings up game point with a service winner before closing out the hold with an easy smash at the net.

  • 08:22 (IST)

    Rafael Nadal win the first set 6-4!

    At 30-30, Nadal uses the slice to good effect forcing Schwartzman to net his backhand at full stretch. Nadal gets the break and the first set but it wasn't easy for him. While many including though that Nadal would run away with the set, and later the match, after winning the first four games, Diego Schwartzman had other ideas. He broke Nadal back twice on his way to winning four games on the trot too. But in the end, Nadal's quality was just a bit much for the Argentine. Nadal will be wary now and we can expect him to switch gears and avoid the situation in the first set.

  • 08:14 (IST)

    Nadal 5-4* Schwartzman

    Schwartzman's comeback has rattled Nadal as he faces a double breakpoint. He saves one after Schwartzman nets his forehand. Nadal rushes to the net and volleys a drop shot forcing a sprinting Schwartzman to spray his passing forehand just wide. Nadal sets up gamepoint with a smash winner but fires his forehand just wide on the next point. Nadal once again sets up gamepoint but Schwartzman pulls out a stunning lob to get back to deuce. Schwartzman's forehand lands just wide and Nadal finally closes the hold. The World No 2 is being taken to task here and we're here for it!

  • 08:06 (IST)

    Nadal *4-4 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman levels the score by dishing out a hold to 15. Scintilating stuff from the underdog!

  • 08:00 (IST)

    Nadal 4-3* Schwartzman

    Diego Schwartzman! The Argentine racks up three forehand winners on the trot to bring up triple breakpoint! He loses one after missing his forehand, but gets the job done at the second time of asking. After losing the first four gaes, he was won three games in a row to get the set back on serve! The crowd is absolutely loving the 20th seed's fightback. 

  • 07:53 (IST)

    Nadal *4-2 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman sets up his second winner so far with a good serve out wide. At 30-0, Nadal somehow manages to miss an easy overhead smash and Schwartzman closes out a love hold with an ace out wide.

  • 07:49 (IST)

    Nadal 4-1* Schwartzman

    A couple of forehand errors sees Nadal go 0-30 down. He wins his first point with a powerful crosscourt backhand winner. He misses a forehand down the line and Schwartzman has two breakpoints! Nadal saves on with a fiery ace down the T. Schwartzman challenges unsuccessfully. But Nadal fires his forehand wide and Schwartzman gets the break and gets on the scoreboard. Didn't see that coming!

  • 07:45 (IST)

    Nadal *4-0 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman trails 0-30 but comes back in the game with some good serving. However, a backhand error from the Argentine brings up breakpoint for Nadal who makes no mistake and wins the break. Four games in a row and 21 of 31 points won by Nadal now. He's looking unstoppable. 

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Nadal 3-0* Schwartzman

    Schwartzman goes on the attack with his backhand and advances slowly to the net putting more pressure on Nadal with every strike. The Spaniard tries to hit a passing forehand but nets it. Nadal wins the next couple of points before bringing up gamepoint with a good serve. He gets another easy hold.

  • 07:34 (IST)

    Nadal *2-0 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman loses the first point with a backhand unforced error. Nadal gets on the attack and wins the next point. A couple of backhand errors from Nadal gets the score to 30-30. A loopy Nadal forehand provides Schwartzman the chance to smack in a forehand winner at the net but he misses it. Then it is Nadal's turn to net a forehand as he squanders a breakpoint. Schwartzman plays a jumping crosscourt backhand which forces Nadal to hit long. An errant Schwartzman backhand makes it deuce and then Nadal brings up another breakpoint. Schwartzman saves it with a crosscourt backhand winner. BP No 3 for Nadal as Schwartzman nets his forehand. A long forehand sees the game get back to deuce. A wide serve brings up gamepoint but Schwartzman fires his forehand just wide on the next point and we're back on deuce. Schwartzman advances to the net on the next rally and Nadal fires a backhand straight at Schwartzman who can only net the volley. BP No 4. Nadal finally gets the break after Schwartzman nets his backhand. Early break for Rafa!

  • 07:24 (IST)

    Nadal 1-0* Schwartzman

    A solid love-hold from Nadal to win the first game. 

  • 07:22 (IST)

    Nadal *0-0 Schwartzman

    Ready? Play! Rafa Nadal to get us underway.

  • 07:20 (IST)

    Nadal *0-0 Schwartzman

    Schwartzman won the coin toss and opted to receive first.

  • 07:18 (IST)

    Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman

    Both players have dropped just the single set so far -- both coming in the fourth round. Nadal has had the easiest run to the quarter-finals of all the players beating John Millman, Hyeon Chung and Marin Cilic while also receiving a walkover from Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

    Schwartzman beat Robin Haase, Egor Gerasimov and Tennys Sandgren in the first three rounds before ousting sixth seed Alex Zverev in the fourth round. 

  • 07:14 (IST)

    Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman

    The pair have met seven times before with Nadal winning all seven meetings. They have clashed thrice in Grand Slams with Schwartzman managing to win a set on the last two meetings -- 2018 Australian and French Opens. The last time they met in New York, Nadal wrapped up a straight sets win in the second round of the 2015 edition. Nadal starts as clear favourite today.

  • 07:11 (IST)

    Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman

    After Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka's quarter-final exit, Nadal remains the only player remaining in the men's draw to have played in a Grand Slam final, let alone win one. The path has become so much easier for Grand Slam no 19 for Nadal. He takes on Diego Schwartzman in the final quarter-final match with the Argentine looking to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

  • 07:01 (IST)

    The Women's singles semi-finals is set!

    (13) Belinda Bencic vs (15) Bianca Andreescu

    (5) Elina Svitolina vs (8) Serena Williams

  • 06:58 (IST)

    Bianca Andreescu reaches her first Grand Slam semi-finals!

    Andreescu: This is so crazy. A year ago, I was in the qualifying rounds and was suffering from a back injury. I can't believe this right now. I need someone to pinch me! Is this real life? The experience of playing in big crowds in Australia, Indian Wells and Toronto helped me today. After losing the first set, I just told myself to get my shit together. Elise was playing so well but I told myself to stick to my tactics. It's not going to be easy against Belinda in the semi-final

  • 06:55 (IST)

    Bianca Andreescu beats Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to reach her first Grand Slam semi-finals!

    Bianca Andreescu completes the turnaround and books her place in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time with a brilliant comeback win over Elise Mertens. 

  • 06:51 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *5-3 Mertens

    Mertens double faults at 0-15 and Andreescu goes on the attack to bring up triple breakpoint. She fails at her first two attempts but gets the break at the third time of asking with a powerful return down the line. The Canadian will now serve for a place in the semi-final!

  • 06:45 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 4-3* Mertens

    Andreescu draws Mertens to the net with a clever drop shot and then lobs her for 30-0. Mertens returns long off Andreescu's second serve for 40-0 and Andreescu gets the hold to love after Mertens once again fails to return the Canadian's second serve.

  • 06:42 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *3-3 Mertens

    Andreescu fires in a powerful forehand winner down the line to bring up double breakpoint. Mertens saves the second one by hitting some deep shots and gets to deuce with a smash winner. The Belgian gets the hold with some good serving. 

  • 06:37 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 3-2* Mertens

    Andreescu commits her third double fault of the match for 15-30. She doesn't let that affect her momentum as she gets the hold without any further trouble.

  • 06:34 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *2-2 Mertens

    Mertens wraps up a quick-fire hold to love. The match is tantalizingly balanced right now. Who will blink first?

  • 06:30 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, 2-1* Mertens

    A pair of devastating forehand winners from the Canadian as she closes a quick hold. 

  • 06:26 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *1-1 Mertens

    Andreescu is on the ascendancy now. She's finding chinks in Mertens' armour as she brings up two breakpoint opportunities. Mertens labours with her serves and comes out with the hold. Just a matter of time before Andreescu breaks Mertens' resistance. 

  • 06:14 (IST)

    Are we headed for 12-0 or 11-1?

  • 06:09 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 6-2, *0-0 Mertens

    Andreescu takes a toilet break after winning the second set. 

  • 06:08 (IST)

    Bianca Andreescu wins the second set 6-2!

    Mertens begins with a double fault. Andreescu attacks the wings and whips in a crosscourt forehand winner and then brings up two set points with another forehand winner. Mertens saves both. Set point No 3 for Andreescu following a BH unforced error from Mertens. The Canadian smacks in another brilliant forehand winner right in the corner to clinch the second set! Fantastic comeback from Andreescu!

  • 06:03 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 5-2* Mertens

     A brilliant comeback from Andreescu after losing the first set without much of a fight. She consolidates her break with a comfortable hold and is a game way from taking the match to a third set.

  • 06:01 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, *4-2 Mertens

    Andreecu brings up triple breakpoint and she breaks with a powerful crosscourt winner!

  • 05:54 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 3-2* Mertens

    Andreescu begins her service game with a double fault and follows it up by sending a tired forehand to the net. She wins the next point with a good serve down the T. The Canadian defends well on the next rally with a lob hit on the stretch landing right on Mertens' baseline which Mertens nets. Andreescu gets the hold with a brilliant forehand winner.

  • 05:50 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, *2-2 Mertens

    Andreescu brings up two breakpoints. Mertens saves the first with a good unreturned serve out wide. Andreeescue approaches the net on the next point but Mertens defends well and smashes a forehand winner past Andreescu. The Belgian gets the hold.

  • 05:44 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 2-1* Mertens

    And Mertens breaks back! The Belgian gets the set back on serve after breaking to 15. 

  • 05:41 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, *2-0 Mertens

    Andreescu stretches Mertens wide and wins the second point with a volleyed drop shot. Mertens double faults to bring up triple breakpoint for Andreescu who converts at the first time of asking! She needed that break to lift her up and she's pumped up now.

  • 05:37 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, 1-0* Mertens

    Andreescu begins the second set with a double fault. She wins the next three points before Mertens sets up a brilliant forehand winner for 40-30. A FH unforced error gets the game to deuce. She gets the hold with a smash and a forehand winner. 

  • 05:33 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-6, *0-0 Mertens

    Stat: Mertens won her 17th consecutive set in the US Open (single and doubles)!

  • 05:31 (IST)

    Elise Mertens wins the first set 6-3!

    A one-sided opening set goes to Elise Mertens! Bianca Andreescu was supposed to be the favourite in this tie but the Canadian teen has been blown away by her Belgian opponent so far. 

  • 05:29 (IST)

    Andreescu 3-5* Mertens

    A pair of forehand winners and a volleyed winner sees Andreescu hold to love. Mertens to serve for the first set.

  • 05:25 (IST)

    Andreescu *2-5 Mertens

    Mertens closes out another easy hold with a powerful forehand winner. The Belgian is a game away from winning the first set.

  • 05:21 (IST)

    Andreescu 2-4* Mertens

    A deep return from Mertens forces Andreescu to send her forehand long. Mertens goes 0-30 up with a down the line backhand winner. A Mertens backhand to the net makes it 15-30. Mertens brings up double breakpoint with a brilliant point. Andreescu pulls out a drop shot which Mertens rushes to get to and flicks it beyond Andreescu. The Canadian challenges but is unsuccessful. However, she rallies to get to deuce. An overhead smash winner brings up gamepoint but she then goes on to shank her backhand long. Mertens brings up another breakpoint with a brilliant forehand winner. She loses it after volleying wide. Mertens brings up a fourth breakpoint with a good return of serve. Andreescu saves it with an ace and she finally wins the game. Big hold from the Canadian.

  • 05:11 (IST)

    Andreescu *1-4 Mertens

    At 30-30, Mertens dishes out a good serve which rise sharply forcing Andreescu to return it wide from an awkward position. Mertens closes out the hold after Andreescu misses her forehand.

  • 05:07 (IST)

    Andreescu 1-3* Mertens

    An early breakpoint opportunity from Mertens as she takes a 15-40 lead. She converts at the first time of asking after Andresuce misses a volley at the net. Early break for Mertens!

  • 05:02 (IST)

    Andreescu *1-2 Mertens

    A very good service hold from Mertens. She mixed up her serves well and got the hold with a kick serve which Andreescu nets.

  • 05:00 (IST)

    Andreescu 1-1* Mertens

    A deep backhand from Bibi Andreescue sets up an easy putaway at the net on the first point. At 30-15, she whips in a powerful forehand beyond Mertens and wraps up the hold with a service winner out wide. Strong start from Andreescu here.

  • 04:56 (IST)

    Andreescu *0-1 Mertens

    Andreescu wins a long rally which sees both players stretched all around the court with a clean forehand winner. A couple of errors from Mertens brings up double breakpoint for Andreescu. Bianca loses both after missing back to back forehands. Mertens gets the hold in the end with a service winner. 

  • 04:52 (IST)

    Andreescu 0-0* Mertens

    Ready? Play! Elise Mertens to get us started.

New York: Rafael Nadal will try to make sure the US Open has one member of the Big Three in the semi-finals.

With Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic out of the tournament, Nadal is the only Major champion left on the men's side as he faces No 20 Diego Schwartzman tonight.

Nadal, who has won three of his 18 Major titles at Flushing Meadows, is playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarter-final. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.

No 13 Gael Monfils of France and No 24 Matteo Berrettini meet in the other quarter-final.

The women's quarter-final match-ups are No 13 Belinda Bencic — who ousted reigning champion Naomi Osaka in the last 16 which will cost the latter her World No 1 ranking — against Donna Vekic, the 23rd seed, who saved a match point in the second set in her previous match to rally past German 26th seed Julia Goerges into her first Slam quarter-final.

Meanwhile, 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu — who is aiming to become the first teenager in the semi-finals at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki was the runner-up in 2009 — will be against No 25 Elise Mertens, who has dropped only 16 games in four matches. Mertens is the only one of the four who has been beyond this stage of a Grand Slam.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 08:44:23 IST

