US Open 2019 Live score, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman quarter-final tennis match: Nadal through to semis

Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman

Both players have dropped just the single set so far -- both coming in the fourth round. Nadal has had the easiest run to the quarter-finals of all the players beating John Millman, Hyeon Chung and Marin Cilic while also receiving a walkover from Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round.

Schwartzman beat Robin Haase, Egor Gerasimov and Tennys Sandgren in the first three rounds before ousting sixth seed Alex Zverev in the fourth round.